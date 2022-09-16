ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Bail changed after woman tests positive for methamphetamine

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County Judge granted a motion to revoke bail for a woman accused of child endangerment.

The motion was filed on Sept. 2 after Alicia Marie Hoy tested positive for methamphetamine after a urine test. District Attorney Ryan Gardner requested the 24-year-old's $25,000 unsecured bail be changed to "good" bail.

Hoy told Judge Ryan Tira during the hearing Monday that she could not pay the amount. She was ruled ten percent eligible for the bail, meaning she would only be responsible for $2,500.

Hoy was originally given $25,000 monetary bail, but that was changed to non-monetary conditions in Sept. 9, 2021. It was changed a second time to unsecured on Oct. 4, 2021.

Judge Tira requested Hoy consent to another urine test during Monday’s hearing. The test came back positive for methamphetamine, according an agent with adult probation.

Hoy was also discharged from a halfway house after she threatened a person, Gardner said during the hearing. A staff member reported Hoy after she allegedly made threats toward an individual.

Those factors and a second positive test for methamphetamine sealed Hoy's fate as Tira granted the DA's request to revoke bail. Hoy was taken into custody and incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison.

Hoy faces charges of third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and harassment. Her case was added to the trial list for Oct. 7.

Public Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate found dead at SCI-Coal Township

Coal Township, Pa. – An 82-year-old inmate who was found dead on Sept. 13 at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township died of natural causes, according to police. Trooper Adams of State Police at Stonington says Joseph Edward Longo Jr. was found deceased shortly before 11:30 p.m. The Northumberland County Coroner’s Office as well as state police were dispatched to the prison. Foul play is not suspected, according to Adams. The coroner has notified Longo’s next of kin. Police did not say how long Longo had been in inmate at the prison or on what charges he was committed there for.
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Man who fired at police headed to prison

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man will spend time behind bars for shooting at police officers in Luzerne County. David Folweiler pleaded guilty on Thursday to attempted murder and was sentenced to nine to 18 years in prison. Investigators say Folweiler approached a marked Pittston police car last January...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Student charged with secretly recording professor

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg University student who recorded a conversation with his professor, then sent the recording to administrators believed he was receiving “secret messages of hate,” police say. BU officials contacted university police on Aug. 25 after receiving emails from 37-year-old Eric Allen Meier that contained an electronic recording, according to Officer Jeff Bachinger. Although the recording was muffled, they were able to identify the other person in...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man assaults woman on college campus and steals her car

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Lancaster man allegedly assaulted a female student and then stole her vehicle at the campus of Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove. Selinsgrove Police say Marcus A. Harvey, 22, was staying with the accuser at her residence hall when he assaulted her on Sept. 12. Harvey then took her car keys and drove off in her Honda Accord. Police were called when others on campus heard the accuser...
SELINSGROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

