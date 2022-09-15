ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Officials hold town halls on foster care system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky’s foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
KENTUCKY STATE
Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. September 18, 2022. Editorial: School security spending makes sense, but more guns at school doesn’t. Research casts doubt on the idea that what a school gains in deterrence and response times will exceed what it loses in increased risk of accidents or other problems. Iowa is...
IOWA STATE
Low-interest loans available following storms in WVa

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses and people affected by severe storms and flooding in West Virginia last spring, the U.S. Small Business Administration said. The declaration covers Cabell County and adjacent counties of Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne in West Virginia and Gallia...
HUNTINGTON, WV
39 years later, $95M settlement for flood victims approved

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana families and businesses in Tangipahoa Parish are a step closer to getting paid for flood damages in 1983 caused by the construction of Interstate 12. A $95 million payment was approved Friday by the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget, The Advocate reported....
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Dump of menhaden in Gulf brings latest calls for regulation

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana conservation groups are renewing calls for tougher regulations on the state's least-regulated fishery after a fishing boat let loose huge numbers of dead fish off the state's southwest coast. The Advocate reports that the dump of menhaden — also known as pogy or...
LOUISIANA STATE
New Mexico woman found dead, husband is arrested in Kansas

TOME, N.M. (AP) — A missing New Mexico woman has been found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas in connection with the case, according to authorities. Valencia County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing by family members on Sept. 6.
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
Minnesota man charged with making threats to kill US senator

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a U.S. senator. Brendon Daugherty is being held in the Sherburne County Jail, in Elk River, Minnesota, on charges of threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat. He is due in court Tuesday. It was not clear if he had retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.
ELK RIVER, MN
Gas prices drop still further in NJ, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have dropped still further in New Jersey and around the nation amid lower demand after the end of the summer driving season. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.63, down 11 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.21 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
TRAFFIC
Minnesota Gov. Walz agrees to 2 more debates with challenger

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz agreed Saturday to two additional debates against Scott Jensen, following complaints from the Republican challenger that Walz is ducking him. The candidates will meet for an Oct. 18 debate sponsored by a group of television stations that includes KEYC...
MINNESOTA STATE
Small plane crashes in central Florida woods, killing 2

CITRA, Fla. (AP) — A small plane crashed in a heavily wooded area of central Florida, killing both people on board, officials said Sunday. The plane crashed late Saturday in a wooded area between Citra and Orange Springs in Marion County, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
MARION COUNTY, FL
4 dead, 1 missing after farmhouse fire; cause sought

GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The blaze was not reported extinguished until about 4 a.m. Friday.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Driver of Alabama bus with 40 kids aboard faces DUI charge

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (AP) — A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard. WAFF-TV reports that Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. AL.com...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
Man, 70, dies in fall at Alabama waterfall park

GROVE OAK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man's name hasn't been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
4 children in critical condition after Ohio apartment fire

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — A fire in an Ohio apartment sent four children to the hospital in critical condition over the weekend, authorities said. West Chester officials said the blaze was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Aster Park unit. Fire crews reported finding four children...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
Pennsylvania parents plead guilty in child's overdose death

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone" have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face standard-range prison terms of 16 to 20 years due to...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
2-year-old boy fatally injured in driveway in Maine

NAPLES, Maine (AP) — A 2-year-old boy was fatally injured in a driveway when his father failed to see him while moving a pickup truck and camper trailer, state police said. The parents immediately took the unresponsive toddler to the Naples Fire Department, where emergency crews were unable to revive him, state police spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a statement.
MAINE STATE
Police: officers shoot armed man in South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say officers shot and killed a man brandishing what appeared to be a rifle in the street after a dispute with his family in South Los Angeles. Two officers responded Saturday afternoon following a domestic violence call at a home about nine miles south of downtown LA, police said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

