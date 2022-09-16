ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania parents plead guilty in child’s overdose death

The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone" have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face standard-range prison terms of 16 to 20 years due to their criminal records when they are sentenced in Allegheny County court on Jan. 11, the Tribune-Review reported.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

