Read full article on original website
Related
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Extended Route 50 Lane Closure in Seven Corners Starts Today — “The northbound lane of the bridge over Route 50 (Arlington Boulevard) just west of Route 7 (East Broad Street/Leesburg Pike) that connects the eastbound Route 50 service road with the westbound Route 50 service road will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 through Friday, Oct. 7 for cleaning and painting” [VDOT]
ffxnow.com
FCPS ‘reviewing’ Virginia’s proposed policies on treatment of transgender students
(Updated at 2:45 p.m.) New draft policies that would limit schools’ ability to support transgender students are currently under review by Fairfax County Public Schools. Unveiled Friday afternoon (Sept. 16), the Virginia Department of Education’s proposed 2022 model policies directs schools to defer to parents in determining accommodations for LGBTQ students, including the names and pronouns staff can use for them.
ffxnow.com
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Sept. 10-15
Before you soak in the last summer rays before leaf-gathering season arrives or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the five most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can be sent to news@ffxnow.com...
Career-switcher program gets Virginia teachers into the classroom
Virginia’s career-switcher program—an alternative route to teacher licensure—can get those people into a classroom within five months.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ffxnow.com
Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Two elevators, roof level deck and hot tub. Open: Saturday, 12-2 p.m. (Natalie Brodersen – SugarOak Realty, Inc.) 400 Ridge Road SW, Vienna. 5 BR/5.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Theater room,...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Amazon to Fund More Affordable Housing in SE Fairfax
Amazon.com is awarding more than $163 million in loans and grants to affordable housing project developers in the District, Virginia and Maryland — and a project in Southeast Fairfax County is set to benefit. In the Alexandria area, Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services will receive a $2 million...
ffxnow.com
Live Fairfax: Fall Festivals are here
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. The fun only picks up as summer turns to fall in our area. Maybe you are new to the area or just need...
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: A modest proposal to reduce our taxes
Here’s a way to increase revenue for Prince William County’s government and school system without raising taxes on businesses and our property and requiring no changes to the strategic or comprehensive plan. This does not involve creating new “economic opportunities,” such as data centers, shopping centers, new homes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Nova
Editorial: Nothing less than Prince William County’s future at stake
There may never be a more important time in Prince William County’s history than the next few months. Our Board of County Supervisors is preparing to make a series of decisions that will affect the way this county develops, what kinds of businesses it attracts, and how it will look for decades to come. These decisions will have far more impact on the daily lives of Prince William residents than anything happening in Congress right now (or possibly ever), and it’s your one opportunity to affect those decisions.
WTOP
A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes
A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Sterling, VA (Photos, Reviews, Maps)
Sterling, VA, is known for its delicious restaurants – from hole-in-the-wall places to high-end establishments. But how do you know which one to choose? Sterling has something for everyone, and this list will help narrow it down. These are the 13 best restaurants in Sterling, based on reviews and ratings:
ffxnow.com
‘Perchfest’ brings mini-golf and bocce tournament to Capital One HQ this weekend
One year ago, Capital One Center launched The Perch, a 2.5 acre park with mini-golf and a biergarten adjacent to the Capital One headquarters. To celebrate the anniversary, Capital One Center is launching a weekend-long festival. Capital One Center said guests are invited to come play elevated mini-golf at Perch...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Washington
Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker
It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
17th Annual H Street Festival in DC draws thousands
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people headed to Northeast D.C. on Saturday for the 17th Annual H Street Festival. “H Street Festival is one of the most vibrant days in D.C. There’s just so much life and joy and talent,” said artist Mina Karimi. DC News Now was among dozens of participants and […]
mocoshow.com
Tuesday Morning Secures Financing From Owners Of Pier 1, Linens ‘n Things, Modell’s, and More
Tuesday Morning, an off-price retailer of home goods and décor that has Montgomery County locations in Rockville and Aspen Hill, announced that it has entered into an agreement to secure $32 million in convertible debt financing from a special purpose vehicle (“SPV”) formed by Retail Ecommerce Ventures LLC (“REV”), the owner of a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that includes Pier 1 Imports (“Pier 1”), Linens ‘n Things, Stein Mart, Modell’s Sporting Goods, and Ayon Capital, LLC (“Ayon”). Additionally, certain members of Tuesday Morning’s management team, including Chief Executive Officer Fred Hand, are providing $3 million in convertible debt financing.
WTOP
Prince William School Board asks court to halt subpoenas
The Prince William County School Board is seeking court intervention to stop its former chair from continuing to subpoena members for documents in his defamation lawsuit against the former superintendent. In two scathing motions, attorneys for the board and former Superintendent Steven Walts asked a judge to stop the latest...
sungazette.news
Fairfax asks permission to dump Confederate highway names
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 13 voted 9-1 to ask the Commonwealth Transportation Board to rename the county’s sections of Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway as Routes 29 and 50, their existing respective route numbers. The majority of supervisors sought to remove the roadways’ associations...
northernvirginiamag.com
The Top Senior-Friendly Activities You Should Try Out This Fall
If you’re looking to save money, get organized, and enjoy time with family and friends this fall, make sure to bookmark these tips. The colors of autumn are an indelible part of living in Northern Virginia: the rust-colored leaves, the orange hue of pumpkins, and the dark pink sunsets that begin earlier and earlier each day. It’s the most comforting and mellow time of the year; but as the grandkids head back to school and the days feel shorter, keeping busy, healthy, and happy is key. Here are some simple ways to keep you on your toes and end the year strong.
themunchonline.com
820B S. WASHINGTON ST. #227
Wonderful Studio Condo in Old Town! - Living room and Dining room with pantry. Wood floors. Updated kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances. Closet space. Laundry shared in each building. Exercise room and bike storage in building 906. Grills and picnic tables outside. Just blocks from King St and...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Boozy, Bottomless Brunches in Washington, DC (Get An Uber!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Washington, DC, is a fabulous place to brunch, especially if you’re looking for a boozy and bottomless weekend excursion. There’s something about eating good food in the national capital with a drink in hand that makes a business or pleasure trip that much better. Even if you’re native to DC, you might want to take a trip to these top twenty brunch spots and live your best life.
Comments / 0