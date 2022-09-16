Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Related
advantagenews.com
Merchants Bridge re-opens at St. Louis
The 133-year-old Merchants Bridge celebrated its official grand reopening this past Thursday, following the completion of a landmark $222million project to replace the structure that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis. Dating back to the 1890s, the Merchants Bridge serves six Class I railroads and Amtrak as a bridge crossing across the Mississippi River at St. Louis, and replacement of the structure has been the bi-state St. Louis region’s top freight infrastructure priority since 2016.
KMOV
Reside in St. Louis: Rare opportunity to purchase a 3-acre lakefront estate adjacent to Faust Park in Chesterfield
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This 3-acre lakefront estate in Arrowhead estates is a rare opportunity in Chesterfield. 6 Arrowhead Estates Ct. was built in 1961. It has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, two fireplaces, a fitness center, an outdoor pool and a tennis court. The home also has a private dock for those who enjoy fishing and boating.
KMOV
Tiny homes for veterans in St. Louis to be ready late fall
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The walls are up and the homes are taking shape at the Veteran’s Community village in North St. Louis. The goal is to have several veterans in their homes before the cold winter arrives. “Between Missouri and Illinois, you have close to 1,200 known homeless...
Fire damages Vin de Set restaurant Monday morning
ST. LOUIS – Rooftop bar and bistro Vin de Set, just south of Downtown, was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday morning. The fire started just after 4 a.m. at the restaurant located on Chouteau near 21st Street. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the rooftop bar. The fire spread to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thousands gather for Great Forest Park Balloon Race
Thousands of people gathered Saturday for the annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Storm chance overnight, mainly northeast of St. Louis
A chance of scattered showers and storms, especially north and east of St. Louis. Record heat is possible Tuesday in the St. Louis area.
Hospital in south city being sold
ST. LOUIS — The owners of a south St. Louis hospital confirmed they are in the process of selling it, though no public announcement has been made. SA Hospital Acquisition Group LLC, which owns South City Hospital, "entered into an asset purchase agreement with American Healthcare Systems a few months ago," an attorney for SA Hospital, Mayer Klein, said in an email Friday.
Rollover crash in south St. Louis
Injuries are unknown after a crash on the south side of St. Louis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Naloxboxes' distributed across St. Louis neighborhoods to fight opioid epidemic
ST. LOUIS — PreventEd and People's Health Center are installing Naloxboxes. Each box has two doses of Narcan, which reverses opioid overdose effects, a rescue breathing mask and instructions. In the last five years, opioid overdose deaths in St. Louis's Black community have increased by 500%, and that's just...
Expect big delays next weekend. I-44 will be fully closed downtown for roadwork
ST. LOUIS — Drivers who take Interstate 44 downtown will need to take an alternate route starting next Friday, Sept. 23 as crews work to replace ramps. Starting 7 p.m. Friday, both the east- and westbound sides of I-44 will be closed between the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge and the I-44/Interstate 55 split, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
myleaderpaper.com
Culver’s to be built in Crystal City on site of former Bandana’s
A Culver’s restaurant is coming to Crystal City. The restaurant will be built at 200 S. Truman Blvd. (Hwy. 61-67) on the site where a Bandana’s restaurant operated before it was destroyed by a fire in March 2013. The site has been vacant since then. Jim Robinson of...
Exploring the City: LeGrand's Market the quintessential St. Louis deli
Total Information AM Weekend host Scott Jagow – not a St. Louis native – is hitting the streets to explore all the region has to offer. Each week, he’ll wind up somewhere new, learning something else about the city he now calls home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
St. Louis soccer stadium is on hold due to damage from a city project
St. Louis new soccer stadium is now on hold due to damage from a city project outside the 22,500-seat arena.
Work for FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis
Live, work and play in St. Louis with FOX 2 and KPLR 11. See our job openings here: FOX2Now.com/Career
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely UPS distribution center to open Sept. 26
The United Parcel Service distribution center under construction in Pevely is expected to open Sept. 26, providing about 110 permanent jobs, UPS officials said. In addition, the package delivery company soon will hire dozens of people for seasonal work. Delivery trucks departing from the 36,000-square-foot building at 8921 Weier Road...
KMOV
Heart transplant recipient gets chance to ride in Great Forest Park Balloon Race
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A Tulsa, Oklahoma teen was given the chance to ride in a hot air balloon Saturday during the Great Forest Park Balloon Race. St. Louis-based Purina offered Gavin Kuykendall the opportunity to ride in its balloon at Forest Park in St. Louis. Kuykendall underwent a heart...
KMOV
Gas prices expected to continue to drop but vary across St. Louis metro
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Gas prices have dropped significantly after setting new record highs of more than $5 a gallon in July. According to Don Redman with AAA, prices should continue the trend this fall. “We’re expecting those prices to continue to fall. This is something we see in the...
KMOV
Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis
LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said. The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.
Super sushi served! Try these St. Louis restaurants, report says
Sushi stops star around the St. Louis region, and you may not have to look too far to find a quality culinary bite near you.
St. Louis-area store to shutter as national retailer trims store count
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has included a St. Louis-area store among a list of its locations slated for closing. The retailer's Fairview Heights location, at 6611 N. Illinois St., appears on a list of 56 stores to be liquidated this year as part of the retailer's turnaround plan, announced last month. The list was posted Thursday on the company's website.
Comments / 0