ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

Food distribution for central Arkansas families in need

By Claire Kreuz
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tq3E_0hxMgK7H00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As inflation continues to impact the price of food for families across the state, one group is hoping to provide some relief.

On Thursday, the Central Arkansas Development Council gave out food to people in need across Pulaski County.

The food is from the USDA and some of the items include juice, canned fruit, soups and more.

Evelyn Reed with the CADC said that in the last year, more people are coming out to get a little bit of help to feed themselves and their families.

The distribution of the food is based on income and household size.

Participants are required to show I.D. to receive benefits.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

Related
KARK 4 News

Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Society
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Pulaski County, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Society
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Pulaski County, AR
Society
County
Pulaski County, AR
State
Arkansas State
Pulaski County, AR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Arkansas#Food Distribution#Soups#Cadc#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy