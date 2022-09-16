Bail changed after woman tests positive for methamphetamine

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County Judge granted a motion to revoke bail for a woman accused of child endangerment.

The motion was filed on Sept. 2 after Alicia Marie Hoy tested positive for methamphetamine after a urine test. District Attorney Ryan Gardner requested the 24-year-old's $25,000 unsecured bail be changed to "good" bail.

Hoy told Judge Ryan Tira during the hearing Monday that she could not pay the amount. She was ruled ten percent eligible for the bail, meaning she would only be responsible for $2,500.

Hoy was originally given $25,000 monetary bail, but that was changed to non-monetary conditions in Sept. 9, 2021. It was changed a second time to unsecured on Oct. 4, 2021.

Judge Tira requested Hoy consent to another urine test during Monday’s hearing. The test came back positive for methamphetamine, according an agent with adult probation.

Hoy was also discharged from a halfway house after she threatened a person, Gardner said during the hearing. A staff member reported Hoy after she allegedly made threats toward an individual.

Those factors and a second positive test for methamphetamine sealed Hoy's fate as Tira granted the DA's request to revoke bail. Hoy was taken into custody and incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison.

Hoy faces charges of third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and harassment. Her case was added to the trial list for Oct. 7.

Docket sheet