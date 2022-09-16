Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Shots fired during incident sending 2 cars into DeKalb County home
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A possible road rage incident turned violent Monday morning in DeKalb County. DeKalb police say at this time, it appears that the shooter fired rounds at a passing vehicle, striking the driver. The driver then struck a second vehicle and the two ran into a residence at Tradd Court and Ashley Lane in Stone Mountain.
fox5atlanta.com
Two men arrested in connection to Stockbridge homicide
The Citizen Online
Man charged with assault after pointing gun at people slowed by 54-74 traffic
A Fayette County man is facing aggravated assault charges following an incident on Ga. Highway 54 West in Peachtree City where he stopped in traffic, retrieved a firearm from his trunk and pointed it at the occupants of another vehicle. John J. Trum, 34, of central Fayette County, was arrested...
Police searching for car after parking deck shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Atlanta
An overnight shootout in an Atlanta parking deck has left one person dead, police say. According to Atlanta police, they were called to a parking deck at the Berkeley Heights apartment complex on Northside Drive just before 1 a.m. When they arrived, officers found three people near the fourth floor...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
Police: 1 dead after multi-car crash in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a crash involving five cars on Interstate 75 southbound near the Tara Blvd. exit. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Clayton County police said the incident happened around 5 a.m. on Sunday. When they got to...
Man found shot dead in metro Atlanta neighborhood, police investigating
The Citizen Online
Burglars steal tools worth $7,000 from Tesla showroom construction site in Fayetteville
A construction crew working to install sheetrock at the old Haverty’s Furniture store on North Glynn Street in Fayetteville, expected to be the new Tesla showroom, had their efforts interrupted when they arrived on Sept. 12 to find that up to $7,000 in tools had been stolen over the weekend.
fox5atlanta.com
Second stolen DeKalb puppy found, reward offered for third
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Puppy number two is now safe and sound in a dognapping saga officials are hoping will end soon. On Sunday afternoon, Violet became the second of three dogs stolen during a break-in at PAWS Atlanta that have now been found within a close radius to the animal shelter.
19-year-old man shot dead in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a Stockbridge neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Stockbridge Police Captain Ron Momon. The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the Monarch Village subdivision at the cross streets of Brookwater Drive and Monarch Village Way, authorities told 11Alive. Stockbridge Police said in a statement that the teen was found dead in the roadway upon arriving to the scene.
CBS 46
Two arrested in shooting death of 19-year-old Stockbridge man
Woman walking on northwest Atlanta street killed in hit and run, police say
ATLANTA — A woman crossing a busy street was killed in northwest Atlanta early Monday morning. The driver who hit her, left the scene, police say. Atlanta Police officers responded to the deadly hit and run at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Finley Avenue in northwest Atlanta around 2:20 a.m.
Mattie's Call issued for missing 16-year-old girl in Clayton County, police say
fox5atlanta.com
"Why him?" family members of man killed by pellet gun demand answers
The family of an Atlanta man who was murdered by pellet gun hold a memorial for their loved one, Horace Meadows Jr. They say they're offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of his killer.
Clayton County police looking for help finding missing 16-year-old girl last seen Friday
WXIA 11 Alive
1 dead, 1 critical in five-car crash on I-75 in Clayton County
Clayton County Police are investigating a five-car crash on Interstate 75 southbound Sunday around 5 a.m. that claimed a life. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
fox5atlanta.com
Five-car crash kills one person, hospitalizes another
Woman dies after being hit by car in Walmart parking lot, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A 53-year-old woman is dead after police say she was struck by a car in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 5 p.m., officers arrived on the scene and found Monica Boti, 53, of...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating after man grazed by bullet in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. According to Atlanta police, officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairburn Road regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found an adult male who they say appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
