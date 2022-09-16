ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janis Ian
Person
Ozzy
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
People

'Ocean's 11' Actor Henry Silva Dead at 95: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Henry Silva, known for appearing in the films Ocean's 11 and The Manchurian Candidate, has died. He was 95. Silva, who frequently played the villain on screen, died Wednesday of natural causes, the actor's son Scott told The Hollywood Reporter. He was pronounced dead at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Mom Furious at ‘Ungrateful’ Daughter Who Won’t Invite Mom’s Friends to ‘Intimate’ Wedding

A bride-to-be's mom is furious with her after she declined to invite the mother's friends to her upcoming wedding. The woman and her fiancé are planning an "intimate" wedding, with a strict 50-guest cap in order to keep "costs down." However, the bride-to-be's mom — who is helping her pay for the wedding — blasted her as "ungrateful" after she refused to allow the mother's friends to attend.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'When he died, he took our future': Jane McDonald reveals she moved her friend into her house to help deal with the shock death of her fiancé as she shares details of coping with grief

Jane McDonald has opened up about how she has coped with grief since losing her fiancé Eddie Rothe just last year. The singer, 59, spoke candidly on adjusting to life without her partner as she revealed she moved her best friend, Sue Ravey, into her house so she wasn't alone.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Laryngitis#Pitchfork
TODAY.com

See Carson Daly's 2-year-old daughter Goldie adorably crash a live segment

Carson Daly’s 2-year-old daughter, Goldie, is looking so grown-up! Carson, who is recovering from back surgery, was broadcasting a live a health update from home on September 15, when Goldie made a surprise cameo. “There’s Goldie!” Carson exclaimed, as his TODAY co-hosts let out a collective “awwww” from the...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Mom Who Left Her Baby for an Hour Backed Online: 'I've Had Enough'

A post about a first-time mom who is "fed up" and decided to go out for an hour without her baby has gone viral on Mumsnet, the U.K.-based online forum. In a post shared on Mumsnet's Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) subforum under the username Mamabearv, the mother of the 4-month-old said: "I love my baby and being with her," but "I rarely have time to myself."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'He's on the severe side which even shocked me!' Marnie Simpson reveals son Oax, four months, has skull disorder and is 'unable to move his head left' due to position in womb

Marnie Simpson has revealed her son Oax has been diagnosed with Torticollis, a skull muscular disorder which causes the head to tilt. The former Geordie Shore star, 30, wrote in a lengthy Sunday Instagram post that she was 'shocked' to learn the four-month-old's condition was 'severe', adding that he is currently having physio appointments and will soon get a helmet fitted.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

My man accused me of ‘banging on about the laundry’ as I don’t like his ‘system’ but he’s the one people think is weird

A MUM-OF-TWO has shared her frustrations with her husband as he chooses to only wash his clothes – and refuses to touch anybody else’s laundry in the family. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, took to Mumsnet to rant about her other half’s habits, and other people quickly slammed his ‘selfish’, ‘weird’ and ‘pathetic’ ways.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Watch Kelly Clarkson Duet with Blake Shelton on Heartfelt Cover of His Smash Debut Single, 'Austin'

"I've never heard you sing on this show, so that's cool," Shelton joked to Clarkson before performing an acoustic rendition of his chart-topping 2001 hit single Blake Shelton is reminiscing on his early days as a country musician alongside Kelly Clarkson. During an appearance on Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the two superstar musicians performed a casual and heartfelt acoustic duet of Shelton's 2001 debut single, "Austin." In a clip from the interview uploaded to YouTube, the 40-year-old American Idol alum said she'd like to duet the two-times platinum-certified hit single...
MUSIC
People

People

322K+
Followers
52K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy