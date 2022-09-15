Read full article on original website
Related
Low UK corporation tax has failed to boost investment - report
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain's low headline rate of corporation tax has failed to boost business investment, which lags behind that of all its major peers, according to a report on Tuesday which comes as the government prepares to reverse a planned rise.
Analysis-Biden hints at risky policy shift on Taiwan independence
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Overshadowed by U.S. President Joe Biden's headline-grabbing vow that American forces would defend Taiwan against a Chinese attack was his hint at possibly shifting U.S. policy to support the island's right to self-determination.
Row over EV subsidy rules overshadows S.Korean president's first U.S. visit
SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's opposition to new rules governing U.S. subsidies for electric vehicles will overshadow President Yoon Suk-yeol's first official trip to the United States, disrupting a recent display of alliance strength with Washington.
Comments / 0