ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

Incoming Presiding Kern County Superior Court Judge Eric Bradshaw visits and tours Delano Prison Court on Wednesday, Sept. 14

delanonow.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
crimevoice.com

Gang- and Drug-Related Arrests in Wasco

Originally Published By: Kern County Sheriffs Office Nixle Webpage. “On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 09:20 p.m., a deputy from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco City Substation conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 46 and Central Avenue in the City of Wasco. Upon contacting the driver, Cristofher Visoso (18-year-old male from Lost Hills) was found to be driving without a valid license.
WASCO, CA
KGET 17

2 ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives taken into custody

The U.S. Marshals say two more of the Golden Empire’s Most Wanted have been arrested. The Marshals said Brian Torres, 29, was arrested by Kern County sheriff’s deputies last week. Torres is considered a high-risk sex offender and has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault with great...
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield man arrested, accused of operating illegal chop shop in SLO: CHP

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 45-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested as a suspected owner of an illegal chop shop operation in San Luis Obispo, according to California Highway Patrol. Investigators including Kern County Auto Theft Task Force (KernCATT), identified and arrested Arturo Nolazco Marquez, 45, of Bakersfield...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California City, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
City
Delano, CA
Local
California Government
Delano, CA
Government
County
Kern County, CA
City
Tehachapi, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirms amount of employees fired

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In a letter addressed to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirmed that 115 employees were notified that they were let go earlier this month. Eyewitness News obtained the letter sent to employees laid off. A portion of the letter said, "Employee separations in...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man shot, killed after reported fight in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death following a report of a fight early Saturday morning in central Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to Cherry Street near H Street at around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a fight and possible shooting. Officers found […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kern#Wasco State Prison#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Sdda Mckillop Co Vallejo#Reserve Sheriff#The Delano Prison Court#Cdcr#Prison Court
KGET

Coroner identifies 2 bodies found at Taft Hwy home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man and woman who were found dead as a result of an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Taft Highway on Sept. 9. The coroner said the bodies of Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, and Edgar Tornez, 32, were found at the home in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Porterville man serves 40 to life for child molestation

VISALIA – Juan Gutierrez of Porterville was sentenced to life in prison for charges of child molestation spanning back almost 10 years. The Tulare County District Attorney’s office announced that Juan Gutierrez, 30, was sentenced to 40 years-to-life in prison for child molestation on Sept. 14. In addition to his sentencing, Gutierrez, is required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
PORTERVILLE, CA
sjvsun.com

Kern Co. Sheriff eyes new recruiting tool: ‘COPS’ tapings.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks to provide the public an unfiltered look at operations by allowing popular show “COPS” to film deputies in hopes it might spur applications for KCSO vacancies totaling to about 400 as of Wednesday. “We get a bad reputation, like most agencies...
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Parole denied for Visalia man who killed sister

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Javier Perez in the 1995 murder of his sister in Exeter.   In 1996, a jury found Perez guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to 35 years to life in […]
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Fire Department seeks arson suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for arson of a vehicle in east Bakersfield. The suspect was first seen leaving the ampm Gas Station located at 1819 East Brundage Lane on Thursday around 7:20 p.m., officials said. Officials said the suspect walked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 arrests stemming from DUI checkpoint in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said officers made three total arrests, including one driver who tried to speed away, during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in central Bakersfield. Officers set up the checkpoint on Oak Street near 18th Street between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday, the department said. According to police, two drivers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kvpr.org

A Bakersfield family lost a daughter and grandson in one day. They turned their pain into advocacy

This story is part of the series Moms and Babies at Risk. In April 2019, 23-year-old Demi Dominguez and her baby boy, Malakhi, died at Mercy Southwest Hospital in Bakersfield. Dr. Arthur Park, an on-call obstetrician, missed the signs of the severe condition preeclampsia, according to allegations from the Medical Board of California, the state agency that licenses and disciplines doctors. Preeclampsia is one of the most common causes of maternal deaths, though research suggests more than half of those deaths are preventable.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
crimevoice.com

Tulare County detectives make arrest in series of ag-related thefts

Tulare County detectives have arrested a man in connection to a recent series of agriculture-related thefts from multiple businesses. 41-year-old Sean Tenbroeck of Exeter is suspected of being involved in thefts of ATVs, tools, equipment, fruit, and other items from multiple businesses in the Exeter, Farmersville, Lindcove, and Woodlake areas, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Motorcyclist dies in collision in SW Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a collision that left a motorcyclist dead Saturday night in southwest Bakersfield. Officers and emergency responders were called to the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of a collision. Police said their preliminary investigation showed the motorcyclist did not stop […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy