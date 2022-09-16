Idaho man dies in Interstate 84 car crash in Payette County on Thursday morning

A 46-year-old man died Thursday morning after crashing his SUV into a disabled car that was in the eastbound Interstate 84 median in Payette County.

At about 7:55 a.m., the Fruitland man was heading east on I-84 in a Jeep Cherokee when his SUV sideswiped a Chevrolet Impala that was stationary at about milepost 16, according to an Idaho State Police news release. After hitting the Impala, the man’s Jeep overturned and came to rest in the westbound emergency lane, ISP said.

The man was wearing a seat belt but died at the scene from his injuries, according to police.

The Impala was occupied by a Boise woman, 19, the release said. An Idaho State Police spokesperson refused to say whether the woman was injured.

Westbound lanes of I-84 were blocked for about two and a half hours, police said, while cleanup took place.

The crash is still under investigation by Idaho State Police.