The Anker 555 PowerHouse is currently discounted in the US and will shortly launch in Germany. You can currently buy the power station from the Anker online store for US$899.99, saving US$200 off the regular retail price of US$1,099.99 when you use the in-page coupon. Customers in the US can also save US$300 off the Anker 555 Solar Generator, which includes the 1,024 Wh power bank and two 200 W solar panels. This means that you can pick up the bundle for US$1,099.99 rather than US$1,399.99. These two offers are also mirrored in the Anker Amazon store.

ECONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO