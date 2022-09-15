Read full article on original website
Minburn loses water service Sunday; boil order in effect now
A water outage in the Minburn area was been reported Sunday morning by the Dallas County alert system. A boil order is now in effect. “The extent of the problem and timing of when service will be fully restored by Xenia is unknown at this time,” the county alert said.
Webster City Outdoor pool slide undergoing maintenance
The Webster City Outdoor Pool slide will be undergoing maintenance beginning later this week. Maintenance work will consist of sandblasting the slide support structure, gasket replacement and priming/painting support structure. The anticipated completion date is October 31, 2022.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 19
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Tonja Dille, 58, of 3217 61st St., Urbandale, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while suspended. Ben Ramirez, 19, of 2665 Summer Meadows Dr., Perry, was arrested on a warrant...
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for central Dallas County
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the central Dallas County area. At 8:25 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Redfield and moving eastward toward Adel, the NWS said. Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail, as large as 2 inches...
Bouton, Woodward fire departments stage training burn
BOUTON, Iowa — Firefighters from the Bouton Volunteer Fire Department and Woodward Volunteer Fire Department staged a house fire Sunday morning as a training exercise. About 20 firefighters from the two departments gathered at 9 a.m. at 107 W. Third St. in Bouton at a vacant house owned by Donna Mae Boldny that was built in 1900, according to county records.
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 2 a.m.
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 a.m. for the Perry area. Along with Dallas County, the watch is in effect for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clarke, Davis, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Polk, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Story, Tama, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren and Wayne counties.
West Des Moines man allegedly shoots at car with woman, child
A West Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Friday in connection with a January incident in which he allegedly confronted a Des Moines man, woman and child with a handgun and discharged the weapon at their car. Frederick Charles Barr II, 41, of 625 87th St.,...
West Des Moines man threatens to stab woman in motel
A West Des Moines man was arrested early Saturday after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife in a West Des Moines motel. Kenneth Lee Walker, 56, of 7655 Office Plaza Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, unlawful possession of prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Memorial service for Shirley Shoesmith of Perry
A memorial service for Shirley Shoesmith, 88, of Perry will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center, Iowa, on Saturday.
Phyllis J. Hindes
Phyllis J. Hindes, 91, of Des Moines, formerly of Creston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sept. 13, 2022, at Scottish Rite Park in Des Moines. Phyllis Jean Clark was born March 22, 1931, to William and Gladys (Richardson) Clark on a farm in Madison County, Iowa. She attended several country schools until the 8th grade when she went to Creston Junior High. She graduated from Creston High School in 1949.
Haunted Church fundraiser in Bouton quickens holy spirits
Unquiet spirits of the dead will be raised every Saturday night in October when the Bouton and Perry firefighters associations host a Haunted Church fundraiser at 204 Luther St. in Bouton. The holy hauntings will start Saturday, Oct. 1 from 7-10 p.m. and continue weekly through Saturday, Oct. 29. Admission...
Nora Sayles Easter of Perry
Nora Sayles Easter went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Nora Jean Sayles Easter was born May 16, 1937, in Perry, Iowa, to Albert Carl and Eva Irene (Crannell) Menz. She graduated from Perry High School with the class of 1955. Nora was united...
Let’s see about C — America’s most common viral infection
Which infectious disease is the most common viral infection in the U.S. and is spread by blood?. There are more than 20,000 Iowans diagnosed with chronic hepatitis C, including about 200 in Dallas County. The actual number of cases is likely higher because some infected persons don’t seek healthcare and remain untested.
Celebration of Life for Shirley Bailey of Perry
A Celebration of Life for Shirley Bailey, 83, of Perry will be Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1-4 p.m. at the Perry Elks Lodge in Perry. Shirley passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, with her family by her side at her home in Perry. Left to cherish Shirley’s memory are her...
“Liftoff” Artist, Alice Aycock, returns to Des Moines
Alice Aycock, internationally acclaimed artist, returns to Des Moines on Saturday, September 24. It will be only the second time she will observe Liftoff from the sky, as it welcomes her arrival at the Des Moines International Airport. She is speaking at the Grand View University Viking Theatre, 2811 E. 14th Street at 3 pm on September 24. In her free talk, open to the public, Aycock will share personal stories of her vast and successful career as an artist and the talent she unleashed in Liftoff. If you’re fascinated by what it takes to create such large-scale outdoor sculptures, don’t miss hearing her.
Becky Kehoe of Winterset
Becky Kehoe, 73, of Winterset and formerly of Urbandale passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 30 from 9-11 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will follow at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa, at 11:30 a.m.
Iowa 27, Nevada 0: Thunderstruck
Well, hey, about that Iowa football marathon game last night, huh? It was one of the longest, and weirdest, Iowa games in recent memory, thanks to three different lightning delays that resulted in the Hawkeyes and Wolf Pack playing approximately 15 minutes of football in a four-hour (most ludicrous was the “action” between second and third stoppages, when all of one play happened before the teams were ushered off the field and hustled back to their locker rooms). But Iowa did prevail over Nevada in the end, 27-0. It was Iowa’s first shutout victory since blanking Rutgers (30-0) and Northwestern (20-0) in 2019.
Iowa vs Nevada: What We’re Watching For
WHO: Nevada (2-1) WHEN: 6:30 PM CT (Saturday, September 17) WHERE: Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA) ANNOUNCERS: Mark Followill, Matt Millen, and Meghan McKeown. RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (TuneIn, or local listings) | SiriusXM Ch. 113/196. STREAM: FoxSports.com. MOBILE: Fox Sports app. TWITTER: @IowaFBLive | @IowaAwesome | @IowaOnBTN. WEATHER: cloudy,...
Hawks soar past Eagles for lopsided Homecoming win
WOODWARD, IA — The Woodward-Granger defense fell on three fumbles, returning one for a touchdown — while the Hawk offense compiled more than 430 yards for a 50-6 whipping of Eagle Grove Friday. The Homecoming win lifted W-G to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in Class 1A District 2...
Bluejays stuff Huskies on final play of overtime for Homecoming win
A 42-game skid ended in exuberant fashion Friday as Perry avenged a maddening loss to Des Moines Hoover in an overtime thriller at Dewey Field. The Bluejays were twice stopped from inside the five-yard line as time expired last season in Des Moines in suffering a 14-9 loss. Homecoming Friday was very nearly a full reversal, as Perry, leading 27-21 in overtime, stood tall and denied a potential game-winning run from under two yards away to preserve victory.
