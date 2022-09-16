ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It will definitely feel like summer outside for the last few days of the season. However, fall-like conditions are on the way. Patchy fog may impact the Monday morning commute. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny skies are in the forecast with slightly higher humidity levels. A few showers are possible in the Alleghany Highlands and Greenbrier Valley during the afternoon and evening, but much of Southwest and Central Virginia will stay dry. Morning temperatures will start in the 50s and lower 60s before warming up into the above-average 80s during the afternoon.

