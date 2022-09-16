Read full article on original website
As meth overdoses spike in N.J. and Pa., advocates call for better treatment for people who use stimulants
Overdose deaths involving methamphetamine have increased sharply in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where a sevenfold rise in death rates between 2015 and 2019 was the highest in the country, a recent analysis from the Pew Charitable Trust found. The deaths come as more people are using a drug most commonly...
Pennsylvania Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano registered to vote in New Jersey — just like Dr. Oz
Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, was reportedly registered to vote in New Jersey until last year, opening himself up to the kind of carpetbagger accusations that have dogged Dr. Mehmet Oz. The underdog GOP candidate grew up in the Garden State and voted in Jersey for 28...
Pennsylvania parents plead guilty in child’s overdose death
The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone" have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face standard-range prison terms of 16 to 20 years due to their criminal records when they are sentenced in Allegheny County court on Jan. 11, the Tribune-Review reported.
