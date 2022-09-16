Read full article on original website
KIVI-TV
Defense grounds the Skyhawks, as Boise State beats Tennessee-Martin 30-7
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos protected the Blue on Saturday, beating Tennessee-Martin 30-7. The defense stepped up again for BSU as Tennessee Martin only totaled 152 yards, only 26 of those being rushing yards. In comparison, BSU running back George Holani had 157 all-purpose yards himself. Holani's...
KTVB
Southern Idaho weather: Thursday evening thunderstorms, more showers for the weekend
For Boise, temperatures will be in the low to mid 70's over the weekend. Next week, unsettled weather conditions will continue, with a chance of rain showers.
spotonidaho.com
Head coach Andy Avalos evaluates Boise State's win on The Blue (Video)
"Got a chance to play in front of Bronco Nation who was awesome today," Avalos said. "I know we had a few false starts and that had a lot to do with our fans and how loud they were." To read KTVB's full recap of Boise State's 30-7 win over UT Martin, visit ...
idaho.gov
F&G receives multiple reports of mountain lion in Garden City and West Boise
Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, Idaho Fish and Game’s Southwest Region Office received multiple reports of a mountain lion moving through western Boise and Garden City. Footage of the animal was captured on two residential doorbell cameras, allowing Fish and Game to confirm that the animal was a mountain lion.
What TV channel is Boise State football game today? Free live stream, odds, time, how to watch Broncos vs UT Martin online (9/17/2022)
The Boise State Broncos will try and nab their second win on the season and move above .500 when they host the UT Martin Skyhawks on the electric blue turf in a Week 3 college football showdown kicking off on Saturday, September 10 at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on FS1.
KTVB
What's new at Albertsons Stadium in 2022?
BOISE, Idaho — Ahead of Boise State's home opener Saturday at Albertsons Stadium, KTVB's Jay Tust got an inside look at upgrades and new features for Bronco Nation to enjoy in 2022. First, the Ford Fan Zone at DeChevrieux Field has a number of upgrades. The space is free...
KIVI-TV
Rain has been soaking parts of Idaho and more is on the way. See who gets it next.
Showers and storms hit the Sun Valley area again on Wednesday and it's not over yet!. Everyone has a chance of overnight showers with heavy downpours likely from Mountain Home east. The sun will come out on Thursday midday but numerous showers & storms will develop Thursday afternoon and evening...
KATU.com
Oregon couple identified in plane crash near Idaho/Utah border
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have identified the pilot and second victim in Thursday’s plane crash in Franklin County, Idaho. PAST COVERAGE | Oregon couple identified as victims in plane crash near Utah-Idaho border. 63-year-old Jerry N. Troland from Vale, Oregon was piloting the plane, and his wife, 68-year-old...
Arbiter Online
Boise State defeats UT Martin 30-7 at the cost of multiple injuries
Despite Boise State’s 30-7 win over UT Martin, it may seem more like a loss. Three Broncos were taken out of the game this evening due to injury. In the first quarter, safety Jared Reed was carted off the field with a leg injury. Next, cornerback Caleb Biggers suffered an arm injury and was walked off the field.
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years
You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
Post Register
The approaching Low is a good sign
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Uncertainty is the best way to describe the forecast over the next few days. A weak trough of low pressure over the region will send occasional surges of moisture in our direction through Saturday. If we do see showers, the best chance will likely be in the late afternoon/evening associated with the heating of the day.
REVIVING THE PIONEER: Local mayors among many Idaho officials pushing for restoration of passenger rail service
It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise as well as Pocatello on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City Pioneer Route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We’re working hard to bring folks together to...
One of the Main Reasons Why So Many People Are Moving to Boise
It is no secret that there has been a movement lately in the state of Idaho, specifically in the Boise area. People from out of state are moving here, and it seems to be happening in groves. Over the last couple of years more and more people, specifically from the west coast, have been moving to Idaho for one reason or another. Many will chalk it up to jobs, politics, or the cost of living. The cost of living may be the main part of people moving here, as the real estate market in Boise appears to be one of the best in the country right now, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?
Boise Parents, We Know You Raised Your Teens Better Than This
Karen Alert: I want you to know, that I know, I'm a major Karen in this scenario. Now that we've established this, let's dive into one of my more memorable encounters with teenage dirt bags around the Treasure Valley. Owyhee High vs. Mountain View High - Saturday, 9/9/2022. Boise teens...
Saddle Up This Weekend With The Mane Event in Boise, It’s Free!
The Western Riding in Boise who was founded in 1941, is hosting a FREE Equine Education day and will "include all things HORSES!". This is such a great family event especially for those who may not be able to be around horses every single day!. This a two day free...
Idaho State Police recognizes the importance of National Forensic Science Week
During the week, ISP will announce the first ever public tours available on a first-come, first-served basis in its three labs. The post Idaho State Police recognizes the importance of National Forensic Science Week appeared first on Local News 8.
KIVI-TV
Veterans Sportsman Alliance takes vets fishing at Schwartz Sturgeon Pond
PARMA, Idaho — Veterans Sportsman Alliance makes it their mission to help disabled veterans get outdoors for a social and therapeutic experience in nature. We caught up with this group as they had veterans out for a day of sturgeon fishing at Jim Schwartz Sturgeon Pond north of Parma, VSA is a non-profit that started in California and is now in five states including Idaho.
Post Register
Nampa irrigation season ending soon
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 28 to coincide with Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when they...
Gephardt Daily
Idaho plane crash killed Oregon couple, Franklin County Sheriff says
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Franklin County Sheriff’s officials have released more information on a fatal plane crash Wednesday east of Preston, Idaho. “The victims have been identified as husband and wife and are from Oregon,” says the latest statement, which adds that victims...
2 dead in small plane crash in Idaho
Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
