Centre, AL

weisradio.com

Man Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges

A Collinsville man was arrested late Sunday night on drug and weapons charges. Daniel Gouse, age 44 – was arrested by Leesburg Police and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and with Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm. He was booked in at the Cherokee County Detention Center around 11:30pm.
COLLINSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Albertville Man Leads Law Enforcement on Chase After Stealing Vehicle

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — On September 15th 2022, Deputies with the DCSO responded to a residence on County Road 400 in the Lakeview Community. A homeowner caught John E Oliver (53 of Albertville) in the process of burglarizing an outbuilding and loading property into the victim’s vehicle. Oliver fled the residence where he committed the burglary then stole a vehicle from a neighbor.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Rainsville Accident Claims Life of Motorcyclist Over the Weekend

One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision occurring Saturday in DeKalb County. According to DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson – a motorcyclist was fatally injured after colliding with a pickup truck on Carlyle Road in Rainsville. The name of the victim has yet to be released; Wilson said the driver of the truck was not hurt in the crash.
RAINSVILLE, AL
WAFF

RAINSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, September 15th

Mitchell Battles, age 46 of Centre – Domestic Violence 3rd Degree;. Kelia Crider, age 39 of Gaylesville – FTA on prior charges of – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card; Obstructing Justice/False ID; No Tag Light and Driving while Suspended;. and. Colton Lambert, age 25 of Piedmont...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Empire woman charged with murder in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A woman has been charged in the death of a Warrior man. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Deanna Jones, 38, of Empire, was arrested Tuesday and is facing a murder charge in the death of Devon Durante, 25. Sheriff Moon told WVTM 13 News...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Cherokee County car crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cedar Bluff man Thursday morning. Charles Grady Sharp, 81, was killed when the 2005 GMC Canyon that he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned at approximately 6:35 a.m. Sharp was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Suspects caught on camera shoplifting at Arbor Place Mall, police say

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are asking for help finding two suspects accused of shoplifting from a local mall. Officials say on Sept. 8, the two suspect entered the Sunglass Hut at Arbor Place Mall. According to police, cameras caught them picking out several pairs of sunglasses and concealing them...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
weisradio.com

Two Female Inmates Found with Meth in Floyd County Jail

Two female inmates were recently found to be in possession of methamphetamine in the Floyd County Jail. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Leann Woods, of Calhoun, has been charged with felony trafficking meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession of items prohibited by inmates, after being found with over an ounce of meth while at the jail. She was previously charged with the felony possession of a stolen car, driving with a suspended license and expired tags during an incident back in August.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

