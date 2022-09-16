Read full article on original website
Man Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges
A Collinsville man was arrested late Sunday night on drug and weapons charges. Daniel Gouse, age 44 – was arrested by Leesburg Police and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and with Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm. He was booked in at the Cherokee County Detention Center around 11:30pm.
Albertville Man Leads Law Enforcement on Chase After Stealing Vehicle
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — On September 15th 2022, Deputies with the DCSO responded to a residence on County Road 400 in the Lakeview Community. A homeowner caught John E Oliver (53 of Albertville) in the process of burglarizing an outbuilding and loading property into the victim’s vehicle. Oliver fled the residence where he committed the burglary then stole a vehicle from a neighbor.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, September 17th
Steven Burrell, age 25 of Breman, Georgia – NO CHARGES LISTED. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently there are 104 inmates housed in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
MISSING: Fort Payne police searching for missing teen
Fort Payne Police Department (FPPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Woman jumps from stolen car during Boaz Police chase
An Albertville man was arrested on Thursday after authorities say a woman jumped out of his car during a police chase in Boaz.
Rainsville Accident Claims Life of Motorcyclist Over the Weekend
One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision occurring Saturday in DeKalb County. According to DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson – a motorcyclist was fatally injured after colliding with a pickup truck on Carlyle Road in Rainsville. The name of the victim has yet to be released; Wilson said the driver of the truck was not hurt in the crash.
Blount County changes ambulance services at the end of the month
In Blount County, getting an ambulance is not always easy. "Well a lot of times when we're out on calls and need a transport, a lot of times our deputies are having to wait extended periods of time" said Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon. He added "also we run into...
One dead in DeKalb Co. motorcycle crash
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning in Rainsville. According to the DeKalb County Coroner, Tom Wilson, a motorcyclist was killed after crashing with a pickup truck on Carlyle Rd. The coroner said that the driver of the pickup truck was...
Woman faces $120K bond, identity theft charges
A Birmingham woman is facing a $120,000 bond after police say she committed identity theft at multiple Decatur banks.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, September 15th
Mitchell Battles, age 46 of Centre – Domestic Violence 3rd Degree;. Kelia Crider, age 39 of Gaylesville – FTA on prior charges of – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card; Obstructing Justice/False ID; No Tag Light and Driving while Suspended;. and. Colton Lambert, age 25 of Piedmont...
Empire woman charged with murder in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A woman has been charged in the death of a Warrior man. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Deanna Jones, 38, of Empire, was arrested Tuesday and is facing a murder charge in the death of Devon Durante, 25. Sheriff Moon told WVTM 13 News...
Sheffield man killed after firing at police with a rifle, carjacking: report
A Sheffield man who was involved in an armed carjacking was killed after firing at authorities, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.
Man killed in Cherokee County car crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cedar Bluff man Thursday morning. Charles Grady Sharp, 81, was killed when the 2005 GMC Canyon that he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned at approximately 6:35 a.m. Sharp was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on […]
Man gets life in prison for 2011 murder of Anniston police officer Justin Sollohub
A Lee County jury Thursday sentenced Joshua Russell to prison for the rest of his life for the 2011 murder of Anniston police officer Justin Sollohub, who was 27 at the time of his death. Russell, 35, had been convicted of the crime in 2013, but that sentence was reversed...
Suspects caught on camera shoplifting at Arbor Place Mall, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are asking for help finding two suspects accused of shoplifting from a local mall. Officials say on Sept. 8, the two suspect entered the Sunglass Hut at Arbor Place Mall. According to police, cameras caught them picking out several pairs of sunglasses and concealing them...
Polk Jail report – Thursday, September 15, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, September 15, 2022 report below.
Victim’s brother arrested in connection with Albertville shooting
Police investigators said the two brothers were arguing when one shot the other in the torso.
Cherokee County Coroner Releases Name of Driver Fatally Injured in Friday Morning Accident on County Road 1
Cherokee County Coroner Paul McDonald has informed WEIS Radio that the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in an early morning accident taking place on County Road 1 – was fatally injured. McDonald pronounced Christopher Scott Mullins, age 47 from Collinsville dead at the scene. We had reports of an...
Two Female Inmates Found with Meth in Floyd County Jail
Two female inmates were recently found to be in possession of methamphetamine in the Floyd County Jail. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Leann Woods, of Calhoun, has been charged with felony trafficking meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession of items prohibited by inmates, after being found with over an ounce of meth while at the jail. She was previously charged with the felony possession of a stolen car, driving with a suspended license and expired tags during an incident back in August.
