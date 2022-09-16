Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Weekend Hub Territory volleyball highlights
- Kearney Catholic went 4-2 Friday and Saturday, finishing fourth in the Gothenburg Invitational and suffering its first losses of the season. The Stars fell to Minden on Friday and St. Paul on Saturday while posting wins over Aurora, York, Gothenburg and Ogallala. Londyn Carnes led the Stars throughout the tournament with 42 kills in five matches.
Kearney Hub
Wasbhurn claims 2-1 win over Lopers
KEARNEY — Caralee Legg drilled a 23-yard kick into the back of the net — the third straight game where the University of Nebraska at Kearney soccer team scored — but it wasn’t enough. Washburn University scored two goals in the first 18 minutes then held...
Kearney Hub
Loper volleyball hands Central Oklahoma first loss
KEARNEY — Unbeaten Central Oklahoma appeared to have found its magic touch. The Bronchos recovered from a first-set loss to lead 19-9 in the second set. A blowout victory over the University of Nebraska at Kearney on the Lopers’ home floor appeared on the horizon. But the Lopers...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic bends, but doesn't break against Milford
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic got back in the win column Friday night, outlasting Milford 7-6 in a grueling contest at Miles Field. In the first quarter, Milford’s first drive began in great field position, starting in Kearney Catholic territory at the 49-yard line. The early runs did not get much ground, setting up a passing situation on third-and-seven where Garrett O’Hare rushed in the backfield and made the first sack of the game.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High School wins best of show again at UNK Band Day
KEARNEY — Kearney High School earned the top honor during the 63rd annual UNK Band Day Parade and competition. The Bearcats won the sweepstakes trophy awarded to the best overall band for the sixth straight year. They also took first place in the Class AA division and received the trophies for outstanding drum line and color guard.
Kearney Hub
Lopers utilize quick start, solid defense to beat Washburn
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team scored 21 first-half points, forced three late punts and ran out the clock with a seven-minute drive to hold off Washburn, 21-13, Saturday afternoon in Topeka, Kan. Senior quarterback TJ Davis threw touchdown passes of 27 and 18 yards...
Kearney Hub
Lopers hope to bounce back with win at Washburn
KEARNEY — After last week’s heart-breaking Thursday night loss to Pittsburg State, a couple extra days of recovery time came in handy for the University of Nebraska at Kearney football team. “We needed it,” coach Josh Lynn said. “Everybody’s kind of pouting around here for a couple of...
KSNB Local4
Lincoln Northwest varsity football cancels remaining season games
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision has been made to cancel the remaining Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football games scheduled for the 2022 season. Northwest will still compete in freshmen, reserve and junior varsity level games this fall. “We...
KSNB Local4
Old Chicago to close in Kearney on Oct. 2
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom, located at 115 South 2nd Avenue East in Kearney, will be closing on Oct. 2. According to a statement by the company, the owner of the restaurant, Jim Gardner, is moving into retirement and will not be renewing his franchise agreement with Old Chicago.
KSNB Local4
Special Olympics: World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The World’s Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Many of the truck drivers weren’t alone on their journey this year either. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, many of them with Nebraska Special...
KSNB Local4
Minden company competes in ‘Coolest thing made in Nebraska’ contest
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - What is the coolest thing made in Nebraska? That’s a question that the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance wants to find out with a competition underway. Manufacturers around the state are submitting items they’ve made locally that they think fits the bill. Royal Engineered Composites is...
klkntv.com
Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
KSNB Local4
Record breaking heat ahead before temperatures fall just in time for Autumn
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - If you were looking to get some Vitamin D this morning, you were out of luck as we had cloudy skies around to start the day. The clouds eventually burned off by mid afternoon giving way to mainly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures ranging from the low 80s north to the mid 90s southeast. Winds this afternoon have been generally out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph for most of us. The only exception was far southeast areas where you had southerly flow in place which gave you much warmer temperatures this afternoon. As we head into the evening and overnight you can expect mainly clear skies with easterly flow and temperatures falling into the mid 50s north to mid 60s south. Once again with very moist air at the surface, clear skies and generally light winds, we will see lots of low clouds along with patchy fog tomorrow morning.
Kearney Hub
'Just talk': Kearney suicide survivor offers hope, a listening ear
KEARNEY — Amanda Pearson knows firsthand about suicide. After her husband took his own life in 2007, she attempted to take hers. Not once, but six times. She was always interrupted by a phone call. At last, she realized that God was stepping in. “I believe in a higher...
Kearney Hub
Property Sisters combine strengths as real estate duo in Kearney area
KEARNEY — Sisters Amber Otto and Tia Stratton have become a dynamic duo in real estate. For the past three years, Otto and Stratton have combined their personal strengths, skills and enthusiasm as the Property Sisters. Stratton is the detail freak, and Otto has the friendly face. While Stratton...
Kearney Hub
Friends, family must heed suicide warning signs; Kearney has resources
KEARNEY — Tell somebody. That’s what Carol Larson, an independent mental health practitioner and certified professional counselor, urges people to do if they feel the urge to take their own lives. Larson applauds the new 988 suicide and mental health crisis hotline. “In suicidal moments, you can pick...
Kearney Hub
Ravenna Lake keeps getting better for 'roughing it' to 'premium' campers
KEARNEY — In the camping world, Buffalo County Recreation Area might be one of Nebraska’s best kept secrets. But the secret is getting out, and with each new improvement, there are more reasons for campers to discover the quiet and convenience of the campground — also known as Ravenna Lake — in northern Buffalo County.
NebraskaTV
New community playground could be useful during winter
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island community fieldhouse has a new playground for kids and it was installed right before the state fair. The indoor playground on the north side of the building featured enclosed climbing stairs, slides, bumpers, and some obstacle courses. The state fair said they saw the playground being used extensively by families and the city hoped the space will be put to good use in the coming months.
Kearney Hub
Downtown Kearney streets to temporarily close Saturday
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney announces that the following streets will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday. • Third Avenue from the south side of West 21st Street to North Railroad Street. • North Railroad Street from Third Avenue to Central Avenue. • Central...
knopnews2.com
Truck driver seriously injured in I-80 crash
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. (NCN) - Two people were trapped inside the cab of a truck after a crash in central Nebraska Thursday. At approximately 4:20 p.m. Thursday, emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash in the median of Interstate 80 just east of Gothenburg. The crash involved a fully-loaded semi that had rolled into the median. The driver and passenger were both trapped in the cab of the truck, according to Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas.
