Hello and welcome to another edition of New Orleans’ favorite and most trusted alt-weekly news, Gambit!. Living in south Louisiana, it can be easy to forget there’s an entire second half of the state we call home north of the 10. No, we’re not talking about Baton Rogue’s rich cultural history of strip malls and chain restaurants. We’re talking about the food, culture and history of North Louisiana. Born from its own unique melting pot of Native American, African, French, German and English peoples and traditions, North Louisiana may be oft overlooked when people talk about Louisiana cuisine. But if Chef Hardette Harris has anything to say about it, they won’t be forgetting her region for long.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO