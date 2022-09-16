ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle set insane NFL mark never seen before vs. Ravens

The Miami Dolphins pulled off a shocker on Sunday. They trailed the Baltimore Ravens 28-7 entering the fourth quarter and came back to win 42-38. In the process, both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle went absolutely bananas in the win. Hill finished with 11 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, his teammate Jaylen […] The post Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle set insane NFL mark never seen before vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers, Packers closing in on NFL history that will infuriate Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on the verge of making history–one that would absolutely crush the Chicago Bears even more. As if breaking the hearts of Bears fans isn’t enough, Rodgers and co. are about to take one thing that the Chicago fan base can be proud about in their history. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the Packers are just one win away from tying the Bears’ record for the most wins in NFL history.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brian Robinson#Nfl Draft#The Commanders#American Football#Nbc Sports
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin’s plea to Mitch Trubisky after poor performance vs. Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers were humbled on Sunday after a Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, losing to Mac Jones and the New England Patriots by a score of 17-14. It was by no means an offensive clinic from either team, but in particular, Mitch Trubisky struggled to produce. On Monday, head coach Mike Tomlin […] The post Mike Tomlin’s plea to Mitch Trubisky after poor performance vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers enjoys throwing Bears under the bus after Sunday night romp

You have heard this many times before, but it bears reiterating that the only three things certain in life are death, taxes, and the Chicago Bears losing to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. If you have forgotten about it, the Packers made sure to remind everyone of that Sunday night, with Rodgers capping the night off by rubbing more salt into the wounds of Bears fans following Green Bay’s 27-10 win at Lambeau Field over their NFC North divisional rivals.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Denzel Ward drops major admission on disastrous breakdown during collapse vs. Jets

The Cleveland Browns suffered a shocking 31-30 loss to the New York Jets in Week 2. After holding a 13 point lead with less than 90 seconds left in the game, the Browns defense couldn’t hold on for the win, and the Jets escaped with a shocking win. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was involved in Cleveland’s defense crashing and burning, and wasn’t happy with how the Jets game-winning play transpired.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans

A change of location did not prevent Russell Wilson from hearing boos from the stands. Wilson still got booed by spectators who attended the game at Empower Field at Mile High where the Denver Broncos hosted the Houston Texans for the quarterback’s regular-season home debut. The Broncos were supposed to dominate Houston, considering that Russell […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD

The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Aidan Hutchinson endears self to Lions fans with jaw-dropping performance in win over Commanders

Aidan Hutchinson is the future in Detroit. The Michigan product recorded 3 sacks for the Lions in their 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Hutchinson then made a heartwarming gesture following the impressive performance. The 22-year old defensive end dedicated the Lions’ win to Hudson Gazsi, a young Lions fan who is battling […] The post Aidan Hutchinson endears self to Lions fans with jaw-dropping performance in win over Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Worrying Joe Burrow stat proves that nothing has changed for Bengals

The biggest story for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 offseason was their revamped offensive line. Despite making it all the way to the Super Bowl, their protection for quarterback Joe Burrow was extremely suspect. The expectation was that with a brand-new line with new players, Burrow would be sacked less. Well, two games in, […] The post Worrying Joe Burrow stat proves that nothing has changed for Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Aidan Hutchison’s heartwarming gesture after impressive 3-sack performance for Lions vs. Commanders

Aidan Hutchison is the future in Detroit. The Michigan product recorded 3 sacks for the Lions in their 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Hutchison then made a heartwarming gesture following the impressive performance. The 22-year old defensive end dedicated the Lions’ win to Hudson Gazsi, a young Lions fan who is battling leukemia, per NFL.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
111K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy