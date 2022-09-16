ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Lack of options behind recent moves away from progressive juvenile justice reform

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, arguably the state’s most progressive prosecutor, swam against the current last week when he secured an indictment against a teenager accused of attempted second-degree murder to be charged as an adult. It’s the first time in his term that Williams will elevate a juvenile case for a crime other […] The post Lack of options behind recent moves away from progressive juvenile justice reform appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

New Orleans Deserves Better: AG Landry Supports Legal Motion to End Crippling Consent Decree

Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a legal brief supporting a motion to terminate the Consent Decree that has plagued New Orleans for nearly a decade. “While the Crescent City is rich in culture and tradition, it has devastatingly been under attack by rising crime fueled by the disastrous Consent Decree,” said Attorney General Landry. “Today’s legal action is another step toward helping the countless families ravaged by crime in New Orleans.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Postal Worker Indicted for Theft of Mail

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – LEON TINSON, age 48, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on September 15, 2022 for Theft of Mail by a Postal Service Employee in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1709. According to the indictment, on or about April 14, 2022, TINSON stole,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Read the latest Gambit! Chef Hardette Harris on the cuisine of North Louisiana, Thundercat, Dr. John and more!!

Hello and welcome to another edition of New Orleans’ favorite and most trusted alt-weekly news, Gambit!. Living in south Louisiana, it can be easy to forget there’s an entire second half of the state we call home north of the 10. No, we’re not talking about Baton Rogue’s rich cultural history of strip malls and chain restaurants. We’re talking about the food, culture and history of North Louisiana. Born from its own unique melting pot of Native American, African, French, German and English peoples and traditions, North Louisiana may be oft overlooked when people talk about Louisiana cuisine. But if Chef Hardette Harris has anything to say about it, they won’t be forgetting her region for long.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Richard
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Faces Up to Ten Years in Federal Prison for After Pleading Guilty to Firearm Violations

Louisiana Man Faces Up to Ten Years in Federal Prison for After Pleading Guilty to Firearm Violations. Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Raymond Bayona, age 32, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on September 15, 2022, before United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to a one-count indictment charging him with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
SLIDELL, LA
L'Observateur

New Orleans Pastor Charged with Money Laundering

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 15, 2022 , DR. CHARLES J. SOUTHALL, III, age 64, was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to court documents,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGMD Radio

New Orleans becomes murder capital of America, overtaking St. Louis

New Orleans has overtaken St. Louis as the murder capital of America as the city sees a 141% increase in homicides when compared to recent years. According to data from the Metropolitan Crime Commission, an organization that tracks crime and also tries to bring it down, there have been 52 homicides per 100,000 residents as of Sept. 11.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Executive#Levee
NOLA.com

Well-known Kenner businessman accused of writing bad checks to subcontractors

A man the Kenner Business Association named its Member of the Year in 2020 has been accused of issuing worthless checks, records show. Tulio Murillo Jr., owner of C.M.C. Construction, was charged in June after two of his subcontractors approached the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office with complaints that checks he had written to them bounced.
KENNER, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

Griggs crowned the 2022 Real Superhero of Safe Harbor

Mandeville resident Tammy Karas Griggs, a Covington-based attorney, has been named the year's Real Superhero of Safe Harbor, a program in St. Tammany Parish that provides care for domestic violence survivors and their children. Griggs, with expertise in family law, is a past chair of the 22nd JDC Barr Association's Family Law section and was a five-year board member of Hope House Children's Advocacy Center. She was one of a dozen "superheroes" who have been working to increase awareness of domestic abuse and financial support for Safe Harbor by holding fundraisers and solicitings donations, and the public voted for their favorite candidate by donating money. Each donated dollar was worth one vote. She was declared the victor during the group's Sept. 17 gala at the Harbor Center.
MANDEVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy