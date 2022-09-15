Read full article on original website
WTVW
Changes are coming, but who will lead Henderson County?
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- From major new investments coming from companies like Pratt Industries, to the I-69 Ohio River Crossing, to Churchill Downs buying Ellis Park– changes are coming from all sides in Henderson County. But as Henderson County voters prepare to head to the polls this November, they’ll...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – September 19, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Jordan L. Jeffcoat; Sophia M. Christiansen; Jyeon C. Chambers; Dean A. Hancock; Mayisha Kabuhungu; Timothy S. Davis; Jessica M. Sarnowski O’Brien; Lucas J. Knepp; James C. Decker, III; Megan M. Shoultz; James M. Cosentino; Earl Williams; Jacob A. Thomas; Christian E. Kaiser; Jaiver Soto Villasmil; Clairissa E. Amos; Halle M. Pearson; Lorenzo Torres; Landon Scott Barlett; Hayleigh A. Weigand; Bryan L. Morrow; Jacob N. Morris; Faith A. Sisson; Daniel F. Foster; Charles J. Specht, II; Dale R. Davidson; Jeremy A. Acosta; Damon L. Sallee; Kyle L. Aders; Brendan R. Hengle; Tyrone M. Rice, II; David W. Oost; Michael S. Meadors; Judith A. Hudson; Kaiden S. Casebolt; Anne F. Payne; Skyler J. Geer; Librado Garcia Nolasco; Joni D. Hayes; Deborah E. Doyle; Devin L. McCamish; Jon D. Pyle; Kimberly A. Faulconer; Tammy L. James; Isabella G. Page; Ralph T. McCoy; Bryce D. Hazelip; Jesse A. Gordon; Logan W. Deadmond; Kelly L. Fields.
14news.com
New indoor skate park opening in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, officials with Gift Skateboarding announced a new indoor skate park is coming to Henderson. According to a social media post, the skate park will be located in the Audubon Village shopping center, and is set to open sometime in October. Officials say the new...
Owensboro celebrates Halloween season with Truck of Treats event
As we enter the fall, people start getting ready for Halloween. Dugan Best Recreation Center, New Hope and Good Shepard are getting ready to celebrate by hosting their second annual Halloween Truck of Treats Carnival in the Park.
wevv.com
Truck crashes into business in Jasper
First responders were at the scene of a vehicle-vs-building crash in Jasper, Indiana on Monday morning. Photos shared with 44News by WITZ Radio show a red pickup truck crashed into the L. H. Sturm Hardware Co. store near the intersection of Main Street and East 5th Street Street in Jasper.
wevv.com
Funk in the City returns this fall to Haynie's Corner
Haynie's Corner is hosting an art festival "Fall Funk In The City" this Saturday, September 24. The event is taking place from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. in the Haynie's Corner Arts District along Parret Street in Evansville. The festival features more than 80 artists from throughout the region, food...
wevv.com
Last electronics recycling day of 2022 happening in Evansville on Saturday
There's an electronics recycling day happening for residents in Evansville, Indiana on Saturday. On Saturday, Sept. 24, the electronics recycling event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Civic Center parking lot at Southeast 9th Street and Walnut Street. Acceptable items include TVs, computers, monitors, printers, hard...
14news.com
Kentucky ‘Run for the Fallen’ event begins in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - People gathered in Owensboro on Saturday morning to see the start of a two-day run to honor those from Kentucky who died during their military service. The fourth annual Kentucky “Run for the Fallen” started with a ceremony at Smothers Park. The route stretches 110 miles, and every two miles the runners stop while people read off the names of fallen Kentucky soldiers.
wevv.com
EWSU customer service window at Civic Center closing temporarily
The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility customer service window located at the Civic Center will be temporarily closed starting Monday, Sept. 26. Officials say the service window will be closed while improvements are made to better serve the public. According to EWSU, customers will still be able to get help...
wevv.com
Health department planning rabies vaccine clinic for pets in Owensboro
Pet owners can take advantage of an upcoming rabies vaccine clinic in Owensboro, Kentucky. The Green River District Health Department is planning to hold a rabies clinic on Thursday, Sept. 29. The clinic will happen in two time blocks at Legion Park, which is located at 3047 Legion Park Dr....
Holy Name welcomes all to first Fall Fest in years
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School in Henderson held their Fall Festival for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The weekend’s fun included food, rides, auctions and even a haunted house. The festival was open to the public and hosted a $5,000 grand prize raffle. “It is a […]
14news.com
City of Madisonville hosts Harvest Fest community event
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville kicked off the beginning of fall with a Community Day event on Saturday. According to a Facebook post, community members gathered at Mahr Park to celebrate the city’s Harvest Fest. The event included music, food, drinks and arts and craft vendors.
wevv.com
Multiple departments battling large house fire in Posey County
Crews are currently working to extinguish a large house fire in Posey County, Indiana. We're told the fire broke out at a home near the intersection of North Street and Gum Street in the town of Cynthiana. A witness at the scene of the fire tells us that multiple fire...
WTVW
Castle wins first sectional title since 2011
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Castle was able to win their sectional at Frendrich Golf Course and now have turned their attention towards regionals. Castle assistant golf coach Luke Richison says his team is one of the hardest working teams he’s ever seen as they have continued to put in the work and stay focused on the course.
West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022 Official Munchie Map
During the first week of October, the air on Franklin Street will be full of delicious smells. But we need time to plan out what to eat, and from which booths. The day we've waited a year for is finally here. The 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Muchie Map is now available!
Locally-Owned Southern Indiana Liquor Store Opening New Evansville Location
The city of Evansville seems to be growing with new businesses every week. Most of the developments are on the East Side, in the Burkhardt Road area. Green River Road has some new projects in the works, and a familiar business will soon occupy a new space. Exciting Plans. We've...
Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces win WNBA title
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WEHT) – Princeton, Indiana native Jackie Young is now a WNBA champion! The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 78-71 on Sunday to pick up their first ever title. Young logged 13 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists in the championship game. This is also the first time that a rookie head […]
Home Team Friday: Off The Gridiron (9/16/22)
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Dan Engler wears many hats. He’s a husband and a father of three, he’s a referee for the WWE, and he is the creator of the oldest Indiana high school football website – reitzfootball.com. “My dad got the internet in ’96, right when I graduated high school, and I would go […]
Deputy Hicks celebrates progress one year after shooting
Posey County, Ind. (WEHT) A sheriff deputy in Posey County is celebrating a major milestone today. Deputy Bryan Hicks was shot in the head on September 18th, 2021, when responding to a welfare check in New Harmony. For about two weeks, Hicks was in a coma in the Intensive Care Unit. “You were becoming awake […]
Lloyd Expressway westbound reopened after motorcycle crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us the Westbound Lloyd Expressway is completely shut down in the area of Burkhardt Road after a crash Sunday night. We’re told the accident with injuries call came in at 8:20 p.m. Dispatch says it was reported as a crash between a truck and a motorcycle. Officials tell us […]
