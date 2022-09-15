ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Sesame Street bringing live show to Glendale

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03fqNs_0hxMerjU00

Iconic characters from Sesame Street are on their way to Glendale.

“Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic” will arrive for three shows at Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave., in December. The first show is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, followed by two shows — 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. — on Friday, Dec. 30.

In partnership with the nonprofit educational organization Sesame Workshop, this production features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more in a adventure live on stage.

“Elmo is inspired to learn a magic trick when he meets magician extraordinaire Justin, who has come to Sesame Street to perform a magic show,” a news release sums up of the story. “But there’s one problem…Elmo doesn’t know how to do magic! Through Justin’s encouragement to practice, work hard and never give up, Elmo embarks on an extraordinary journey.”

Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.org

Phoenix comedian joins cast of 'Saturday Night Live'

Michael Longfellow is a stand-up comedian who has been featured on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and “Netflix is a Joke: The Festival.”. Now, the Phoenix native will be one of four new featured players in the 48th season cast of “Saturday Night Live.”. He...
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

Glendale husky becomes neighborhood roof watchdog

GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale husky is quickly becoming the talk of the town, gaining massive attention online and from onlookers. Several ABC15 viewers sent us pictures and videos of Nala. “A lot of people love her, honestly,” says Nala's owner Jason Camarena. “They want to take pictures of...
GLENDALE, AZ
foodgressing.com

Scottsdale Arizona Fall 2022 Events, Festivals

When it comes to Scottsdale, travel plans easily “fall” into place. As temperatures drop this season, resorts and restaurants fire up new offerings, art comes to the forefront, and traditions are celebrated. Here’s a look at Scottsdale Arizona Fall 2022 Events, Festivals. Food & Drink. T. Cook’s...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Entertainment
KTAR.com

Second Saturdays return to Old Town Peoria in October

PHOENIX — The city of Peoria announced the return of Second Saturdays beginning in October and running through April. Partnering with Steve LeVine Entertainment, the city will host a free night market in Old Town Peoria from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It begins on Oct. 8 and runs...
PEORIA, AZ
getnews.info

Spray-Net North Phoenix is introducing a revolutionary way to update the look of kitchen cabinets.

Local business owners Teresa Arteca and Mellanie Joy are thrilled to be introducing a cutting-edge paint product and patented application process to North Phoenix homeowners. When considering their next business move, these two women were propelled towards the Spray-Net Franchise since providing an incomparable product and exceptional customer service is what these two ladies are all about.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Sesame Workshop#Sesame Street Live#Magic Show#Ticketmaster Com
travelblog.org

Day 2 - Los Angeles - California to Phoenix - Arizona

Alarm went off at 6am and after having had a pretty good sleep and figuring out how to turn the stupid shower on we went down for the complimentary breakfast which they were actually charging non IHG members USD 20- each. I had a light breakfast with some cereal bran...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
oucampus.org

4140 N. 104th Dr. Unit 30

2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Phoenix - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is setback from major streets and is conveniently located with easy access to major highways. All tile throughout with all appliances included. Large enclosed patio and ready for move in. Contact Western Vistas today to schedule...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

‘Living funerals’ pose new tradition in Mesa

Four years ago, Wynn Scott’s mother-in-law passed away and she learned too late that she had once been a model. In November 2021, Wynn surprised her husband Ryan with a loving and fun way to celebrate his 50th birthday in November 2021. Now, Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery...
luxury-houses.net

An Absolute Masterpiece with Breathtaking Mountain Views at A Premium Location in Phoenix Hits The Market for $8.995 Million

The Home in Phoenix, a magnificent custom remodel home built by Avomos with the lavish backyard entertainment grounds including a cabana and multiple sitting areas is now available for sale. This home located at 4951 E Rockridge Rd, Phoenix, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Maximilian Schopen De Melo (Phone: 480-800-0968) & Patrick Niederdrenk (Phone: 480-512-1080) at America One Luxury Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning

Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

He Sold Homemade Skateboards In a Phoenix Dorm. Now He Sells the Most Popular E-Bike in North America

When Levi Conlow sold homemade electric skateboards out of his Grand Canyon University dorm room in 2016, he didn’t know he’d end up on Forbes 30 Under 30 List in 2022. After his first electric bicycle bombed at the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show in 2018, he didn’t expect it would be the top-selling e-bike in all of North America just four years later.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man pulled from burning mobile home in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man was rescued after becoming trapped in a burning mobile home in north Phoenix. A 60-year-old man dialed 911 saying that he was trapped in the back bedroom of his mobile home with only a small window to escape, the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters arrived at...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy