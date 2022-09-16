STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a Stockbridge neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Stockbridge Police Captain Ron Momon. The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the Monarch Village subdivision at the cross streets of Brookwater Drive and Monarch Village Way, authorities told 11Alive. Stockbridge Police said in a statement that the teen was found dead in the roadway upon arriving to the scene.

STOCKBRIDGE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO