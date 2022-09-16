ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie man now charged with homicide after man, 80, succumbs to injuries following alleged downtown beating

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

An Erie man is charged with homicide after a downtown beating led to the death of an 80-year-old man.

Luis Salome Gonzalez, 30, is accused of beating an elderly man to death.

The suspect was arraigned earlier Thursday and is being held at the Erie County Prison on homicide charges.

The attack took place on August 18 near East 11th and French streets.

District Attorney asks for more time in case against Rushdie stabbing suspect

The victim died this week.

Erie Police said due to the results of the autopsy, the charges have changed.

“Since that time, unfortunately that individual has passed away. An autopsy was conducted, and so now that’s going to transition from an assault case to a death investigation,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Erie Police continue to investigate this incident. They are now calling it a homicide case.

Cheryn Isbell
3d ago

Get this creep, let him fight in the men's prison, bet he will get what he deserves

Dawnell Kinstler
3d ago

I can't say what to say but he should get treated the same way

