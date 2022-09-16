LORENA — All night long Friday, it appeared Lorena was a play or two away from putting La Vega away for good. While the knockout blow never truly came, the Lorena defense stood tall when it mattered most. La Vega drove from its own 20 to inside the Lorena 20 in the final three minutes before the Leopards knocked down a pass into the end zone on the final play to preserve a 14-6 win in a slugfest at Leopard Stadium.

LORENA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO