Dekalb County, GA

CBS 46

Shots fired during incident sending 2 cars into DeKalb County home

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A possible road rage incident turned violent Monday morning in DeKalb County. DeKalb police say at this time, it appears that the shooter fired rounds at a passing vehicle, striking the driver. The driver then struck a second vehicle and the two ran into a residence at Tradd Court and Ashley Lane in Stone Mountain.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two men arrested in connection to Stockbridge homicide

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Joshus Radford, 19, has just been identified as the victim in Saturday's deadly shooting. Garfield Plummer, 26, was charged with the shooting death of Joshus Radford. (Credit: Stockbridge Police Department) (Supplied) On Sunday, detectives with the Stockbridge Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Garfield Plummer and...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Second stolen DeKalb puppy found, reward offered for third

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Puppy number two is now safe and sound in a dognapping saga officials are hoping will end soon. On Sunday afternoon, Violet became the second of three dogs stolen during a break-in at PAWS Atlanta that have now been found within a close radius to the animal shelter.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

19-year-old man shot dead in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a Stockbridge neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Stockbridge Police Captain Ron Momon. The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the Monarch Village subdivision at the cross streets of Brookwater Drive and Monarch Village Way, authorities told 11Alive. Stockbridge Police said in a statement that the teen was found dead in the roadway upon arriving to the scene.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
CBS 46

Two arrested in shooting death of 19-year-old Stockbridge man

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Stockbridge police officials have confirmed they arrested two men connected to the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Stockbridge on Saturday evening,. “Detectives secured Henry County arrest warrants for murder on 26-year-old Garfield Plummer and 45-year-old Conrod Morrison,” officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Police...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

1 dead, 1 critical in five-car crash on I-75 in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead and another is in critical condition following a five-car wreck on Interstate 75 southbound in Clayton County. All lanes of the highway near Tara Boulevard were closed for nearly six hours Sunday morning as authorities investigated the crash. Clayton...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Five-car crash kills one person, hospitalizes another

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are picking up the pieces after a multiple-vehicle collision claims one life and threatens another. According to officers, at least five vehicles were involved in an accident on I-75 Southbound at Tara Boulevard. One driver died from the injuries they sustained. A second...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating after man grazed by bullet in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. According to Atlanta police, officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairburn Road regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found an adult male who they say appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

