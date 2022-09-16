ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County real estate sales surpass $23M for week of Sept. 9-15

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $23.9 million across 23 sales for the week of Sept. 9-15. Property Description: 41.01 acres of agricultural land, Parcel 7 at Twenty Mile Ranch. Last sold for $315,000 in 2018. 15 Nob Street. Seller: Franklin John Chambers. Buyer: Jeffrey Walsh 2006 Irrevocable Trust.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Northwest Colorado Health: Celebrate affordable assisted living in our community at The Haven OctoberFest

The halls of The Haven Assisted Living are full of joy. You may hear someone playing the piano, a rowdy game of cornhole outside on the patio, or the beloved pet parakeets tweeting away. There are beautiful group coloring pages set up, puzzles and books available near the fireplace, and snacks and beverages set out in the community dining area all day. It’s warm, inviting, and a home where caregivers, residents, family members and community members come together as an extended family and create joyful, happy memories.
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Natalie Ethel Warsky Cowan

Natalie Ethel Warsky, 93, passed away on Sunday, August 14 at Somerby Senior Living in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. Natalie was born September 10,1928 in Springfield, MA. Her parents were Lewis John Warsky and Ethel Fern Frennier. She graduated from Winchester High School, Winchester MA in 1946. Following high school, she attended Vermont Junior College in Montpelier, VT from 1946-1948 and earned a secretarial certificate.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Award-winning film Birds of America screens at library

Bud Werner Memorial Library is presenting a free community screening of the new award-winning film “Birds of America” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 in Library Hall. “Birds of America” retraces the steps of John James Audubon who traveled along the Mississippi in the early 19th century capturing a range of birds in dramatic paintings. His work recorded the diversity of species in America before many were wiped from the Earth.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Nearly 450 runners hop off in 10th annual Run Rabbit Run 100

Hundreds gathered with their bunny ear headbands at Steamboat Resort on Friday, Sept. 16, to embark on the 10th annual Run Rabbit Run 100 mile race. Featuring athletes from 45 states and 14 countries, Run Rabbit Run is one of the most competitive races in the country and grants the largest prize total of any trail race in the world.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

HR Foods brings lineup of top-secret sauces, more to Warehouse Food Hall

HR Foods, a restaurant in the Warehouse Food Hall, is the most recent incarnation of proprietor Hank Robertson’s passion for cooking and serving excellent food. Born in West Virginia, Robertson came to Colorado when he was 15 years old, and early on, he discovered cooking as an avenue for his creativity.
CRAIG, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Sailors tennis continues singles dominance with win over Basalt

Competing at the tennis center for its first home match of the season, Steamboat Springs boys tennis defeated the Basalt Longhorns 5-2 on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Sweeping the singles matches and splitting the four doubles matches, the boys strung together a solid performance, earning their second match victory of the season.
BASALT, CO

