NOLA.com
Pastor Charles Southall of First Emmanuel Baptist Church charged with money laundering
Charles Southall, the longtime pastor of First Emmanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, was charged Thursday with money laundering after he allegedly moved $100,000 from a bank account into a personal investment account, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. The single-count charge came...
NOLA.com
Letters: Why waste money on recalling Cantrell; she's already given up the job?
After reading recent Times Picayune/Advocate news articles, I'm unclear as to the reason that we need to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell:. She is turning the task of fixing the New Orleans Police Department over to "experts" from New York City. The state police are coming in because we can't hire...
NOLA.com
Scapegoat or pariah? Cantrell attack aims to put NOPD consent decree on trial
As she praised a decade of reforms to the New Orleans Police Department while ordering more audits last month, U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan crowed over her stewardship of the city’s remade police force, calling it an “opportunity of a lifetime.”. What concerns Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Attorney General...
WDSU
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry calls for end to New Orleans consent decree
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is joining other New Orleans leaders in a fight to end the federal consent decree in New Orleans. Recent court filings show Landry has asked that the agreement end. The federal consent decree was enacted more than a decade ago by...
Lack of options behind recent moves away from progressive juvenile justice reform
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, arguably the state’s most progressive prosecutor, swam against the current last week when he secured an indictment against a teenager accused of attempted second-degree murder to be charged as an adult. It’s the first time in his term that Williams will elevate a juvenile case for a crime other […] The post Lack of options behind recent moves away from progressive juvenile justice reform appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
houmatimes.com
New Orleans Deserves Better: AG Landry Supports Legal Motion to End Crippling Consent Decree
Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a legal brief supporting a motion to terminate the Consent Decree that has plagued New Orleans for nearly a decade. “While the Crescent City is rich in culture and tradition, it has devastatingly been under attack by rising crime fueled by the disastrous Consent Decree,” said Attorney General Landry. “Today’s legal action is another step toward helping the countless families ravaged by crime in New Orleans.”
L'Observateur
Postal Worker Indicted for Theft of Mail
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – LEON TINSON, age 48, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on September 15, 2022 for Theft of Mail by a Postal Service Employee in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1709. According to the indictment, on or about April 14, 2022, TINSON stole,...
NOLA.com
Read the latest Gambit! Chef Hardette Harris on the cuisine of North Louisiana, Thundercat, Dr. John and more!!
Hello and welcome to another edition of New Orleans’ favorite and most trusted alt-weekly news, Gambit!. Living in south Louisiana, it can be easy to forget there’s an entire second half of the state we call home north of the 10. No, we’re not talking about Baton Rogue’s rich cultural history of strip malls and chain restaurants. We’re talking about the food, culture and history of North Louisiana. Born from its own unique melting pot of Native American, African, French, German and English peoples and traditions, North Louisiana may be oft overlooked when people talk about Louisiana cuisine. But if Chef Hardette Harris has anything to say about it, they won’t be forgetting her region for long.
Louisiana Man Faces Up to Ten Years in Federal Prison for After Pleading Guilty to Firearm Violations
Louisiana Man Faces Up to Ten Years in Federal Prison for After Pleading Guilty to Firearm Violations. Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Raymond Bayona, age 32, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on September 15, 2022, before United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to a one-count indictment charging him with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
L'Observateur
New Orleans Pastor Charged with Money Laundering
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 15, 2022 , DR. CHARLES J. SOUTHALL, III, age 64, was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to court documents,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Jeff Landry relates lawlessness in New Orleans to abortion policies, mayor's travel
Louisiana's Bond Commission finally advanced a flood control project for New Orleans Thursday after it had been delayed twice previously because the city's top elected officials have said they won't enforce the state's abortion ban. Members voted 11-1 to advance a $39 million non-cash line of credit to build a...
WGMD Radio
New Orleans becomes murder capital of America, overtaking St. Louis
New Orleans has overtaken St. Louis as the murder capital of America as the city sees a 141% increase in homicides when compared to recent years. According to data from the Metropolitan Crime Commission, an organization that tracks crime and also tries to bring it down, there have been 52 homicides per 100,000 residents as of Sept. 11.
Distress call turned violent after boater reportedly fired shots at Coast Guard helicopter
As the aircrew attempted to lower down a radio to the person, they reportedly pointed what looked like a gun at the helicopter, according to the Coast Guard
Report: Woman who led JP deputies on chase booked in New Orleans homicide
Flora Holmes is accused of shooting and killing a man on Westbend Parkway last Sunday, one day before deputies say she led them on that chase.
Louisiana faces an insurance crisis, leaving people afraid they can’t afford their homes
Tens of thousands of people are scrambling for homeowners insurance in Louisiana at the peak of hurricane season after recent storms drove their carriers out of business. The crisis has sent insurance prices soaring and stoked fears that the Gulf Coast will grow too expensive to inhabit as climate change fuels more destructive weather.
NOLA.com
Well-known Kenner businessman accused of writing bad checks to subcontractors
A man the Kenner Business Association named its Member of the Year in 2020 has been accused of issuing worthless checks, records show. Tulio Murillo Jr., owner of C.M.C. Construction, was charged in June after two of his subcontractors approached the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office with complaints that checks he had written to them bounced.
NOLA.com
With over 680 entries, look who rode the wave to victory in a sea of funny finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 682 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! From sea-mail to bottled-up ideas, you flooded us with a wave of creative concepts. Our winner had a unique take on the drawing, and that short, quirky punchline has us all laughing hard! Well played, folks. As always, when...
NOLA.com
Promotion at Entergy, new staffers at Habitat for Humanity, Baptist Community Ministries, sports foundation
-- Christy Ross has joined Baptist Community Ministries as senior vice president of grants. BCM is a faith-based, 27-year-old private foundation providing philanthropic services and promoting health and well-being in Greater New Orleans. Ross previously worked at BCM for 6 years, first as the health grants program director and then...
LaToya Cantrell recall petition campaign lifts off as 'first-class' mayor's $30K flight bill is latest uproar
A campaign to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is in its early stages, but appears to be gaining momentum as residents are feeling increasingly fed up with rising crime and the mayor's jet-setting lifestyle. At petition signings city-wide, referred to as "parties" across social media and on nolatoya.org, citizens...
NOLA.com
Griggs crowned the 2022 Real Superhero of Safe Harbor
Mandeville resident Tammy Karas Griggs, a Covington-based attorney, has been named the year's Real Superhero of Safe Harbor, a program in St. Tammany Parish that provides care for domestic violence survivors and their children. Griggs, with expertise in family law, is a past chair of the 22nd JDC Barr Association's Family Law section and was a five-year board member of Hope House Children's Advocacy Center. She was one of a dozen "superheroes" who have been working to increase awareness of domestic abuse and financial support for Safe Harbor by holding fundraisers and solicitings donations, and the public voted for their favorite candidate by donating money. Each donated dollar was worth one vote. She was declared the victor during the group's Sept. 17 gala at the Harbor Center.
