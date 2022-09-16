ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payette County, ID

Idaho man dies in Interstate 84 car crash in Payette County on Thursday morning

By Mia Maldonado
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

A 46-year-old man died Thursday morning after crashing his SUV into a disabled car that was in the eastbound Interstate 84 median in Payette County.

At about 7:55 a.m., the Fruitland man was heading east on I-84 in a Jeep Cherokee when his SUV sideswiped a Chevrolet Impala that was stationary at about milepost 16, according to an Idaho State Police news release. After hitting the Impala, the man’s Jeep overturned and came to rest in the westbound emergency lane, ISP said.

The man was wearing a seat belt but died at the scene from his injuries, according to police.

The Impala was occupied by a Boise woman, 19, the release said. An Idaho State Police spokesperson refused to say whether the woman was injured.

Westbound lanes of I-84 were blocked for about two and a half hours, police said, while cleanup took place.

The crash is still under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Comments / 0

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash

PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
PRESTON, ID
Fox News

2 dead in small plane crash in Idaho

Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
194
Post
1M+
Views
