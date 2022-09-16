Read full article on original website
BBC
Prince Harry go stand vigil at Queen coffin in military uniform
Di Queen grandchildren, wey include di Prince of Wales and di Duke of Sussex, go stand vigil around her coffin dis evening as she lie in state for Westminster Hall. Based on King Charles request, Prince Harry go wear military uniform, for di first time since 2020. Prince Harry bin...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip 'reunited' sketch goes viral
A poignant sketch tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh has become an online hit, leaving its artist "shocked" by the reaction. The artwork, which shows the royal couple reunited, was posted on social media by Kerri Cunningham before she put her children to bed. By the...
BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Crowds have lined the streets in London to watch a procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin following her historic funeral service. The procession, including senior royals, has made its way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London's Hyde Park Corner. The coffin will then be transferred to the State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: 'Great honour' for my son to be pallbearer
A man whose son carried the Queen's coffin has described it as a "great honour" for his family. Senior Aircraftman Toby Stafford flew with the coffin on the flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt and will be part of the Queen's funeral on Monday. His father Peter Stafford said: ""He...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
BBC
Man charged over Queen coffin incident
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
The Queen's funeral took 20 years to plan — and the man behind it did it for free
The Queen's funeral is set to take place on Monday at Westminster Abbey. The funeral will be attended by the royal family and world leaders, including President Biden. One duke was tasked with the planning — it took him 20 years and he says he did it all for free.
BBC
Queen's funeral: People advised not to set off for lying-in-state
People who wish to view Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state have been told it is too late to set off now to see it. With the event being closed at 06:30 BST on Monday, ahead of the funeral, organisers say they will have to close the queue at some point, so do not want people to travel and be disappointed.
BBC
Ukraine's first lady says Queen shared Ukraine's values
Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has said Queen Elizabeth II "shared the values Ukraine stands for today". After an audience with the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace, Ms Zelenska said the late Queen had "repeatedly" said words of support for Ukraine - which is fighting a war with Russia.
BBC
'We got married after being mixed up as babies'
Some couples believe meeting "the one" is written in the stars. But Lanarkshire couple Jim and Margaret Mitchell have more reason than most to believe in fate. An accident after birth brought them together for the first time, before a chance meeting nearly two decades later reunited them for life.
BBC
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
Corgis, pony play part as Queen Elizabeth laid to rest
Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgi dogs and her pony played a part in her funeral on Monday, witnessing the arrival of the late monarch's coffin ahead of her committal service. Queen Elizabeth owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime.
BBC
William and Harry lead historic coffin vigil
The Queen's eight grandchildren, including the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, have stood vigil around her coffin as she lies in state at Westminster Hall. At King Charles's request, Prince Harry wore military uniform, for the first time since 2020. Prince Harry has worn civilian clothes at...
Inside wild story of The Silent Twins who scared people with their strange language and would ‘freeze’ when separated
A PAIR of twins who had their own strange language and indulged in criminal behavior until one unexpectedly died have been featured in an upcoming movie. June and Jennifer Gibbons, whose parents were from Barbados, were born in 1963 on a British military base in Yemen and then moved to Wales in the early 1970s.
Who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was Monday. Here’s who attended.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Order of service at Westminster Abbey
Buckingham Palace has released the order of service for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. It has also published an order of service for St George's Chapel, Windsor, where there will be a further ceremony later. The Westminster Abbey service pays tribute to the Queen's "remarkable reign...
'63 days of hell': A mother's desperate search for her missing veteran son ended with the shocking discovery of his nitrous oxide addiction
"It was just a horrific scene," Julia Charleston said after finding her son's home littered with nitrous oxide chargers meant for making whipped cream.
BBC
Nation pays final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
The nation has paid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, with a state funeral and military procession. World leaders and foreign royalty joined King Charles III and the Royal Family in the congregation at the Westminster Abbey funeral. Hundreds of thousands of people watched as the Queen's coffin was...
BBC
Funeral honours Queen's 'lifelong sense of duty'
The Queen's "lifelong sense of duty" has been remembered in her state funeral service at Westminster Abbey. The Dean of Westminster, who led the service, expressed gratitude to a congregation of 2,000 people including world leaders and royalty. King Charles III led a sombre procession behind his mother's coffin from...
BBC
Emma the pony and other personal moments at funeral
With the military parade and venerable hymns, the Queen's state funeral service was steeped in tradition. But amongst the pageantry and ceremony were some deeply personal touches too. They were reminders that this was not only a nation's farewell to a monarch, but a heartfelt tribute to a mother, grandmother,...
