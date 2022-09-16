ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georges St-Pierre names two UFC fighters he wished he faced before retiring

Georges St-Pierre has fought a who’s-who of MMA, but there are two opponents he would have loved to face. St-Pierre (26-2 MMA, 20-2 UFC), a former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion, holds notable wins over B.J. Penn twice, Matt Hughes twice, Carlos Condit and his final MMA fight against Michael Bisping, when he dethroned the Brit to become UFC middleweight champion in November 2017.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Nate Diaz releases vlog on chaotic UFC 279 fight week from behind the scenes

Nate Diaz had a camera crew with him throughout what was possibly his final UFC fight week. Diaz (21-13 MMA, 16-11 UFC), who was originally supposed to fight Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC 279 main event this past weekend, finished out his promotional contract with a fourth-round submission of Tony Ferguson after the entire lineup shuffled on one days’ notice due to a Chimaev weight miss.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Song Yadong
Person
Dana White
Person
Muhammad
Person
Cory Sandhagen
MMA Fighting

Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3 full fight video highlights

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3 full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place Sept. 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Canelo Alvarez (58-2-2) and Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

FanSided

284K+
Followers
537K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy