Bree Tries to Rebuild Trust While Mick Battles His Addiction on the Next 'Chesapeake Shores'

When it comes to the plot of The Summer I Turned Pretty; we are not seeing anything new. Not to say anything negative about the show. The books and the show are good, but the plot is nothing different than what we’ve seen before. We saw it on The Vampire Diaries when Elena fell in love with a good guy (can you say that about a Vampire?) Stefan and later with his bad-boy brother Damon. Is she a good guy or a bad guy kind of gal? We know she ultimately ends up with the bad boy, and we didn’t hate it because Damon was the best choice for her – he’s not nearly as bad a boy as he’d have you believe. But, when it comes to Belly’s choice between Conrad and Jeremiah, things are slightly unclear. Does she go with the bad boy or the good one? Let’s find out.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO