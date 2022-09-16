Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Waco tribal descendant to speak at Tuesday lecture
A descendant of the Waco indigenous tribe that once lived in the area and gave the city its name will speak on that history Tuesday night at the Historic Waco Foundation’s annual fall lecture, joined by Indigenous ACE, a Texas-based education and cultural group that will demonstrate dances from other tribes.
Church Under the Bridge celebrating 30 years of fellowship
Church Under the Bridge is celebrating 30 years as a constant presence in worshippers’ lives, having grown from a small Bible study group under a highway into a support network and family. The congregation will recognize the milestone during its Sunday service at Magnolia Market at the Silos, the...
Snickers, Starburst plant in Waco slashes water, energy use with new system
The Mars Wrigley plant in Waco makes colorful products such as Starburst, Skittles and Snickers, but green has become a favorite there. Its latest nod to conservation and treating the Earth and its resources kindly is a $15 million on-site water treatment plant designed to reduce the facility’s greenhouse gas emissions while cutting water use and generating energy.
LETTERS: Impatient with Waco zoo; busing migrants outrageous, un-Christian; more Jan. 6 fallout
I grew up going to the zoo. I am excited about the new penguin exhibit and veterinarian/education building. I am sad to learn that it is costing more than expected, but so is everything these days. The longer wait adds to the cost. So please hurry up and build the entire project that was approved by the voters.
Mike Copeland: Black Rifle Coffee Waco store; L&L Hawaiian back; Chamber LEAD; H-E-B debit
Black Rifle Coffee Co., a company founded in 2014 that dotes on military veterans and active-duty personnel in its coffee products and affiliated merchandise, has secured a permit to place a retail coffee shop at 2436 Creekview Drive, near Cinemark, Topgolf and Main Event. Information included in the $1.4 million...
Legendary chiles en nogada mark Mexican Independence Day for Waco restaurant
Jesus Rodriguez spent the days before Mexican Independence Day perfecting his chiles en nogada game. The co-owner of the new Bombones Mexican Cuisine restaurant in downtown Waco roasted giant poblano peppers and stuffed them with a mixture of ground meat, fruits and spices. He peeled and ground walnuts and mixed...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for September 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
PHOTOS — High school football Week 4 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Sept. 16, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Waco doctors expecting a typical cold and flu season this fall
Waco physicians expect a cold and flu season this fall more typical of what was seen before the pandemic. “What we think we’re going to see this fall and winter will be more of a flu/cold/RSV season, more of typical year as seen prior to COVID,” said Dr. Van Wehmeyer, a family medicine physician with Baylor Scott & White Health who practices in Waco.
Fairfield answers every Robinson challenge, wins 49-21
ROBINSON — A lopsided 49-21 final score did not tell the whole story in Robinson’s loss to Fairfield Friday night. Twice in the third quarter the Rockets pulled within two scores, but each time they drew closer, the Eagles responded quickly and emphatically. Trailing 27-6, Robinson (2-2) went...
Teen arrested in fatal crash in South Waco
Waco police arrested a 19-year-old man on an intoxication manslaughter charge after a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning in South Waco, according to a press release. Norman Newman Nyamandi lost control of a vehicle he was driving and hit an unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway,...
Bremond 46, Holland 35
BREMOND — Bremond’s Bobby Drake ran for 226 yards and a touchdown, and Braylen Wortham ran for 158 yards and four scores as the Tigers won a 46-35 shootout over Holland in nondistrict play Friday. Wortham’s 4-yard TD run and conversion pass to Jayden Estrada gave Bremond a...
No. 3 Lorena shows tough chin, holds off La Vega, 14-6
LORENA — All night long Friday, it appeared Lorena was a play or two away from putting La Vega away for good. While the knockout blow never truly came, the Lorena defense stood tall when it mattered most. La Vega drove from its own 20 to inside the Lorena 20 in the final three minutes before the Leopards knocked down a pass into the end zone on the final play to preserve a 14-6 win in a slugfest at Leopard Stadium.
Chilton 21, Hearne 0
In Chilton, the Pirates scored a pair of first-half touchdowns and their defense delivered a tremendous performance to shut out Hearne. Marvion Huitt ran for the game's first score in the second quarter and the Pirates (4-0) added a final touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the win against Hearne (2-2).
Baylor notebook: Several key Bears missing in action against Bobcats
Baylor hit McLane Stadium without numerous key players in its 42-7 thrashing of Texas State, including wide receiver Monaray Baldwin, tight end Ben Sims and running back Taye McWilliams. All three were out with head injuries, according to Baylor coach Dave Aranda. Safety Christian Morgan and defensive lineman Cole Maxwell...
Centex roundup: No. 2 Mart edges No. 9 Centerville, 21-20
CENTERVILLE — Moments before kickoff between Centerville and Mart on Friday night, the Tiger Stadium public address announcer heralded, “Ladies and gentlemen, you’re in for a treat tonight.”. The man was right. A showdown of two top 10 teams in Class 2A – the Tigers, ranked ninth...
West shows grit, takes down Whitney to kick off district play, 42-20
WEST — The Comma punctuated things nicely. West kicked off District 7-3A Div. I play with a win as the Trojans pulled off a gritty 42-20 victory over rival Whitney on Friday night. The Trojans (2-1, 1-0) wasted no time. On 3rd-and-6 from the Whitney’s 41, Quarterback Zane Meinen...
