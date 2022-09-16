AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today. As the litigation continues in Potter County surrounding the use of anticipation notes for the Amarillo Civic Center Complex expansion and renovation project, Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly has taken his message to Austin, recently testifying in front of both the Texas House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee along with the Texas Senate Committee on Local Government.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO