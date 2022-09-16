Read full article on original website
Related
1450wlaf.com
Smiley Miller remembered, honored at Saturday’s SHP Bed Build
TOP PHOTO: Kenneth “Smiley” Miller’s family remembered and honored him at Saturday’s Bed Build. “Daddy was so passionate about a portion of his estate going to help children in Campbell County,” said Miller’s daughter Linda Prim. Left to right are Linda and Andrew Prim, Andrew’s fiance’ Megan and Jason Prim.
1450wlaf.com
Jellico Health Fair is Tuesday morning; open to the community
JELLICO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Health Council – Campbell Get Fit is sponsoring a Jellico Health Fair in Jellico at Veteran’s Park on Tuesday, September 20, from 9am to Noon. “We will be distributing Healthy Lifestyle Information, and we will have some freebies...
1450wlaf.com
Gov. Lee visiting Campbell County today
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Gov. Bill Lee made a stop in La Follette this morning. Lee made his first visit of and toured the Roane State Community College Campbell County Higher Education Center on Independence Lane. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 09/19/2022-11AM)
1450wlaf.com
State grant awarded to the CC Chamber of Commerce & Tourism
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism has been selected as a recipient of the Rural Tourism Video and Photography Asset Program through partnership with the TN Department of Tourist Development (TDTD). This program was available for counties designated as distressed or at-risk per the current or previous three fiscal years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1450wlaf.com
Matthew has Moore about what’s happening around town
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN (WLAF) – There are several events that happen around town each week, and I’m keeping you in the loop about what’s going on in our neck of the woods. Each week, I will share local happenings, and you’ll be up-to-speed. The Campbell County...
1450wlaf.com
Barbara Helen McCreary Ayers, age 80, of Jacksboro
Barbara Helen McCreary Ayers, aged 80 years, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at her home in Jacksboro, Tennessee. Helen was a Godly prayer-warrior and known widely as a generous and loving Christian woman. She was born in Lafollette, Tennessee and graduated from Lafollette High School in 1960. She married her high school sweetheart and raised three children in Campbell County. She taught Sunday School and directed the Children’s Church at Lafollette Church of God for many years. She and her husband retired in November 2020 after working together for more than 60 years in hotel, restaurant, and property management businesses in Corbin, Kentucky and Lafollette, Tennessee.
1450wlaf.com
Dorton, Miller, Webb on ballot for Gray Insurance Group’s COW
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – It’s time for you to vote in this week’s survey for the WLAF – Gray Insurance Group “Cougar of the Week.” The ballot includes Eli Dorton, Ethan Miller and Storm Webb from the Sept. 16, 36-33 loss at Karns. Vote HERE.
1450wlaf.com
It’s Louie Bluie Week. Print your map and line-up here from WLAF
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The 15th annual Louie Bluie Music and Arts Festival is set for Saturday at Cove Lake State Park. The fun day runs from 10am until 6pm. See the story of Howard “Louie Bluie” Armstrong HERE. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 09/19/2022-6AM)
IN THIS ARTICLE
1450wlaf.com
David Bales Buick-GMC is only locally owned, operated new car dealership
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There’s a new look at David Bales Buick-GMC. New, colorful lettering now graces the top front of the Bales building. David Bales Buick-GMC is Campbell County’s only locally owned and operated new car dealership. The business has been locally owned and operated by the same family since 1966.
1450wlaf.com
Fontana arrested on outstanding warrants
PIONEER, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Fox was recently on routine patrol on Hwy 297 when he got behind a blue Nissan Versa. The vehicle was traveling 30 mph in a 45 mph zone. Fox continued to follow the vehicle, and multiple vehicles got behind he and the Versa. In a report from the sheriff’s office, Fox noted the Versa was impeding the flow of traffic.
Comments / 0