ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

High court decision that invalidated scores of felony charges relies on 1905 Hawaii law

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Putting together a grand jury is not easy. It requires the state Judiciary to send out jury summons to hundreds of people, bring them to the courthouse, screen for those who cannot serve and assign those who can to potentially multiple days of service. It also involves deputy prosecutors, clerks and sheriffs, an independent grand jury attorney advisor to be present and a secure private courtroom for them to meet.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Maui County, HI
Government
Honolulu, HI
Government
County
Maui County, HI
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KITV.com

No bail in 1972 Hawaii killing arrest; Reno arraignment set

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge has ordered a former deputy state attorney general accused of killing a 19-year-old woman in Hawaii 50 years ago to remain jailed without bail until he is arraigned next week on a fugitive charge. Waikiki cold case murder suspect served as deputy...
RENO, NV
WOWK

Defense seeks judge’s removal in Florida school shooter case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself on Friday, two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses. The Broward Public...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Green
KITV.com

Law Enforcement Warns Against "Jugging" Crime Trend

HONOLULU-- "We've had a case where an elderly man had withdrawn a large amount of cash & he stood there counting it. And the suspect came from behind and snatched the money out of his hands," Chris Kim of Crimestoppers told KITV. The tactic is called 'jugging.' It's been around...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Bribery#Public Trust#Fbi Special Agent#Stant
hawaiinewsnow.com

Just how diverse is Hawaii? There’s a list for that.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is considered a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities, and a new analysis released Wednesday proves just that. According to WalletHub, Hawaii is the third most diverse state in the U.S. for 2022. Researchers compared all 50 states across six key dimensions: socio-economic, cultural, economic,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody

‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
HILO, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WOWK

Once McCain’s party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots

PHOENIX (AP) — Simmering discontent among a segment of Arizona Republicans over John McCain’s famous penchant for bucking his party boiled over in the winter of 2014 with the censure of the longtime U.S. senator. McCain’s allies responded with an all-out push to reassert control over the Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy