Seattle parking, traffic ticket late fees return for first time since start of pandemic

The City of Seattle announced Thursday that the Seattle Municipal Court will resume late fees for unpaid parking, camera, and traffic tickets starting Jan. 30, 2023, which would impact more than 295,000 currently unpaid tickets.

Late fees for these unpaid tickets were suspended when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. The city is encouraging people to pay their tickets in full or to use the court’s payment plan or community service options.

Those with tickets can also schedule a hearing to dispute or mitigate their tickets by Jan. 30, 2023.

Tickets can be paid online, by phone using a Visa or MasterCard, by mail, or in person at the Seattle Municipal Court or a Seattle Customer Service Center.

If you’ve lost a parking or camera ticket, you can look them up through the court’s online portal by checking your license plate under the “Vehicle Information” tab to the left.

If you’ve lost a traffic ticket, you can search for your name under the “Defendant Search” tab.

