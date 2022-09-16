ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Woman settles with Kaiser after employee allegedly recorded her undressing

NORWALK, Calif. – A woman has reached a settlement of a lawsuit she filed against Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and Southern California Permanente Medical Group, alleging an employee’s cell phone recorded the plaintiff undressing during a visit to the Downey facility in 2020. The plaintiff is identified...
DOWNEY, CA
CBS LA

Gascón files battery, false imprisonment charges against LASD lieutenant

With only two days left on the statute of limitations, District Attorney George Gascón has filed battery and false imprisonment charges against a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department lieutenant — a year after the incident happened.It all began on Sept. 17, 2021, at the Matsuhisa Restaurant in Beverly Hills. According to a police report obtained by CBSLA, the LASD's newly promoted narcotics Lieutenant Howard Fuchs got into a "heated dispute" with a woman at the famed restaurant. As she left on foot, he allegedly got into his white SUV and used "Find My iPhone" to find her on the street....
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Mother Jones

The LA County Jail Has Been Chaining Mentally Ill Men to Chairs for Days

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. As a criminal justice reporter here at Mother Jones, I get emails and letters every week detailing the horrific conditions at correctional facilities. But when I read one about what’s been happening at the Los Angeles County jail, the biggest jail in the country, my jaw actually dropped open.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home Searched

SANTA MONICA—Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Public Corruption Unit served search warrants at multiple locations in connection with an ongoing public corruption investigation on Wednesday, September 14. One of those locations was the home of Los Angeles County Supervisor, Sheila Kuehl. In a statement made...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Redondo Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Redondo Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Monica Daily Press

Search of Supervisor’s home generates more accusations of wrongdoing

The fallout from Wednesday’s search of Shelia Kuehl’s Santa Monica home by Sheriff’s deputies has both sides accusing the other of ethical violations. Kuehl’s home was searched along with the home of Patricia Giggans, the offices of the two women and Metro’s offices. The searches were connected to accusations that Kuehl influenced Metro to award a contract to Giggans’ nonprofit, Peace Over Violence, for operation of a sexual harassment hotline on Metro trains/buses.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Washington Examiner

District Attorney Gascon accused of vindictively charging LA sheriff's official with crime

District Attorney George Gascon has criminally charged a Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant as punishment after Gascon was criticized in the media over lax prosecution standards against international drug cartels, Sheriff Alex Villanueva says. “Justice is supposed to be blind, but with Gascon in office, anything goes,” Villanueva said....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy Discrimination#Sex Discrimination#Police#Disability#K 9
BET

Nurse Charged In L.A. Crash That Killed 6 Denied Bail

A California judge denied bail on Monday (Sept. 12) to Nicole Linton, the nurse charged in the Los Angeles car crash in August that killed five people and an unborn baby. She has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Defense...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Autopsy report of baby offers new details

The autopsy report of 2-month-old Jelani Taylor, whose cause of death was ruled a homicide, has provided more details surrounding her death in September of last year. According to the report, Taylor died of blunt head and neck trauma and had brain swelling, bleeding of the brain, bleeding in the back of the eyes, and fresh bleeding around the nerves of her spinal cord at the time of her death.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
2urbangirls.com

Another man stabbed in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was found suffering from stab wounds to his upper body near the Queen Mary in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Queens Highway South, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.
LONG BEACH, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

County hopes to remove one in six RV encampments by 2026

Over the last several years, Angelenos have grown accustomed to RV encampments. From Malibu to Lancaster, stationary (often immobile) recreational vehicles dot state highways, service drives and sidestreets, providing shelter to some of LA County’s 69,000 homeless residents. But concerns over crime rates, environmental issues and squalid conditions have...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood getting free office space for police department use

Inglewood Councilwoman Dionne Faulk sought larger office space for the police department to use for its community/beat center and commercial real estate firm Upside Crenshaw Holding, LLC answered the call. Upside operates the Crenshaw Imperial Plaza at 2930 W. Imperial Hwy where the property went through extensive upgrades and where...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pasadena shooting leaves man injured

PASADENA, Calif. – A man was wounded Saturday in a shooting at Villa Parke in Pasadena. The shooting occurred about 1:20 a.m. at the park at 363 East Villa St., according to the Pasadena Police Department. An officer was at the park conducting a criminal investigation and heard several...
PASADENA, CA
signalscv.com

Man arrested on suspicion of robbery, giving false name

A 33-year-old homeless man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly assaulted store employees while trying to leave with stolen goods, according to law enforcement officials. The arrest stems from deputies responding to a reported “robbery in progress” at a business at the 26000 block of McBean Parkway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy