ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle parking, traffic ticket late fees return for first time since start of pandemic

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471CGy_0hxMnKnO00

The City of Seattle announced Thursday that the Seattle Municipal Court will resume late fees for unpaid parking, camera, and traffic tickets starting Jan. 30, 2023, which would impact more than 295,000 currently unpaid tickets.

Late fees for these unpaid tickets were suspended when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. The city is encouraging people to pay their tickets in full or to use the court’s payment plan or community service options.

Those with tickets can also schedule a hearing to dispute or mitigate their tickets by Jan. 30, 2023.

Tickets can be paid online, by phone using a Visa or MasterCard, by mail, or in person at the Seattle Municipal Court or a Seattle Customer Service Center.

If you’ve lost a parking or camera ticket, you can look them up through the court’s online portal by checking your license plate under the “Vehicle Information” tab to the left.

If you’ve lost a traffic ticket, you can search for your name under the “Defendant Search” tab.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality

Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschools.org

ORCA Card Information for 2022-2023

The district is no longer managing or distributing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue to work through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. However, cards will need to be registered by June 30, 2023. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Most major transit services are cutting back on routes

Just like the ferries, Sound Transit and King County Metro are reducing some of their services this fall due to staffing shortages. King County Metro changes begin today, Sept. 17, and will roughly affect one-third of its routes. “Service levels following Sept. 17 will be comparable to where they are...
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Traffic
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
Seattle, WA
Health
KIRO 7 Seattle

After more than two years, the West Seattle Bridge reopens

In Seattle’s storied history, March 23, 2020, was the beginning of traffic trauma for hundreds of thousands of drivers. The problems started during a routine inspection when crews discovered large-scale cracks in the West Seattle Bridge’s surface. What followed was several months of work to keep the bridge...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle

A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell. When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead. According to witnesses, the woman and...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lakewood

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Lakewood on Sunday morning, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, the 48-year-old driver from Oregon was heading north on Interstate 5 at Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest when their motorcycle left the roadway and hit a barrier on the left shoulder. The...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Traffic Tickets#Visa#Mastercard#Cox Media Group
KING 5

Tukwila voters to decide on proposed $3 minimum wage increase

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila voters will decide in November on a measure that would raise the city's minimum wage to more than $17/hour, in line with those set for neighboring Seattle and SeaTac. Currently, the statewide minimum wage is set at $14.49/hour, while the Seattle minimum wage stands at...
TUKWILA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fatal hit-and-run collision in Tacoma

A two-car collision in Tacoma left a driver dead on Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol. At around 3 p.m. the two cars collided on State Route 7 at 143rd Street South in Tacoma. One driver was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died. SR-7 was...
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Washington Examiner

Seattle residents fume over spending $6 million on 2060 bridge project

Some Seattle residents are seeing red after city officials spent nearly $6 million planning a bridge project that won't be needed for another 40 years. Kevin Broveleit, a real estate agent and co-founder of the West Seattle Bridge Now group, said plans to build a new structure should have been scrapped in 2020 after contractors were able to stabilize the current bridge. Instead, the city hired engineering firm HNTB and other contractors to put together perspectives for a new structure.
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschools.org

ORCA Cards 2022-2023

The district is no longer managing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue working through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023. If...
SEATTLE, WA
sunset.com

This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route

One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
107K+
Followers
130K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy