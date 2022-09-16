Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football: Dominate 2nd half lifts the Rebels to victory over a perennial bowl teamEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 startEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season openerEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
Dana White shared an absolutely grotesque photo of Gregory Rodrigues' cut after UFC Fight Night 210
WARNING: This post contains a graphic image. Keep reading at your own risk. As far as gnarly images of a fighter’s cut goes, it doesn’t get more gnarly than what UFC president Dana White shared Saturday night after UFC Fight Night 210. Gregory Rodrigues showed a lot of...
Watch Gennadiy Golovkin trash Canelo Alvarez with pre-fight video, sprint in entrance (Video)
See Gennadiy Golovkin make his way to the ring before his super middleweight championship trilogy bout with Canelo Alvarez. Gennadiy Golovkin fully embraced his role as a boxing heel in front of a very pro-Canelo Alvarez crowd in Las Vegas. As he got ready to enter for what is supposed...
UFC Fight Night 210 video: Bloodied Gregory Rodrigues rallies to TKO Chidi Njokuani in Round 2
“That’s inspirational stuff right there, man.”. That was cageside announcer Paul Felder’s assessment of Gregory Rodrigues’ performance in the immediate aftermath of his UFC Fight Night 210 bout with Chidi Njokuani, and he couldn’t be more right about the second-round TKO win for “Robocop” in their middleweight bout.
Twitter reacts to Canelo Alvarez's win over Gennadiy Golovkin in trilogy bout
While the combat sports community was focused on UFC Fight Night 210 among other martial arts events, the weekend belonged largely to the highly anticipated trilogy match between Canelo Alvarez and “GGG” Gennadiy Golovkin, which took place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alvarez defeated Golovkin via...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MMAmania.com
Video: Nate Diaz leaks new footage showing UFC 279’s backstage altercation
Nate Diaz has released new footage showing water bottles thrown at UFC 279’s infamous pre-fight press conference melee. The video snippet is part of Diaz’s vlog series leading up to his main event showcase at UFC 279 in Las Vegas. In case you were trapped under a rock...
Georges St-Pierre names two UFC fighters he wished he faced before retiring
Georges St-Pierre has fought a who’s-who of MMA, but there are two opponents he would have loved to face. St-Pierre (26-2 MMA, 20-2 UFC), a former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion, holds notable wins over B.J. Penn twice, Matt Hughes twice, Carlos Condit and his final MMA fight against Michael Bisping, when he dethroned the Brit to become UFC middleweight champion in November 2017.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin odds, picks and predictions
In a 12-round championship bout for the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO World Super Middleweight belts, Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin meet Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Alvarez vs. Golovkin odds, with expert boxing picks and predictions. The Pay-Per-View...
Video: Nate Diaz releases vlog on chaotic UFC 279 fight week from behind the scenes
Nate Diaz had a camera crew with him throughout what was possibly his final UFC fight week. Diaz (21-13 MMA, 16-11 UFC), who was originally supposed to fight Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC 279 main event this past weekend, finished out his promotional contract with a fourth-round submission of Tony Ferguson after the entire lineup shuffled on one days’ notice due to a Chimaev weight miss.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA Fighting
Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3 full fight video highlights
Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3 full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place Sept. 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Canelo Alvarez (58-2-2) and Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
FanSided
284K+
Followers
537K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0