BOSTON - Immigration attorney Rachel Self was on Martha's Vineyard with the migrants from Venezuela, and actually took the bus with them to Joint Base Cape Cod. "There was a feeling of hope, and just a feeling of community and working together," Self said. The situation began Wednesday when the migrants boarded planes, sent by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as part of a "relocation" program. The charter flights that brought them cost $615,000 according to the Miami Herald.Self got a firsthand look at their accommodations at the base. "There's a cafeteria facility, bathrooms, they're being fitted with all of their needs, sheets, towels,"...

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO