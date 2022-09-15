Bree Tries to Rebuild Trust While Mick Battles His Addiction on the Next 'Chesapeake Shores'

Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
As General Hospital Gives Brando the Hook, Johnny Wactor Speaks Out On His Future in Port Charles
Well, it looks like General Hospital may be turning into a long-awaited sequel to the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise because the hook attacker who tried to kill Ava is back — and looking to up the body count!. Today, the would-be serial killer almost claimed...
tvinsider.com
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Recap: Mick Struggles to Take Necessary Steps
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 6 “Straighten Up and Fly Right.”]. Mick (Treat Williams) may now be able to say the words “I’m an addict,” but that doesn’t mean that we don’t need to still worry about him. In fact, the latest Chesapeake Shores episode shows the complete opposite.
SheKnows
General Hospital Fans May Scream Bloody Murder, But ‘The Hook’s First Kill Will Be Someone Close to Sonny’
Make room in the morgue. It would appear that General Hospital — or, rather, The Hook — is about to make a real killing. Already, the would-be murderer has taken a swing at both Ava and Brando. And the week of September 19, The Hook is poised to strike again. His (or her) victim? Ava, Brando, Nina, Michael or Diane, according to Soap Opera Digest. “The Hook’s first kill will be someone close to Sonny,” co-headwriter Chris Van Etten tells the magazine. “The loss will rock him to his core, compel him to circle the wagons and narrow a list of potential suspects.”
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: Nina Comes Face to Face With [Spoiler] While at the Cemetery
It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of September 5 – 9, Trina has reason to celebrate, but others aren’t having much fun. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. In a preview...
RELATED PEOPLE
SheKnows
Look Who General Hospital’s Carly Is About to Cross Paths With!
As desperate as General Hospital‘s Carly has been to get out of Jacksonville, it looks like she might be stuck in Florida a bit longer. And while travel plans being changed is always frustrating, Sonny’s ex could be dealing with much bigger problems in the days to come… and they’ll come in the form of a very familiar face.
NCIS Boss Offers Update For Fans Hoping Michael Weatherly Returns As Tony DiNozzo
Now that CBS drama Bull is done and Jason Bull's story is finished, fans have been hoping for Michael Weatherly to return to NCIS to reprise his role as Tony DiNozzo. With the actor no longer busy elsewhere on primetime this fall, could he return for the upcoming 20th season? Showrunner Steven D. Binder recently opened up about it.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Sheila’s Determination to See Finn Leads Her to Take a Huge Risk
Sheila’s not taking no for an answer. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of September 5 – 9, Deacon tries to reason with Sheila, who won’t listen to him. Read about it below and watch the preview. After discovering Sheila was...
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Would Monte Take Taylor or Turner to the Final 2?
'Big Brother 24' is mostly all about competitions now, but the final three houseguests do have a big decision to make regarding who they would take with them to the final two.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Manifest’s Josh Dallas On Ben’s Mental State In Season 4 And His New ‘Grief Beard’
Ahead of Manifest Season 4, Josh Dallas is discussing Ben's mental state following the Season 3 finale and his new "grief beard."
Hypebae
'Love Is Blind's Deepti Is the "Highlight" of Kyle's Life, He Reveals
The cast of Netflix‘s Love Is Blind has had quite the year with two divorces — ahead of the Love Is Blind: After the Altar premiere. The latest in the pipeline is an update on our favorite castmate who chose herself, Deepti. Earlier this year, Deepti and former...
Big Sky's [Spoiler] Won't Be a Series Regular in Season 3 — Find Out Why
Things are going to look a little different around Dewell & Hoyt when Big Sky returns for Season 3. Omar Metwally, who plays U.S. Marshal Mark Lindor, is no longer a series regular on the ABC drama, showrunner Elwood Reid tells TVLine exclusively. The executive producer says the change in status is the result of a scheduling conflict and nothing more. “At the end of [Season 2], Omar came to me and he had this opportunity to be in an off-season play. And I said ‘sure,'” Reid recalls. “I didn’t know if we were coming back. I didn’t know when we would come...
TVOvermind
Conrad and Jeremiah: The Secret to The Summer I Turned Pretty
When it comes to the plot of The Summer I Turned Pretty; we are not seeing anything new. Not to say anything negative about the show. The books and the show are good, but the plot is nothing different than what we’ve seen before. We saw it on The Vampire Diaries when Elena fell in love with a good guy (can you say that about a Vampire?) Stefan and later with his bad-boy brother Damon. Is she a good guy or a bad guy kind of gal? We know she ultimately ends up with the bad boy, and we didn’t hate it because Damon was the best choice for her – he’s not nearly as bad a boy as he’d have you believe. But, when it comes to Belly’s choice between Conrad and Jeremiah, things are slightly unclear. Does she go with the bad boy or the good one? Let’s find out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Brittany Lies to Taylor About Her Vote
Brittany Hoopes continues to lie in the 'Big Brother 24' house after being on the wrong side of the latest vote, but does anyone believe her?
‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 Spoilers: Many Fans Are Confident They Already Know Who Harp Is
Leaked footage of Harp's performance on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8 has many fans convinced they know the singer's true identity.
‘Survivor’ Host Jeff Probst Discusses a Possible Future All-Stars Season — ‘We Are Staying Open’
Since 'Survivor' is in a 'new era,' fans are worried that upcoming seasons won't feature returning castaways, but host Jeff Probst dismissed their concerns.
SheKnows
Sasha Cries Out When Brando [Spoiler] — and Jordan Shares Her Theory About the Hook Assailant With Sonny
It’s a new day in Port Charles as Britt and Brad enjoy the last day of pool season at the Metro Court. Brad goes to get them some drinks when Ms. Wu approaches Britt. Britt assumes she’s going to scold her for hanging out with Brad, but Ms. Wu appreciates how Britt helped her convince Brad to work for her. Brad returns with drinks and Selina leaves them to enjoy their day. Brad thinks his aunt is starting to warm up to Britt.
Comments / 0