Portland police arrest two in connection with Southeast shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police announced Sunday that they had arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting on Southeast 82nd Avenue earlier this month that left one man injured. According to a police statement, officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 to a shooting in the...
Amber Alert canceled: Portland girl, 7, found safe
An Amber Alert for a 7-year-old girl who was asleep in a Honda when it was stolen in Southeast Portland was canceled after the girl was found "safe and sound in the area of Laurelhurst Park," police said late Sunday night.
Man shot, car found on MAX tracks in Portland
A wounded man was found next to a car "high-centered on the MAX tracks" along East Burnside Street in the early hours of Saturday.
Wounded man found next to 'high centered' car on MAX tracks
Police are asking the public for information in the early Saturday shooting in East Portland. A wounded man was found next to a car high-centered on the MAX tracks along East Burnside Street in the early hours of Saturday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. An investigation is underway to determine how and where the man was shot, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officer went to the 14400 block of East Burnside around 2:20 a.m. Sept. 17 and found the man next to the car. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and is expected to recover from serious injuries, officials said. "Multiple people were detained" but at this point no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Investigators believe there are people who left the scene before providing their information to the police. Anyone with information is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov The case number 22-250528.
Girl Missing In Stolen Car Located
A seven-year-old girl who was asleep in a car last night in Southeast Portland when it was stolen has been located. The car was stolen from near Southeast Powell and 49th Avenue. An Amber Alert was issued. 50 police officers searched the area. Yamilet Martinez was found inside of the...
‘It feels like lawlessness’: Portland neighborhood antagonized by man smashing windshields
Steve Magnuson was driving back to his Portland home after a quick trip to the grocery store around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 10. He had “9 Crimes” by Damien Rice playing in the car. The irony hit shortly after. He was driving down Hawthorne taking a right on Southeast...
Police looking for owners of two bikes seized in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find the owners of two electric bicycles, they announced Sunday. Detectives recently seized the following bikes and believe they were stolen:. Pedego, DeFender XC1. Ride1UP, Class 3 500W. Anyone with information about the owners...
Man, 46, dies in ATV crash at Chehalem Ridge Nature Park
A Cornelius man died when the ATV he was driving crashed in Chehalem Ridge Nature Park.
OPB: Portland police slow-walked high profile homicide case
OPB: Portland police slow-walked high profile homicide case

Police quickly obtained key evidence in the killing of anti-fascist activist but waited two years to make an arrest. For more than two years, the Portland Police Bureau has insisted its detectives diligently investigated the 2019 killing of a well-known anti-fascist activist. Those claims now appear shakier than ever. New records obtained by OPB through a public records appeal show police collected significant evidence at the scene of the crime that pointed to a clear suspect just days after the homicide. Portland police spoke to the main suspect, Christopher Knipe, in the days after the killing of Sean Kealiher. They also had likely obtained surveillance footage implicating Knipe more than two years before officers arrested him on Aug. 4. In August, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office arraigned Knipe on a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly running over and killing Kealiher with a silver Ford Explorer on Oct. 12, 2019.
Missing 7-year-old girl found safe in stolen car near Laurelhurst Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: Portland police have found the missing 7-year-old girl. Officers found Yamilet Martinez inside the stolen car around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Laurelhurst Park. She is now safe and was reunited with her mother shortly after. "I'm happy that she's home and doesn't seem to really...
Attempted Murder Charge at Casino, Sept. 19
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Umatilla County, Oregon, man with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and several other charges after he robbed the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint and fired at least one round at a tribal police officer. Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with commerce by robbery, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to court documents, in the early afternoon on August 17, 2022, Vigil is alleged to have entered the Wildhorse Casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million. Vigil then drew a holstered pistol, pointed it at the cashier, and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.” After being given nearly $70,000 in cash, Vigil exited the casino, pointed his firearm at a responding tribal police officer, and discharged at least one round. Vigil sustained injuries in an ensuing exchange of gunfire and was transported by officers to a local hospital. Vigil appeared in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and detained pending a 4-day jury trial scheduled to begin on November 1, 2022. If convicted, Vigil faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison, 3 years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. This case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Umatilla Tribal Police Department and the Hermiston Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Ashley R. Cadotte and Cassady Adams, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the U.S Attorney’s Office in the District of Oregon. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
12 things to know about the new TriMet express line to Gresham
A new bright green bus hit the streets of Portland this weekend. It looks like a caterpillar. But it doesn’t crawl like one. TriMet’s new FX2-Division bus is supposed to be faster than the Line 2 bus it replaced, arriving every 12 minutes along Southeast Division Street between Gresham and downtown.
Police Identify Man Stabbed To Death In NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was stabbed to death in Northeast Portland on Thursday morning. The victim, identified as 46-year-old Justin Valdivia, died at a home on NE Rodney Avenue and Sacramento Street around 1:30am. Police say the person who stabbed Valdivia was still on the scene, but they...
NE Portland neighbors criticize PBOT’s safety redesign of their street
The neighbors and PBOT say they want the same thing — a safe corridor more popular with cyclists than drivers. But they don’t agree on the methods.
Portland Police Need Tips To Solve Homicide
The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to solve the September 2022 homicide of Morgan Seger. On the morning of September 12, 2022, Morgan Seger was found by a passerby lying on a sidewalk in the area of NE 18th Ave./NE Tillamook St. Seger was unresponsive. Police and medical were called to the scene and Seger was pronounced deceased. An autopsy was conducted and the Medical Examiner determined that Morgan Seger died as a result of homicidal violence. Detectives are seeking information regarding the murder of Morgan Seger.
Gunshots near homeless camp in SE Portland concern residents
"I checked the cameras and was just astonished how close they were to the house and they were right here on the front," a resident said.
Stalking Allegations Against Retired Oregon City Veterinarian Lead to $245,000 Lawsuit
The harassment began five years ago with a piece of hate mail, sent to Kenneth Fandrich’s Oregon City home. It was disguised as a letter from his union, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Then, someone broke into Fandrich’s truck and left a condom wrapper under a pair of...
PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removing a traffic circle and tree
PORTLAND, Ore. — Apart from a constant flow of cyclists, the intersection of Northeast 7th Avenue and Tillamook Street was relatively quiet Sunday morning. However, those who live in the neighborhood described the street as a freeway for speeding cars trying to bypass the nearby Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Police identify 46-year-old man stabbed inside Eliot home
Police on Friday identified Justin Dale Valdivia, 46, as the man found fatally stabbed the day before inside a home in Northeast Portland’s Eliot neighborhood. A state medical examiner determined Valdivia died from a stab wound and ruled his death a homicide. Court records show Valdivia lived at a...
Fire spreads to 3 units in tri-plex in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Residents were forced from their homes in a tri-plex fire in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to the tri-plex in the 14000 block of Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, all three units were fully involved, and they found the fire on the second floor.
