6-year-old drowns in Lake Erie
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the drowning of a child in Ottawa County on Saturday.
coolcleveland.com
Slovenian Sausage Fest Crowns “King of Klobasa”
On Wednesday September 14, the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame held one of its signature event at the Slovenian SNPJ Farm in Kirtland its 18th Annual Slovenian Sausage Festival. The event is a combination all-day polka party and a contest to vote on the “King of Klobasa” — the best Slovenian sausage from a variety of local sausage makers — who gets to be the official sausage supplier for the Polka Hall of Fame’s three-day Thanksgiving Polka Weekend.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Cleveland Dragon Boat Festival, Crocker Park Wine Festival, Doggy Day at the drive-in
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Photos: Castle for sale in Cleveland
You could own your own castle in Cleveland! Or, at least a home that looks a lot like a castle.
Highly invasive spotted lanternfly found in Downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Lakeside Avenue just east of Downtown Cleveland is home to an invader. Near East 26th, the area is mostly busy with train traffic rumbling by, but the railroad corridor has trees that attracted spotted lanternflies. The wayward bugs are highly invasive. "They're excellent hitchhikers, for sure," Dan...
Crocker Park Food Truck Challenge is scheduled
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crocker Park’s seventh annual food truck challenge is set to return Saturday, Oct. 1. The challenge – which has trucks competing in several ‘best of’ categories – is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trucks will line Main Street in the Westlake...
Cleveland is no longer the poorest big city in U.S.
Cleveland is no longer the poorest large U.S. city, according to data recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Mike Polk Jr. previews Saturday's Cleveland Pickle Fest
CLEVELAND — At the risk of briefly interrupting everyone's beloved-but-overplayed pumpkin spice season (basic!), the time has come once again to celebrate the pickle at Cleveland Pickle Fest, which is all happening Saturday at Mall B in Downtown Cleveland. "We're relishing the opportunity to bring this party back to...
1 person, 1 dog rescued from Akron house fire
One person and a dog were rescued from a house fire in Akron on Sunday morning.
Lima News
At 100 and recognized as the world’s oldest practicing physician, this Cleveland doctor is still going strong
CLEVELAND — By almost any standard, Dr. Howard Tucker has led an extraordinary life. To call him accomplished is an understatement. To say he has experienced a multitude of adventures doesn’t begin to tell the whole story. The neurologist and WWII Navy veteran has been practicing medicine since...
Cleveland Jewish News
Chocolate Bar permanently closes doors
Downtown Cleveland’s The Chocolate Bar has permanently closed. Announced on its Facebook page on Aug. 19, the establishment at 347 Euclid Ave., inside of The Arcade, had operated for 13 years. The staffing issues that have plagued the restaurant industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 was cited as the reason for the closure, the Facebook post read.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man receives water bill over $2K for home he says has no water access
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Michael Payne and his brother bought a house on Maud Avenue in Cleveland five years ago. They were hoping to flip it and make a profit, but there’s an outstanding water bill that is keeping them from moving forward. According to bill from the Cleveland...
13abc.com
6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy
MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
Check them out! Lake County wildlife center caring for new bobcat kittens
The bobcats, a male and a female, were taken to the Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center at Penitentiary Glen Reservation in Kirtland.
Endangered missing adult alert canceled
The endangered missing adult alert from Crawford County has been canceled.
Fall migration now underway for many species of wildlife in Northeast Ohio
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — Find a field filled with flowers in the early fall and it may be all a flutter. Monarch butterflies are coming across Lake Erie. They stop to rest and feed up for their long migration to Mexico, but they aren't the only things moving south.
Cleveland Jewish News
The Reserve opens in Chagrin Falls
The Reserve at 42 N. Main St. in Chagrin Falls opened Aug. 23. Owned by Mike Mendlovic and Nikkie Williams, the restaurant replaces Umami, which closed in February after 14 years. The Reserve focuses on small-plate dishes, all sourced from local farmers. The kitchen is under the leadership of chef Gregg Gale. Menu items include smoked peach burrata, braised beef salad, roasted mushrooms, chili-roasted brusells sprouts, steak tartare, massaman curry chicken, wagyu hot dogs, a daily sashimi and assorted seafood. The menu is seasonal.
Rescue Dog Still Waiting for a Home After 2,555 Days in Ohio Shelters: 'The Perfect House Guest'
Flip is still searching for a forever home. The 7-year-old rescue dog has spent over 2,555 days in a shelter waiting to be adopted. Lake Humane Society — the rescue caring for the pup — shared a Facebook post about the patient pooch on Sept. 8. "He has...
Condominium fire leaves multiple people homeless in Lakewood
Multiple fire and emergency crews assisting the apartment complex Saturday morning tell News Five the smoke came from the back of the building facing Victoria Avenue.
Cleveland Wing Week returns with these 40+ Northeast Ohio restaurants serving up special deals
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 16, 2022. There is no better combination than wings and football during the fall. Wing lovers can get a special deal when Cleveland Wing Week returns!. The food-filled event takes place from Sept. 26 to Oct....
WKYC
