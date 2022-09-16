Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘Why are we even still here?’ Rent hikes at Steamboat’s affordable options are pushing tenants to the edge
Upsurges in rent are aren’t new to Steamboat Springs, yet as some of the most affordable housing options such as Mountain Village Apartments and Flour Mill Apartments raise their monthly price, the presence of entry-level, moderately priced housing options in town might become a thing of the past. Kaitlyn...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs year-to-date sales tax revenue up almost 23% after July numbers released
While accommodations tax revenue was down for July, total sales tax collections were 5.94% higher than last year. The city collected $3.3 million dollars this past July compared to $3.1 million in July 2021. The year-to-date sales tax revenue is 22.72% higher than last year, about $23.7 million compared to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County real estate sales surpass $23M for week of Sept. 9-15
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $23.9 million across 23 sales for the week of Sept. 9-15. Property Description: 41.01 acres of agricultural land, Parcel 7 at Twenty Mile Ranch. Last sold for $315,000 in 2018. 15 Nob Street. Seller: Franklin John Chambers. Buyer: Jeffrey Walsh 2006 Irrevocable Trust.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Northwest Colorado Health: Celebrate affordable assisted living in our community at The Haven OctoberFest
The halls of The Haven Assisted Living are full of joy. You may hear someone playing the piano, a rowdy game of cornhole outside on the patio, or the beloved pet parakeets tweeting away. There are beautiful group coloring pages set up, puzzles and books available near the fireplace, and snacks and beverages set out in the community dining area all day. It’s warm, inviting, and a home where caregivers, residents, family members and community members come together as an extended family and create joyful, happy memories.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Found remains and North Park wolves update: The most-read articles this week
1. More human remains found during North Routt search. Detectives with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office and Routt County Search and Rescue conducted a search in North Routt County on Friday, Sept. 9, following the discovery of a human skull earlier in the week. 2. 2022 fall foliage forecast:...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Whiskey pivots business model, closes downtown tasting room
The doors of the Steamboat Whiskey Co.’s downtown tasting room have closed, and for the next couple of Saturdays owners Nathan and Jessica Newhall will be selling off their inventory as the company moves in a new direction. “The Steamboat Whiskey Co.’s bar and restaurant is closing — well...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Natalie Ethel Warsky Cowan
Natalie Ethel Warsky, 93, passed away on Sunday, August 14 at Somerby Senior Living in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. Natalie was born September 10,1928 in Springfield, MA. Her parents were Lewis John Warsky and Ethel Fern Frennier. She graduated from Winchester High School, Winchester MA in 1946. Following high school, she attended Vermont Junior College in Montpelier, VT from 1946-1948 and earned a secretarial certificate.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Another round of tropical storm-fueled rain coming to Steamboat Wednesday
After remnants of a Pacific Ocean hurricane brought about an inch of rain to parts of Steamboat Springs last week, more tropical storm-fueled moisture is in line to hit the Yampa Valley this week. It could maybe even bring a dusting of snow on Mount Werner. “It’s another impressive moisture...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Award-winning film Birds of America screens at library
Bud Werner Memorial Library is presenting a free community screening of the new award-winning film “Birds of America” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 in Library Hall. “Birds of America” retraces the steps of John James Audubon who traveled along the Mississippi in the early 19th century capturing a range of birds in dramatic paintings. His work recorded the diversity of species in America before many were wiped from the Earth.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Nearly 450 runners hop off in 10th annual Run Rabbit Run 100
Hundreds gathered with their bunny ear headbands at Steamboat Resort on Friday, Sept. 16, to embark on the 10th annual Run Rabbit Run 100 mile race. Featuring athletes from 45 states and 14 countries, Run Rabbit Run is one of the most competitive races in the country and grants the largest prize total of any trail race in the world.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
HR Foods brings lineup of top-secret sauces, more to Warehouse Food Hall
HR Foods, a restaurant in the Warehouse Food Hall, is the most recent incarnation of proprietor Hank Robertson’s passion for cooking and serving excellent food. Born in West Virginia, Robertson came to Colorado when he was 15 years old, and early on, he discovered cooking as an avenue for his creativity.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sailors tennis continues singles dominance with win over Basalt
Competing at the tennis center for its first home match of the season, Steamboat Springs boys tennis defeated the Basalt Longhorns 5-2 on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Sweeping the singles matches and splitting the four doubles matches, the boys strung together a solid performance, earning their second match victory of the season.
Comments / 0