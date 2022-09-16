ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Cat’s out of the bag: Purrington’s announces it will close

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RgQw1_0hxMgToa00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Purrington’s Cat Lounge, the cat café that’s been giving feline lovers a place to sip and snuggle since 2015, announced Wednesday that it will close in November.

In a post on social media , owners Garrett Simpson and Helen Harris wrote that they made the decision after much thought and careful consideration.

“We have put our whole hearts and efforts into this small business and are very proud of its many great successes, including helping to build this community and finding permanent, loving homes for hundreds of wonderful cats,” they wrote.

31 residents face eviction from Portland transitional housing complex

Simpson explained a bit more to KOIN, saying the small business landscape has changed a lot since the couple took over Purrington’s in 2019. He said it’s become harder and harder for them to make their vision a reality.

They’ve poured their hearts and souls into the cat café and Simpson said not being able to operate it the way they want to feels disingenuous.

Like a cat with nine lives, the couple hopes the business will live on with a new owner. After all, Simpson and Harris are already the business’ second owner.

The cat café provides a safe place for cats to stay while they wait to find homes. It’s also a place where people can go to find a cat they’d like to adopt, spend time with pets if they can’t own one themselves, or grieve the loss of a loved animal companion.

Simpson said someone who has a heart to serve both animals and humans would be a great candidate to purchase the business.

“It is an honor to serve, and we want someone who will continue what we have been doing here, just as we did when we took over the business,” he said.

As for the cats, any that haven’t been adopted by Purrington’s final day will return to the Cat Adoption Team, the non-profit animal rescue that provides Purrington’s with its fantastic felines.

Fred Meyer and QFC now scan ID cards for all alcohol purchases

The Cat Adoption team said it’s loved partnering with Purrington’s Cat Lounge over the years and it is eager to speak to anyone who’s considering buying the business.

It said the closure shouldn’t have a significant negative impact on its adoptions because of its other adoption venues.

“Purrington’s has been a wonderful meeting place for cat lovers and a way for more people to learn about pet adoption, and that may be the biggest loss for the community if the cafe closes,” the Cat Adoption Team said in a statement.

Simpson said he doesn’t foresee selling the business to someone who doesn’t have plans to continue operating it as a cat cafe. He and Harris would rather walk away than sell it to someone who does not see it as a labor of love.

After November, the couple plans to rest, recharge, and visit family and friends they haven’t seen for years.

When asked if they’d ever open another cat lounge in the future, Simpson said, “You never know. We were involved with animal welfare before Purrington’s, and we will continue to do so after we close our doors for the final time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Pets & Animals
idesignarch.com

The Ultimate Private Lakeside Paradise on Oswego Lake

This exclusive private residence in Lake Oswego, Oregon is a luxury transitional style home in a breathtaking lakeside setting. A long driveway leads to the exquisite home which stands out from between the towering trees surrounding it. Designed by The WhiteHouse Collection, the two-story home balances the connection between the...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

CouveCon at Vancouver Mall

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - From home design to comics, CouveCon has it all. The event taking place at Vancouver Mall this Saturday gives fans of pop culture and all things comic a new con to check out. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise got a preview of the event Friday morning.
VANCOUVER, WA
Sandy Post

A warm welcome home: Sandy woman offers personalized blankets for kids entering foster care

Old Button Jar owner Kari Tansill seeks families, children to receive embroidered gifts Kari Tansill spent the early years of her childhood as the youngest child, meaning that when her younger brother, Kelly, entered her life when she was 14 it was an adjustment. Kelly being 10 while Tansill was a young teen meant it wasn't always the most harmonious sibling relationship, but over time Tansill came to realize what Kelly's life was mostly like before he joined her family. Now, a year after Kelly's death, Tansill has begun a project to bring some joy and warmth into the...
SANDY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Caf#Pet Adoption#Alcohol#Koin Rrb#Cat Lounge
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn

Popcorn. We love it, don’t we? But if you like your popcorn with just butter and salt, well, where have you been? Popcorn has gone gourmet!. At Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn kitchen and store in Newberg, the list of flavored popcorn is limited only by their imagination. The...
NEWBERG, OR
The Portland Mercury

Dear Fred Meyer

You have no right to scan my license. Card me? Sure. We all know the info will be sold a 1000 times over. No thanks. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Channel 6000

Last Sunday of summer in Oregon won’t be too shabby

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As our final weekend of summer drifts, the weather will at least be pretty nice. What do we have going on right now? Well, an elongated trough continues to drop south Sunday, which will fall out of our region for a period of time in the afternoon. This will allow for fewer clouds after mid-day and warmer temperatures. Expect the morning to still be cool with a morning lower in the mid 50s. We then jump to the upper 70s by the afternoon around Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy