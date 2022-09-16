New London recognizes Guatemalan Independence Day and the start of Hispanic Heritage Month

New London ― The Guatemalan flag was raised for the first time at City Hall Thursday as a small group gathered to celebrate the country’s Independence Day and the start of National Hispanic Heritage month.

“The day commemorates the independence of the region from Spanish rule,” said Cristina Vicente, a speaker recognized at the event for her work in the community.

On September 15, 1821, the Act of Independence of Central America granted Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras and El Salvador their independence from Spain. The independence days are celebrated as Hispanic Heritage month, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, in the United States.

Mujeres Entre Culturas, or Women Between Cultures, an alternative support group for and by women of Latin American heritage, organized the event in collaboration with the city. The womens’ group is founded and led by Lizbeth Polo-Smith and Esmeralda Amparo Bustamante, two community health workers and Peruvian immigrants.

“We have made it a goal to show our immigrant brothers and sisters that the city of New London welcomes them with open arms and is honored to be part of a celebration as important as the independence of their birth countries. This is something we wish to do with all communities,” Bustamante said.

Polo-Smith said it is important to show the culture and traditions of different Hispanic countries. She said the Guatemalan community is hardworking and respectful.

Mayor Michael Passero spoke and gave certificates of appreciations to three Guatemalan women “for their efforts in leadership and for encouraging others to do the same within the Guatemalan community of the city of New London,” he said, reading the certificate.

The three women awarded certificates were Vicente, Candy Simaj Lobos and Candy Gregorio Cortez.

Polo-Smith said the women recognized are business owners and active members of the community, helping at local food pantries.

Lobos is owner of Candy’s Chapina Restaurant, a Guatemalan restaurant on 181 Bank St. that opened two months ago.

“Estoy muy felíz. I’m really happy,” Lobos said. “I hope that next year this grows and becomes a bigger event. Many countries are celebrated today and it would be good to unite more Hispanics.”

Cortez said Thursday was also a day of peace as Guatemala reflects on its many wars. Before moving to the U.S. three years ago, she recalled taking part in celebrations usually the day before Independence Day on Sept. 14 where locals run “to freedom” with torches in their hands.

The torch symbolizes the journey of the messengers who delivered the news of independence from Guatemala all the way down to Cartago, Costa Rica's colonial capital.

“It’s fun, you feel like a kid again,” Cortez said.

Lobos and Cortez, identifying as K’iche indigenous people, wore colorful traditional dresses native to San Antonio Ilotenango, a municipality in the Guatemalan department of Quiché where they grew up.

Mayor Passero also announced a proclamation marking Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, 2022 as National Hispanic Heritage Month in the city of New London.

Reading the proclamation, he said, “The city of New London celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month along with the entire nation and we especially recognize the contributions and the important presence of Hispanic and Latin Americans in our city.”