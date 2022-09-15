ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 13

AP_000962.1f1d1589c29240f79316a289e3165811.1645
3d ago

FEDEX sucks! They keep leaving my packages in the cul-de-sac or middle of the driveway by the road. Lazy and pathetic.

Reply
6
Lana O
3d ago

Amazon drivers almost always throw my boxes, and try to find a complaint department with them! I was home, after dark, sounded like someone breaking in. Looked out, 3 boxes thrown hard on my porch... snow on the ground, and they weren't even my orders! Belonged to 2 different neighbors and I had to deliver them! I still have the video of it!

Reply
2
Cindy Kennamann
3d ago

Shame on these companies not responding to valid customer complaints. It takes a news station to get it resolved? Ridiculous!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Industry
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Local
Saint Louis, MO Industry
KMOV

Fire rips through roof of South City restaurant overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A south St. Louis City building was heavily damaged after a fire broke out on the roof of Vin De Set restaurant early Monday morning. St. Louis firefighters responded to the fire in the 2000 block of Chouteau at about 4 a.m. Crews said that when they arrived there was heavy fire showing from the rooftop patio of the restaurant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Cahokia Heights home on fire Monday morning

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A home was on fire early Monday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The fire started just before 5:30 a.m. at a home located in the 500 block of St. Paul Drive. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. The Cahokia...
CAHOKIA, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man arrested on suspicion of DWI after Hwy. 30 crash

An Arnold man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a three-vehicle traffic accident in which a 19-year-old Arnold woman was hurt early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 30 at LaKenny Lane in the Fenton area of Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol...
ARNOLD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Fedex Ground#Fedex
5 On Your Side

Man shot Saturday night outside Forest Park, police say

ST. LOUIS — As hundreds of people gathered early Saturday evening for the Great Forest Park Balloon Race in St. Louis, a 30-year-old man was shot nearby, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers working a race detail at the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Hospital Drive saw a man driving a blue Chevrolet Suburban fire shots at a white Honda sedan shortly after 6 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
FOX2Now

Help identify two suspects in jewelry robbery

Chesterfield, MO— Police need help identifying two black males who entered Kay Jewelers. They stole three sets of earrings totaling over $18,000.00. The Chesterfield Police Department posted on its social media about the robbery on Sept. 13 at Kay Jewelers. The suspects had a slim to medium build and...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man arrested for alleged damage to Arnold hotel room

A 30-year-old Imperial man was arrested for allegedly damaging a door, walls and furniture in a room at the Drury Inn hotel, causing about $1,000 in damage. When police arrived, the man had barricaded himself in the room at the hotel, 3800 Hwy. 141, Arnold Police reported. At about 4:40...
IMPERIAL, MO
KMOV

Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis

LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said. The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy