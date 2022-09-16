Barbara Helen McCreary Ayers, aged 80 years, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at her home in Jacksboro, Tennessee. Helen was a Godly prayer-warrior and known widely as a generous and loving Christian woman. She was born in Lafollette, Tennessee and graduated from Lafollette High School in 1960. She married her high school sweetheart and raised three children in Campbell County. She taught Sunday School and directed the Children’s Church at Lafollette Church of God for many years. She and her husband retired in November 2020 after working together for more than 60 years in hotel, restaurant, and property management businesses in Corbin, Kentucky and Lafollette, Tennessee.

JACKSBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO