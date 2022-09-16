Read full article on original website
Hawaii business owner, Maui County official charged with bribery and public corruption
A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies, is accused of bribing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui County to review contracts amid bribery scandal that netted former public official
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is taking a closer look at the contracts awarded to companies run by a Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal. Prosecutors said Stewart Stant, the county’s Environmental Management director under Mayor Alan Arakawa, got $2 million in bribes and gave...
hawaiinewsnow.com
High court decision that invalidated scores of felony charges relies on 1905 Hawaii law
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Putting together a grand jury is not easy. It requires the state Judiciary to send out jury summons to hundreds of people, bring them to the courthouse, screen for those who cannot serve and assign those who can to potentially multiple days of service. It also involves deputy prosecutors, clerks and sheriffs, an independent grand jury attorney advisor to be present and a secure private courtroom for them to meet.
Oahu man faces up to 25 years in prison for series of robberies
Micah Roman-Santos committed a series of robberies last October, according to information presented in court, targeting places on the westside.
KITV.com
Hawaii Senator Kurt Fevella calls for criminal penalties for false reporting following beach park incident
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Senate Minority leader Kurt Fevella (District 19) is calling on the Honolulu Police Department to pursue criminal penalties for false reporting to law enforcement, following an alleged incident that occurred on September 7. On the night of Wednesday, September 7, first responders arrived at a homeless encampment...
KITV.com
No bail in 1972 Hawaii killing arrest; Reno arraignment set
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge has ordered a former deputy state attorney general accused of killing a 19-year-old woman in Hawaii 50 years ago to remain jailed without bail until he is arraigned next week on a fugitive charge. Waikiki cold case murder suspect served as deputy...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Prosecutors grapple with ‘impossible’ situation after serious criminal charges invalidated
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Supreme Court ruling has inmates in legal limbo — held behind bars even though their charges are no longer valid. On Oahu alone, prosecutors have identified 160 people who were charged with serious crimes by criminal complaints whose cases now have to go before a grand jury for an indictment.
WOWK
Defense seeks judge’s removal in Florida school shooter case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself on Friday, two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses. The Broward Public...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Something’s fishy: NOAA urges vigilance after catching fraudulent fishing permit site
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA fisheries issued a Notice of fraudulent alert Friday over a website that claimed to process both federal and state fishing permits. It calls itself the Commercial Fishing Permits Center and depending on the permit you want, charges different fees. However, NOAA said the site is in...
Hawaii’s Maile Amber Alert system is 2 for 2
The Maile Amber Alert system has been in place since 2005. It has only been activated twice and certain criteria needs to be in place before an alert can be issued.
KITV.com
Law Enforcement Warns Against "Jugging" Crime Trend
HONOLULU-- "We've had a case where an elderly man had withdrawn a large amount of cash & he stood there counting it. And the suspect came from behind and snatched the money out of his hands," Chris Kim of Crimestoppers told KITV. The tactic is called 'jugging.' It's been around...
hawaiinewsnow.com
What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
Hawaii police investigates deadly burglary
Big island police responded to a burglary early morning on September 15, 2022, at a home on Kahakai boulevard shortly after five am.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Just how diverse is Hawaii? There’s a list for that.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is considered a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities, and a new analysis released Wednesday proves just that. According to WalletHub, Hawaii is the third most diverse state in the U.S. for 2022. Researchers compared all 50 states across six key dimensions: socio-economic, cultural, economic,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
West Oahu residents seek answers about crime from police, prosecutors
From property crime to illegal gambling, Thursday evening at Kapolei Hale, the Honolulu Police Chief, Honolulu City Councilmember Andria Tupola and officials from the Honolulu Prosecutor's office addressed west Oahu resident's concerns about crime in the area.
Woman nearly scammed $45K, warns others to learn from it
A Honolulu woman is speaking out after nearly getting scammed for tens of thousands of dollars. She's hoping her story would prevent others from making the same mistake.
Man stabbed multiple times to his face on Kalihi Street
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man in his late 30s was stabbed several times to his face on Kalihi Street late Saturday night.
Staffing issues close Koko Head Shooting Complex
The City's Department of Parks and Recreation said the Koko Head Shooting Complex will be closed for two months beginning Friday, Sept. 16, due to staffing issues.
