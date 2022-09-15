Read full article on original website
Factbox-Last-minute deal by U.S. railroads, unions shifts focus to road ahead
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Major U.S. freight railroads and unions representing 115,000 workers secured a tentative deal after 20 hours of intense talks brokered by the Biden administration to avert a shutdown.
Gizmodo
Freight Rail Workers Can Take Doctors Appointments Without Blowback Under Tentative Deal
Apparently, all it took for unionized freight rail workers to finally force their companies to let them see a doctor without being penalized was to threaten to upend the entire supply chain. In tense, near-day long negotiations, White House and rail company trade groups both announced there is a deal, and all they’re waiting on is ratification from union membership.
thecentersquare.com
Texas governor sends two buses to VP Harris’ D.C. residence after she said 'border is secure'
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent two buses of foreign nationals from the southern border to Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C., residence after she twice claimed on Sunday that the southern border is secure. Two buses arrived at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington,...
Washington Examiner
Libs dumped with illegal immigrants discover the merits of Trump's 'safe third country' deals
At the start of Joe Biden's presidency, some of us here warned the White House not to scrap the numerous Trump administration deals that, unlike the former president's ephemeral dreams of the wall, actually succeeded in reducing encounters across the southern border by 88%. Key among these were Donald Trump's...
Pelosi leads congressional delegation to Armenia
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a congressional delegation to Armenia this weekend, which her office said made her the highest-ranking US official to visit the country since its independence in 1991.
The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained
It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
Washington Examiner
Voters demand border be secured, OK busing migrants to DC and NYC
A sizable majority of voters want the southern border secured and approve of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s move to pay back criticism from “sanctuary city” mayors by busing illegal immigrants to their towns. Just as two buses of illegal immigrants from Texas unloaded at the front of...
Warren rips DeSantis over flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard: ‘He has reached a new low’
Leading progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) Thursday for sending two plane loads of Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, the picturesque island off the coast of Massachusetts where U.S. presidents often vacation. Warren took a shot for treating the migrants, who were dropped off...
US News and World Report
Biden Declares Emergency for Puerto Rico Due to Tropical Storm Fiona
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fiona headed toward the island at near hurricane strength. The emergency declaration authorizes Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide emergency protective measures, the White House...
Is the Border More Secure Under Biden Than Trump? What We Know
Newsweek analyzed U.S. Customs and Border Protection data to fact check White House claims that Biden is "doing a lot more" than Trump did regarding the border.
White House downplays inflation-fueled stock market losses
On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested that President Joe Biden and his administration were not concerned by his viral, split-screen moment from the day prior.
Ted Cruz Doubles Down on Flying Migrants to Martha's Vineyard
The Republican described President Joe Biden as "the biggest human trafficker on the face of the planet."
Americans are told to make "sacrifices" — but those at the top never have to
This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. In the American ethos, sacrifice is often hailed as the chief ingredient for overcoming hardship and seizing opportunity. To be successful, we're assured, college students must make personal sacrifices by going deep into debt for a future degree and the earnings that may come with it. Small business owners must sacrifice their paychecks so that their companies will continue to grow, while politicians must similarly sacrifice key policy promises to get something (almost anything!) done.
Washington Examiner
AOC lashes out at Republicans, accuses them of 'crimes against humanity' over migrant busing
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lashed out at Republicans Friday, accusing politicians of committing "crimes against humanity" after transporting immigrants to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris this week. Without specifically naming the politicians, Ocasio-Cortez said the "trafficking" of the immigrants who illegally crossed the southern border of the United...
LAWRENCE JONES: Liberals suddenly 'sounding the alarm' on illegal immigration
Fox News host Lawrence Jones weighed in on Democrats "sounding the alarm" over the United States' border crisis on "Cross Country with Lawrence Jones." LAWRENCE JONES: Democrats are now sounding the alarm about our country's growing border crisis. But we're asking ourselves the question: What changed with the situation that finally made the left speak up? Well, nothing, actually, except now the border crisis isn't some faraway problem they can play off for cheap political points.
Immigration attorney says migrants are free to leave Joint Base Cape Cod
BOSTON - Immigration attorney Rachel Self was on Martha's Vineyard with the migrants from Venezuela, and actually took the bus with them to Joint Base Cape Cod. "There was a feeling of hope, and just a feeling of community and working together," Self said. The situation began Wednesday when the migrants boarded planes, sent by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as part of a "relocation" program. The charter flights that brought them cost $615,000 according to the Miami Herald.Self got a firsthand look at their accommodations at the base. "There's a cafeteria facility, bathrooms, they're being fitted with all of their needs, sheets, towels,"...
Thousands of Migrants Are Arriving in El Paso. They Have Nowhere to Sleep.
EL PASO, Texas — For the last couple of days, the lonely corner of Overland Avenue and Santa Fe Street in El Paso, Texas, has become home for Luis Cubillan, 41, and his family after leaving Venezuela over a month ago. “Welcome to our home,” Cubillan comically told VICE...
Opinion: People Who Fly the Confederate Flag Disrespect America
The January 6th Committee has shown troubling images of individuals breaking into the Capitol building while bearing Confederate flags. It’s odd that a flag that was carried into battle against our nation is not universally condemned.
U.S. railroad worker fight for pay, benefits could be model for other deals
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Union railworkers in the United States scored a potential key victory in their fight for improved pay and working conditions on Thursday in what could be a model for other unions.
Abbott sends more migrants to Harris' residence
A second busload of migrants sent from Texas showed up outside Vice President Kamala Harris' Washington, D.C. home on Saturday, as southern Gov. Greg Abbott (R) continued his controversial protest of Biden administration immigration policies, the Texas Tribune reports. The Texas leader has been busing migrants to D.C. (and other...
