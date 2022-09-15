Read full article on original website
7News First Alert Weather: Near-record heat as we approach first day of Autumn
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - About exactly one month ago, right after we ended a 2 week stretch of temperatures above 100 through the first half of August, I made the mention that with summers like the one that we have been experiencing (especially with the brutal July we had), we usually see high temps in the upper 90s and low 100s last through the end of September, even if we have a couple cooldowns throughout. Since we broke that 2 week stretch of triple digits, we have only had one day above 100 degrees. While my prediction may have been somewhat incorrect for the most part, it seems that the part about upper 90s and 100s until the end of September might turn out to be correct.
First Alert Forecast- September Hot Streak Continues!
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It may be mid-September, but it sure don’t feel like it! The next few days will continue to be plagued by hot, dry, rainless conditions. That’s all thanks to the zone of high pressure currently dominating the southern plains keeping humidity low and winds steadily flowing from the dry, Mexican desert. It’s like someone has taken a giant blow dryer to the US.
7News First Alert Weather: Summer you’ve overstayed your welcome
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, clear skies and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. The International Space Station will be visible across Texoma starting at 8:30 PM from the WSW and continuing through 8:36 PM to the NE.
Southwest Texoma Losing Half Of Bed, Bath, & Beyond Stores
It was announced almost three weeks ago that retailer giant Bed, Bath, & Beyond would be permanently shutting the doors and closing down some 150 "low performing" stores across the country, and we were naturally curious if the Lawton store would be included. It was a fair question... Lawton is...
UPDATE: Body of missing jet skier discovered at Lake Lawtonka
UPDATE: Officials with the Lawton Police Department discovered the body of a missing jet skier Sunday morning, after he disappeared on Lake Lawtonka Saturday. A dive team began searching for the man just after dawn, discovering his body around 11a.m. This footage was sent to us by a boathouse owner...
Crash on 11th St. propels truck into light pole
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a wreck at 11th and F. Ave. on Monday, after a white Chevrolet truck was reportedly T-boned by another truck, propelling it into a light pole. The white truck appeared to be traveling on 11th Ave. when it...
A cold front is on the way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 94 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 63 with partly cloudy skies.
UPDATE: Firefighters contain fire in eastern Comanche County, no structures damaged
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters battled a fire near 90th and southeast Lee Blvd., which threatened two homes in the area. Fire crews were called to the scene a little after 11 a.m. after the large grassfire was spotted east of Lawton. The fire spread quickly, heading northeast, but firefighters...
Wichita Falls teen struck by vehicle on Barnett Road
The 13-year-old was walking to McNiel Middle School after missing the bus on Monday morning.
Queen’s funeral live coverage on KFDX Monday morning
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) – NBC’s live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will begin at 4:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time on KFDX Monday morning. The network coverage will be anchored by Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie, and will last until 11:00 a.m. CDT on KFDX. The KFDX Morning News will not air on Monday. […]
One dead after striking tree in Wichita Falls Crash
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree Friday afternoon on 9th Street. One person was killed after a silver Chrysler Pacifica struck a tree in the 2200 block of 9th Street around 3:44 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022. According to a reporter on the scene, the […]
Greyhound returns to Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource. “I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination....
Plane crash in Arizona takes lives of Texas business owners
A Texas contractor and his wife have died in a plane crash in a remote area north of Seligman, Arizona.
Bacon City, USA, takes over downtown Vernon
Wright's Brand Bacon is celebrating 100 years, and in doing so, Vernon is now Bacon City, USA, for Friday, September 16.
13-year-old among 3 weekend fentanyl deaths, WFPD says
WFPD officials said three fentanyl-related deaths occurred in Wichita Falls this weekend. All three victims were age 21 or younger.
Victim who fatally struck tree on 9th Street identified
#BREAKING Authorities have identified the driver of a vehicle who died after crashing into a tree on 9th Street on Friday afternoon.
Cameron hosting baseball, softball camp in partnership with OKC Dodgers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University will be hosting a special event for baseball and softball players across Southwest Oklahoma. CU’s Athletic Department has partnered with the Oklahoma City Dodgers Baseball Foundation to bring the “Play Ball” experience to Lawton. Play Ball participants will learn the basics...
“Care2Cure” Car Show raises money for Huntington’s disease
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Trucks, cars, motorcycles and more were on display this weekend, as officials concluded the 11th annual “Care2Cure” Indoor Car, Truck, and Bike show. The show helps to support the Lawton Area Huntington’s Disease support group, as they continue to spread awareness and education about...
FAA: Victim had student license at time of plane crash
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of two Wichita Falls residents killed in a plane crash on Tuesday held a student pilot license, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Chad Wilson’s student license was reportedly issued on Dec. 15, 2020. The FAA lists the carrying of passengers as prohibited for...
Pin-in wreck sends one to hospital in Wichita Falls
A pin-in wreck sent one to the hospital Tuesday evening in Wichita Falls.
