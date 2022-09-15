Read full article on original website
Beverly Trimm Ashcroft
Beverly Trimm Ashcroft, passed away on December 13, 2021 in San Jose, Ca., at the age of 86. She was born on April 12, 1935 in Malone, NY, the daughter of Ernest and Rita McCabe Trimm. She graduated from the Franklin Academy in Malone in 1953 and the New York State University at Potsdam, NY., in 1957 with a BS Degree in Education. While in college, she met her future husband, Richard Ashcroft, a student at Clarkson University, also located in Potsdam, NY. On July 6, 1957 they married in Malone, NY.
Margaret Elizabeth (Campbell) Vivlamore
Margaret Elizabeth (Campbell) Vivlamore, 79, of Malone, passed away on September 16, 2022. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brushton, NY., at 2 p.m. with Fr. Steven Murray officiating. Margaret was born on February 6, 1943, to the late Hobert...
Melissa L. Brand
Melissa L. Brand, 37, of Owls Head, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on September 14, 2022. Born on February 10, 1985, she was the daughter of Marty and Nancy Tuper Almond. Her parents survive. On July 16, 2005, she was married to Richard Brand at Notre Dame Church in Malone. He...
Fall arrives early at Malone orchard
MALONE — A few days before the official start of the season, a festival at Prairie’s Orchard welcomed fall’s arrival on Saturday. Prairie’s Orchard on County Route 24 hosted Foothills Art Society’s Art at the Orchard Festival for the second consecutive year, inviting community members and visitors of all ages to share in the season’s harvest.
Men arrested on contraband charges at St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two incarcerated individuals were arrested at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. On September 16, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Jarrod A. Oshier on the charges of Possession of Dangerous Prison Contraband in the First Degree. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested...
Big cats spotted in Upstate NY
A bobcat has been photographed walking the grounds of St. Alphonsos Cemetery in Tupper Lake. This isn't the first time big cats were seen in NY.
Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County hit snag with dispatch transfer
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County officials have hit a snag in their efforts to transfer the city’s entire police dispatch to county emergency services. Since the end of August, all 911 calls from Ogdensburg have been received in Canton, but the actual dispatching is...
Police: Two dead from overdose in Killington
Killington, VT — Two people found dead in a room at the Killington Motel on Saturday likely died of accidental drug overdose, police said. Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were pronounced dead at the scene, one day after emergency responders revived a person in a neighboring room with the overdose reversal drug Narcan.
What to do: Saturday, September 17
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 17. Rutland’s Turning Point Center is hosting an event in Main Street Park today to raise awareness and celebrate the recovery community. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there will be a variety of activities, including live music, guest speakers, a pie eating contest, sumo wrestling, and free food provided by the ACF Church. Admission is free. Organizers hope this event will reduce the stigma around recovery, and express the community’s gratitude to their supporters who have helped along the way.
2 dead in apparent drug overdoses in Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in Killington. Vermont State Police say Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were found dead in the Killington Motel just before 7 p.m. Saturday night. Investigators recovered evidence that indicated the pair died from drug overdoses.
Plattsburgh gears up for pride celebrations
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - While Burlington Pride takes place this weekend, Plattsburgh is gearing up for its own festivities, including its first pride parade. The city on Thursday signed off on road closures for the October 1 event. Organizers say it will start by the college and work its way down to Trinity Park.
State-ranked Canton defeats FA boys in soccer
The Canton boys varsity soccer team showed just why it’s state-ranked Saturday, as the Golden Bears scored twice in the first half en route to a 4-1 decision over the host Franklin Academy Huskies. Ryan Jones and Bradley Frank had a goal and an assist each to help the...
Ausable River clean up pulls nearly 80 tires and other trash from waterway
PERU, N.Y. — Community members came together for an annual clean-up at the Ausable River on Friday. For nearly six years, Adirondack River Rentals have partnered with the Ausable River Association to aid in the effort to clean up the river. The Ausable River stretches through the state of...
