Incoming Presiding Kern County Superior Court Judge Eric Bradshaw visits and tours Delano Prison Court on Wednesday, Sept. 14

Gang- and Drug-Related Arrests in Wasco
Originally Published By: Kern County Sheriffs Office Nixle Webpage. “On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 09:20 p.m., a deputy from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco City Substation conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 46 and Central Avenue in the City of Wasco. Upon contacting the driver, Cristofher Visoso (18-year-old male from Lost Hills) was found to be driving without a valid license.
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Police, a motorcycle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
2 ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives taken into custody
The U.S. Marshals say two more of the Golden Empire’s Most Wanted have been arrested. The Marshals said Brian Torres, 29, was arrested by Kern County sheriff’s deputies last week. Torres is considered a high-risk sex offender and has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault with great...
Bakersfield man arrested, accused of operating illegal chop shop in SLO: CHP
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 45-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested as a suspected owner of an illegal chop shop operation in San Luis Obispo, according to California Highway Patrol. Investigators including Kern County Auto Theft Task Force (KernCATT), identified and arrested Arturo Nolazco Marquez, 45, of Bakersfield...
Questionable treatment of pig caught on camera, Central California county seizes animal
UPDATE: The person seen in the videos is not the owner, according to Kern County Animal Services. KCAS gained possession of the pig Thursday after the owner surrendered the pig because it was in the “best interest of the animal.” The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is working with KCAS to locate the individual in the […]
CHP locates at-risk missing person last seen in Atascadero
Michael Larson was found in Santa Barbara County.
Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirms amount of employees fired
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In a letter addressed to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirmed that 115 employees were notified that they were let go earlier this month. Eyewitness News obtained the letter sent to employees laid off. A portion of the letter said, "Employee separations in...
Man shot, killed after reported fight in central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death following a report of a fight early Saturday morning in central Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to Cherry Street near H Street at around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a fight and possible shooting. Officers found […]
Coroner identifies 2 bodies found at Taft Hwy home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man and woman who were found dead as a result of an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Taft Highway on Sept. 9. The coroner said the bodies of Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, and Edgar Tornez, 32, were found at the home in […]
Porterville man serves 40 to life for child molestation
VISALIA – Juan Gutierrez of Porterville was sentenced to life in prison for charges of child molestation spanning back almost 10 years. The Tulare County District Attorney’s office announced that Juan Gutierrez, 30, was sentenced to 40 years-to-life in prison for child molestation on Sept. 14. In addition to his sentencing, Gutierrez, is required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
Kern Co. Sheriff eyes new recruiting tool: ‘COPS’ tapings.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks to provide the public an unfiltered look at operations by allowing popular show “COPS” to film deputies in hopes it might spur applications for KCSO vacancies totaling to about 400 as of Wednesday. “We get a bad reputation, like most agencies...
Affordable housing crisis impacting Kern County
The latest data shows a continued need for more affordable units as vacancy remains low. This as only a little over half of the homeless population is at a shelter.
DA: Parole denied for Visalia man who killed sister
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Javier Perez in the 1995 murder of his sister in Exeter. In 1996, a jury found Perez guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to 35 years to life in […]
Bakersfield Fire Department seeks arson suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for arson of a vehicle in east Bakersfield. The suspect was first seen leaving the ampm Gas Station located at 1819 East Brundage Lane on Thursday around 7:20 p.m., officials said. Officials said the suspect walked […]
3 arrests stemming from DUI checkpoint in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said officers made three total arrests, including one driver who tried to speed away, during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in central Bakersfield. Officers set up the checkpoint on Oak Street near 18th Street between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday, the department said. According to police, two drivers […]
Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured at La Mina in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A double shooting occurred Friday night, Sept. 16, around 11 p.m. at La Mina restaurant and night club on Gosford Road and District Boulevard in the city of Bakersfield. One victim was deceased at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with major...
Mother claims child was grabbed by stranger at a gas station in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Jessica Hall, the mother of two young kids explains her close call when strangers approached her and her kids at a gas station store on the corner of Bernard and Baker streets in East Bakersfield. Hall said, "As soon as I walked in a lady...
A Bakersfield family lost a daughter and grandson in one day. They turned their pain into advocacy
This story is part of the series Moms and Babies at Risk. In April 2019, 23-year-old Demi Dominguez and her baby boy, Malakhi, died at Mercy Southwest Hospital in Bakersfield. Dr. Arthur Park, an on-call obstetrician, missed the signs of the severe condition preeclampsia, according to allegations from the Medical Board of California, the state agency that licenses and disciplines doctors. Preeclampsia is one of the most common causes of maternal deaths, though research suggests more than half of those deaths are preventable.
Tulare County detectives make arrest in series of ag-related thefts
Tulare County detectives have arrested a man in connection to a recent series of agriculture-related thefts from multiple businesses. 41-year-old Sean Tenbroeck of Exeter is suspected of being involved in thefts of ATVs, tools, equipment, fruit, and other items from multiple businesses in the Exeter, Farmersville, Lindcove, and Woodlake areas, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Motorcyclist dies in collision in SW Bakersfield: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a collision that left a motorcyclist dead Saturday night in southwest Bakersfield. Officers and emergency responders were called to the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of a collision. Police said their preliminary investigation showed the motorcyclist did not stop […]
