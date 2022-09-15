Alice Aycock, internationally acclaimed artist, returns to Des Moines on Saturday, September 24. It will be only the second time she will observe Liftoff from the sky, as it welcomes her arrival at the Des Moines International Airport. She is speaking at the Grand View University Viking Theatre, 2811 E. 14th Street at 3 pm on September 24. In her free talk, open to the public, Aycock will share personal stories of her vast and successful career as an artist and the talent she unleashed in Liftoff. If you’re fascinated by what it takes to create such large-scale outdoor sculptures, don’t miss hearing her.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO