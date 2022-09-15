ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freight Rail Workers Can Take Doctors Appointments Without Blowback Under Tentative Deal

Apparently, all it took for unionized freight rail workers to finally force their companies to let them see a doctor without being penalized was to threaten to upend the entire supply chain. In tense, near-day long negotiations, White House and rail company trade groups both announced there is a deal, and all they’re waiting on is ratification from union membership.
The Week

The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained

It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
Washington Examiner

Voters demand border be secured, OK busing migrants to DC and NYC

A sizable majority of voters want the southern border secured and approve of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s move to pay back criticism from “sanctuary city” mayors by busing illegal immigrants to their towns. Just as two buses of illegal immigrants from Texas unloaded at the front of...
Joe Biden
Brian Deese
US News and World Report

Biden Declares Emergency for Puerto Rico Due to Tropical Storm Fiona

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fiona headed toward the island at near hurricane strength. The emergency declaration authorizes Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide emergency protective measures, the White House...
Salon

Americans are told to make "sacrifices" — but those at the top never have to

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. In the American ethos, sacrifice is often hailed as the chief ingredient for overcoming hardship and seizing opportunity. To be successful, we're assured, college students must make personal sacrifices by going deep into debt for a future degree and the earnings that may come with it. Small business owners must sacrifice their paychecks so that their companies will continue to grow, while politicians must similarly sacrifice key policy promises to get something (almost anything!) done.
Washington Examiner

AOC lashes out at Republicans, accuses them of 'crimes against humanity' over migrant busing

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lashed out at Republicans Friday, accusing politicians of committing "crimes against humanity" after transporting immigrants to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris this week. Without specifically naming the politicians, Ocasio-Cortez said the "trafficking" of the immigrants who illegally crossed the southern border of the United...
Fox News

LAWRENCE JONES: Liberals suddenly 'sounding the alarm' on illegal immigration

Fox News host Lawrence Jones weighed in on Democrats "sounding the alarm" over the United States' border crisis on "Cross Country with Lawrence Jones." LAWRENCE JONES: Democrats are now sounding the alarm about our country's growing border crisis. But we're asking ourselves the question: What changed with the situation that finally made the left speak up? Well, nothing, actually, except now the border crisis isn't some faraway problem they can play off for cheap political points.
CBS Boston

Immigration attorney says migrants are free to leave Joint Base Cape Cod

BOSTON - Immigration attorney Rachel Self was on Martha's Vineyard with the migrants from Venezuela, and actually took the bus with them to Joint Base Cape Cod. "There was a feeling of hope, and just a feeling of community and working together," Self said. The situation began Wednesday when the migrants boarded planes, sent by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as part of a "relocation" program. The charter flights that brought them cost $615,000 according to the Miami Herald.Self got a firsthand look at their accommodations at the base. "There's a cafeteria facility, bathrooms, they're being fitted with all of their needs, sheets, towels,"...
The Week

Abbott sends more migrants to Harris' residence

A second busload of migrants sent from Texas showed up outside Vice President Kamala Harris' Washington, D.C. home on Saturday, as southern Gov. Greg Abbott (R) continued his controversial protest of Biden administration immigration policies, the Texas Tribune reports. The Texas leader has been busing migrants to D.C. (and other...
