Marie Osmond Shares A Rare Photo With Her Longtime Husband Steve Craig
Marie Osmond and her husband Steve Craig have had a whirlwind love story. They got married in 1982 but got divorced three years later. Later in life, they reconnected and got married for the second time in 2011. They have been together ever since but Marie doesn’t often share photos of the couple online.
I ditched my bridesmaids on my wedding day – it cost me a friendship but saved me thousands, so I have no regrets
WALKING down the aisle with an entourage of blushing bridesmaids is most brides’ dream. But for newlywed Zoe Wells it sounded like a nightmare. The 30-year-old marketing executive from Rushton, Northants, banned bridesmaids from her May wedding to husband Jordan, 29, a software engineer — to save cash and swerve any dramas.
Hilary Duff's 3-year-old daughter told her soccer coaches that her mom gave herself 'diarrhea' after making 'bad chicken'
Hilary Duff posted a text from her assistant on her Instagram story, sharing that her daughter Banks had said at camp that her mom had "diarrhea."
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
'Ocean's 11' Actor Henry Silva Dead at 95: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'
Henry Silva, known for appearing in the films Ocean's 11 and The Manchurian Candidate, has died. He was 95. Silva, who frequently played the villain on screen, died Wednesday of natural causes, the actor's son Scott told The Hollywood Reporter. He was pronounced dead at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.
Mom Furious at ‘Ungrateful’ Daughter Who Won’t Invite Mom’s Friends to ‘Intimate’ Wedding
A bride-to-be's mom is furious with her after she declined to invite the mother's friends to her upcoming wedding. The woman and her fiancé are planning an "intimate" wedding, with a strict 50-guest cap in order to keep "costs down." However, the bride-to-be's mom — who is helping her pay for the wedding — blasted her as "ungrateful" after she refused to allow the mother's friends to attend.
Wife Urged Not To Leave Home After Husband 'Walked Out' of 17-Year Marriage
Mumsnet users berated the "selfish" man for leaving his wife "in an incredibly vulnerable state" as she takes care of their newborn baby and older son.
'When he died, he took our future': Jane McDonald reveals she moved her friend into her house to help deal with the shock death of her fiancé as she shares details of coping with grief
Jane McDonald has opened up about how she has coped with grief since losing her fiancé Eddie Rothe just last year. The singer, 59, spoke candidly on adjusting to life without her partner as she revealed she moved her best friend, Sue Ravey, into her house so she wasn't alone.
Slate
Help! I Came Into a Large Inheritance. Then My Boyfriend’s True Personality Emerged.
Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns. Dear Prudence,. I am a 26-year-old woman. My parents are well-off, and I...
Dad 'Furious' With Wife for Selling Daughter's Birthday Present Applauded
"My wife looked up the price for one and told her that it was too expensive," the dad said.
TODAY.com
See Carson Daly's 2-year-old daughter Goldie adorably crash a live segment
Carson Daly’s 2-year-old daughter, Goldie, is looking so grown-up! Carson, who is recovering from back surgery, was broadcasting a live a health update from home on September 15, when Goldie made a surprise cameo. “There’s Goldie!” Carson exclaimed, as his TODAY co-hosts let out a collective “awwww” from the...
Mom Who Left Her Baby for an Hour Backed Online: 'I've Had Enough'
A post about a first-time mom who is "fed up" and decided to go out for an hour without her baby has gone viral on Mumsnet, the U.K.-based online forum. In a post shared on Mumsnet's Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) subforum under the username Mamabearv, the mother of the 4-month-old said: "I love my baby and being with her," but "I rarely have time to myself."
Miranda Lambert Shows Off the 'Secret Hideout' Where She Feels Most Creative: WATCH
Miranda Lambert is at the top of her game, and now she's giving fans an exclusive look at the space that sparks most of her inspiration. Located at the Nashville office of her management company, ShopKeeper Management, the intimate "secret hideout" is "where I come hang and write." "This is...
'He's on the severe side which even shocked me!' Marnie Simpson reveals son Oax, four months, has skull disorder and is 'unable to move his head left' due to position in womb
Marnie Simpson has revealed her son Oax has been diagnosed with Torticollis, a skull muscular disorder which causes the head to tilt. The former Geordie Shore star, 30, wrote in a lengthy Sunday Instagram post that she was 'shocked' to learn the four-month-old's condition was 'severe', adding that he is currently having physio appointments and will soon get a helmet fitted.
Tarek El Moussa Says He's the 'Luckiest Guy in the World' in Sweet Birthday Post for Wife Heather
Tarek El Moussa is celebrating his wife as she takes another trip around the sun!. The Flip or Flop star wished Heather Rae El Moussa a happy 35th birthday Friday by sharing a sweet carousel of photos on Instagram in honor of her special day, writing, "Every day with you feels like the best day."
Son Sends Dad Father’s Day Card Informing Him Mom Could Leave Him ‘At Any Moment’ (PHOTO)
Twitter was left in stitches after a user shared a brutally honest Father's Day card their brother once gave to their dad. In the card, the son issued a warning to his dad, letting him know that their mom could walk out the door when he least expected it if the dad didn't get his act together.
I was jealous of my sister-in-law for looking prettier than me at my wedding – now I want to wear white to hers
THERE are some unspoken rules when it comes to what you wear to a wedding. A recently married woman has shared how she plans to get even with her sister-in-law, whom she said looked prettier than her on her big day. A Reddit user shared her plan for revenge after...
My man accused me of ‘banging on about the laundry’ as I don’t like his ‘system’ but he’s the one people think is weird
A MUM-OF-TWO has shared her frustrations with her husband as he chooses to only wash his clothes – and refuses to touch anybody else’s laundry in the family. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, took to Mumsnet to rant about her other half’s habits, and other people quickly slammed his ‘selfish’, ‘weird’ and ‘pathetic’ ways.
Grimes Posted A Post–Plastic Surgery Picture, And Fans Are Convinced She Has Gotten "Elf Ears"
She said she wanted it, and it appears she finally did it.
Watch Kelly Clarkson Duet with Blake Shelton on Heartfelt Cover of His Smash Debut Single, 'Austin'
"I've never heard you sing on this show, so that's cool," Shelton joked to Clarkson before performing an acoustic rendition of his chart-topping 2001 hit single Blake Shelton is reminiscing on his early days as a country musician alongside Kelly Clarkson. During an appearance on Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the two superstar musicians performed a casual and heartfelt acoustic duet of Shelton's 2001 debut single, "Austin." In a clip from the interview uploaded to YouTube, the 40-year-old American Idol alum said she'd like to duet the two-times platinum-certified hit single...
