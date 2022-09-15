Read full article on original website
Rising seas threaten Mass. South Coast and prosperous fishing port, report finds. Here are 5 takeaways
A new report from an environmental nonprofit finds that Massachusetts' southern coast will see increased flooding and erosion, as well as more destructive bombardment from storms. The report, from the Trustees of Reservations, says that sea levels along the South Coast are projected to rise over two feet by 2050.
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now's...
Alaska recovers from historic storm
Flood waters are receding in western Alaska after a historic storm caused serious damage in communities up and down the coast. Now, the state is mobilizing to bring relief and to figure out just how much damage this storm caused. Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from KYUK's...
Hurricane Fiona brings flooding, power outages to Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico is without power Monday following Hurricane Fiona. The storm also caused flooding across the island. Here & Now's Robin Young gets an update on the storm damage and recovery efforts there from NPR's Luis Trelles in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
