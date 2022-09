Jacksonville Christian freshman Noah Lee and the Thunder have started the season 4-0. Joe Medley/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — A sights and scenes picture from a 2015 Jacksonville Christian football game shows 8-year-old Noah Lee, then a manager, seated on a football, in a No. 8 jersey, and dreaming of God knows what.

The grandson of longtime JCA coach Tommy Miller and son of former Jacksonville State University kicker Steven Lee might’ve dreamed of kicking a ball through the Tommy Miller Field uprights.

Manager, Noah Lee, waits to supply dry footballs to the referee at Jacksonville Christian Academy's homecoming game with ASD. Photo by Thomas Wilczek/Special to The Anniston Star