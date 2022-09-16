ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Waco tribal descendant to speak at Tuesday lecture

A descendant of the Waco indigenous tribe that once lived in the area and gave the city its name will speak on that history Tuesday night at the Historic Waco Foundation’s annual fall lecture, joined by Indigenous ACE, a Texas-based education and cultural group that will demonstrate dances from other tribes.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Church Under the Bridge celebrating 30 years of fellowship

Church Under the Bridge is celebrating 30 years as a constant presence in worshippers’ lives, having grown from a small Bible study group under a highway into a support network and family. The congregation will recognize the milestone during its Sunday service at Magnolia Market at the Silos, the...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Snickers, Starburst plant in Waco slashes water, energy use with new system

The Mars Wrigley plant in Waco makes colorful products such as Starburst, Skittles and Snickers, but green has become a favorite there. Its latest nod to conservation and treating the Earth and its resources kindly is a $15 million on-site water treatment plant designed to reduce the facility’s greenhouse gas emissions while cutting water use and generating energy.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Legendary chiles en nogada mark Mexican Independence Day for Waco restaurant

Jesus Rodriguez spent the days before Mexican Independence Day perfecting his chiles en nogada game. The co-owner of the new Bombones Mexican Cuisine restaurant in downtown Waco roasted giant poblano peppers and stuffed them with a mixture of ground meat, fruits and spices. He peeled and ground walnuts and mixed...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco doctors expecting a typical cold and flu season this fall

Waco physicians expect a cold and flu season this fall more typical of what was seen before the pandemic. “What we think we’re going to see this fall and winter will be more of a flu/cold/RSV season, more of typical year as seen prior to COVID,” said Dr. Van Wehmeyer, a family medicine physician with Baylor Scott & White Health who practices in Waco.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Fairfield answers every Robinson challenge, wins 49-21

ROBINSON — A lopsided 49-21 final score did not tell the whole story in Robinson’s loss to Fairfield Friday night. Twice in the third quarter the Rockets pulled within two scores, but each time they drew closer, the Eagles responded quickly and emphatically. Trailing 27-6, Robinson (2-2) went...
ROBINSON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Teen arrested in fatal crash in South Waco

Waco police arrested a 19-year-old man on an intoxication manslaughter charge after a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning in South Waco, according to a press release. Norman Newman Nyamandi lost control of a vehicle he was driving and hit an unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway,...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Bremond 46, Holland 35

BREMOND — Bremond’s Bobby Drake ran for 226 yards and a touchdown, and Braylen Wortham ran for 158 yards and four scores as the Tigers won a 46-35 shootout over Holland in nondistrict play Friday. Wortham’s 4-yard TD run and conversion pass to Jayden Estrada gave Bremond a...
BREMOND, TX
WacoTrib.com

No. 3 Lorena shows tough chin, holds off La Vega, 14-6

LORENA — All night long Friday, it appeared Lorena was a play or two away from putting La Vega away for good. While the knockout blow never truly came, the Lorena defense stood tall when it mattered most. La Vega drove from its own 20 to inside the Lorena 20 in the final three minutes before the Leopards knocked down a pass into the end zone on the final play to preserve a 14-6 win in a slugfest at Leopard Stadium.
LORENA, TX
WacoTrib.com

Chilton 21, Hearne 0

In Chilton, the Pirates scored a pair of first-half touchdowns and their defense delivered a tremendous performance to shut out Hearne. Marvion Huitt ran for the game's first score in the second quarter and the Pirates (4-0) added a final touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the win against Hearne (2-2).
CHILTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor notebook: Several key Bears missing in action against Bobcats

Baylor hit McLane Stadium without numerous key players in its 42-7 thrashing of Texas State, including wide receiver Monaray Baldwin, tight end Ben Sims and running back Taye McWilliams. All three were out with head injuries, according to Baylor coach Dave Aranda. Safety Christian Morgan and defensive lineman Cole Maxwell...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Centex roundup: No. 2 Mart edges No. 9 Centerville, 21-20

CENTERVILLE — Moments before kickoff between Centerville and Mart on Friday night, the Tiger Stadium public address announcer heralded, “Ladies and gentlemen, you’re in for a treat tonight.”. The man was right. A showdown of two top 10 teams in Class 2A – the Tigers, ranked ninth...
MART, TX
WacoTrib.com

West shows grit, takes down Whitney to kick off district play, 42-20

WEST — The Comma punctuated things nicely. West kicked off District 7-3A Div. I play with a win as the Trojans pulled off a gritty 42-20 victory over rival Whitney on Friday night. The Trojans (2-1, 1-0) wasted no time. On 3rd-and-6 from the Whitney’s 41, Quarterback Zane Meinen...
WHITNEY, TX

