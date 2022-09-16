The halls of The Haven Assisted Living are full of joy. You may hear someone playing the piano, a rowdy game of cornhole outside on the patio, or the beloved pet parakeets tweeting away. There are beautiful group coloring pages set up, puzzles and books available near the fireplace, and snacks and beverages set out in the community dining area all day. It’s warm, inviting, and a home where caregivers, residents, family members and community members come together as an extended family and create joyful, happy memories.

HAYDEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO