ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Queen's Death Shines Spotlight on Wrongs Suffered by Indigenous People

SYDNEY/TORONTO (Reuters) - When newly elected indigenous Australian parliamentarian Lidia Thorpe took her oath to office last month, she raised her fist above her head in protest and labelled Queen Elizabeth II a "colonising queen". "It was like kneeling to the murderer," the Greens senator told Reuters this week. "I...
QUEEN ELIZABETH

Comments / 0

Community Policy