notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Compact Google Pixel 7 variant with flagship specs could be in the works
While Google is busy preparing the new Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro for an official unveiling on October 6, the rumor mill keeps on churning new information regarding the company’s plans for its smartphone lineup. The latest report, which comes to us courtesy of the Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station, reveals that Google might be working on a compact phone.
notebookcheck.net
BenQ TH690ST short throw projector has 8 ms response at 120 Hz for gaming
The BenQ TH690ST short throw projector has launched in Europe; the device, aimed at gamers, arrived in North America earlier this year. With a 1080p native resolution and a DLP projection system, the gadget has 84% DCI-P3 and 98% Rec.709 color coverage and a 500,000:1 contrast ratio. The light source is expected to last for 20,000 hours with typical use, with a maximum brightness of 2,300 lumens. The device supports HDR10 and can throw an image 100-in (~254 cm) wide from 4.9 ft (~1.5 m) away, thanks to 1.2X zoom and a throw ratio as short as 0.69.
notebookcheck.net
VOLTA Anchor is unveiled as a wireless charging station for MagSafe-compatible iPhones and other devices
Accessory Android Apple iPhone Smartphone Smartwatch Wearable. VOLTA has announced its latest product just in time for the release of the iPhone 14 series, which might develop charging needs that sync with those of the user's Apple Watch and AirPods. The Anchor has the same main selling point as many other similar "charging stations" that have emerged for much the same reason as of late.
notebookcheck.net
Himiway announces new screen for e-bikes with improved brightness
Himiway has announced that it is working on a “new innovative screen” for bikes. The company suggests that the device will significantly improve the existing model. The company aims to resolve many problems faced by riders today, such as low brightness, making the screen hard to read in sunny or low-light conditions and lacking information.
notebookcheck.net
IMMOTOR BAY portable power station is lighter device with 100 W fast charging ability
The IMMOTOR BAY power station is a new portable device, available in 1,000 Wh and 540 Wh models. The power banks use lithium-ion batteries, providing up to 100 W of power via various ports. Outputs include 100 W USB-C, AC and DC ports and a wireless charging pad, allowing you to charge several devices simultaneously.
notebookcheck.net
Google Tensor G2: Performance details for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro leak with significant GPU improvements
Kuba Wojciechowski has shared plenty of information about Tensor G2, the chipset that Google has already confirmed will power the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. For reference, Google will announce the Tensor G2 on October 6 in the Pixel 7 series, alongside the Pixel Watch. While Google has not shared any performance numbers yet, Wojciechowski suggests that the Tensor G2 will follow in the A16 Bionic's footsteps by offering a modest uplift from last year's Google Tensor. A leaked Geekbench listing underlines this, screenshots of which we have embedded below.
Nvidia RTX 4090 liveblog: what we expect to see at GTC 2022
The Nvidia RTX 4090 announcement is less than a day away, and we're here to bring you all the latest as it happens, along with the TechRadar team's in-depth analysis of what to expect over the next 24 hours. In case you have no idea what we're talking about, the...
TechRadar
How to watch the Nvidia GeForce RTX announcement at GTC 2022
Nvidia announced its GeForce Beyond event, which will showcase Team Green’s latest tech. For months now, the tech world has been waiting for official news on Nvidia’s new 4000-series graphics cards, and this could be the place we finally get the low down on the GPUs. According to...
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 5G registered with FCC as design changes from Surface Pro X and launch date emerge
More details about the Surface Pro 9 have surfaced online, just a few days after rumours of the 2-in-1 featuring Intel Alder Lake-P series and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processors emerged. As the images below show, Microsoft has certified a 'portable computing device' with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US, a key step towards a device's release. Predictably, the FCC does not provide too many details about the device, although Daniel Rubino of Windows Central believes that it is the Surface Pro 9 5G, the rumoured ARM-based version of the Surface Pro 9.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X Fold Plus launch confirmation contains a snapshot of the premium Android foldable device's new colorway
5G Android Foldable Phablet Smartphone Touchscreen Leaks / Rumors. Now that the Vivo V229A has hit TENAA, the OEM has decided to go ahead and affirm that the device will launch soon as the X Fold+, the late-2022 update to its original first-gen ultra-premium Android phablet. Now, Vivo reportedly claims...
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max's new SOS via Satellite feature is powered by a Snapdragon X65 modem from Qualcomm
IFixit's upcoming teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro Max reportedly reveals that the new Apple flagship incorporates a Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 modem for its 5G mobile data needs - and more besides. The device-repair specialists now assert that it is also a part of what makes it a smartphone capable of communicating through satellites for the first time ever.
notebookcheck.net
EVGA leaves the GPU market amid conflict with Nvidia and won't release any RTX 4000 graphics card
After several painful years of inflated desktop GPU prices, gamers around the world are anxiously awaiting the official reveal and subsequent release of Nvidia's next-gen GeForce RTX 4000 series of graphics cards. While these cards are rumored to offer some noticeable performance gains in some cases, prospective buyers of these next-gen GPUs will unfortunately have one less reputable AIB brand to choose from.
notebookcheck.net
Anbernic RG353V: New retro gaming handheld previewed with a vertical layout and a 3.5-inch display
Anbernic is preparing to unleash another gaming handheld, having recently introduced a new version of the Win600. This time, Anbernic has developed the RG353V, a sibling to the RG353P that the company released in June. As their names suggest, the RG353V is the vertical alternative to the RG353P, which has a portrait layout. Incidentally, the RG353V resembles the GKD Mini Plus, albeit with analog sticks at the bottom.
notebookcheck.net
Alleged GTA 6 gameplay footage confirms female protagonist, in-game locations and Vice City throwback
It has been a while since Rockstar officially confirmed that GTA 6 was in development. The company has put out zero teasers of the game since, indicating that it is quite a while away from release. Some estimates suggest that it could not see the light of day until 2024. Now, some GTA 6 gameplay has supposedly been leaked on YouTube and Twitter.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 gains usability improvements with One UI 4.1.1 and Android 12L
Samsung has started rolling out One UI 4.1.1 to the Galaxy Z Fold2, the latest Galaxy Fold to receive the interim update before One UI 5 arrives. Seemingly, Samsung is gradually bringing One UI 4.1.1 to all Galaxy Fold models, with the original Galaxy Fold the last in line to receive the update. As always, it could take Samsung a few days to release the update to all eligible smartphones; currently, the update has reached some European countries, including Germany.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo Y32t debuts as a smartphone with a choice between MediaTek and Qualcomm processors
Android Chinese Tech Launch Smartphone Touchscreen. 2022 seems to be the year of smartphone consumer choice along increasingly unexpected, fine and specific lines, the most notable of which might be battery charging speeds. Now, Vivo has taken this trend 1 step further with the option of either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 or MediaTek Helio G70 in the exact same new device.
notebookcheck.net
Anker 555 PowerHouse discounted in the US as European launch announced
The Anker 555 PowerHouse is currently discounted in the US and will shortly launch in Germany. You can currently buy the power station from the Anker online store for US$899.99, saving US$200 off the regular retail price of US$1,099.99 when you use the in-page coupon. Customers in the US can also save US$300 off the Anker 555 Solar Generator, which includes the 1,024 Wh power bank and two 200 W solar panels. This means that you can pick up the bundle for US$1,099.99 rather than US$1,399.99. These two offers are also mirrored in the Anker Amazon store.
notebookcheck.net
New PlayStation 5 model with a detachable disk drive is reportedly coming next year
It has been almost two years since Sony announced the PlayStation 5. While the console has received minor chassis modifications in this period, there is still no sign of a Pro or Slim model, although there have been plenty of rumours about the former. Industry insider Tom Henderson, who accurately predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months in advance, has some new information about some new PlayStation 5 hardware.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards can supposedly boost up to 4.0 GHz
At least one of Nvidia's upcoming Ada Lovelace-based RTX 4000 graphics cards has been shown to breach the coveted 3.0 GHz clock speed barrier during a 3DMark Time Spy Extreme run. AMD's Radeon RX 7000 models, on the other hand, have been shrouded by mystery, although one leak confirmed key specs of the RDNA 3-powered Navi 31, Navi 32 and Navi 33 GPUs. Twitter leaker @9550Pro now states that AMD has Nvidia beat once again in terms of raw clock speeds.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Budget-friendly LG A2 OLED TV gets a steep 35% discount on Amazon
The 55-inch version of the comparatively affordable LG A2 OLED TV with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support is now on sale at Amazon with a decent US$500 discount in relation to its official MSRP of close to US$1,400. Although its main competitor Samsung has recently brought its innovative QD-OLED...
