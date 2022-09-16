Read full article on original website
Hudson Valley Man Killed Days Before 30th Birthday, 1 Charged
A Hudson Valley man was allegedly driving drunk when he caused a head-on crash that killed a local man three days before his 30th birthday. Over the weekend New York State Police announced an arrest has been made following a fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County that occurred last Monday.
Police Catch Over 50 Breaking Rules Walking In Hudson Valley, New York
Police in the Hudson Valley caught over 50 people breaking the rules in just a few hours. On Saturday, September 17, 2022, the Saugerties Police Department conducted a four-hour Pedestrian Safety Awareness and Enforcement detail in the Village of Saugerties. "The purpose of the awareness enforcement detail was to educate...
Fugitive From Justice Arrested For Stealing 2 Cars In 2 Days In Hudson Valley
A teen was charged with stealing a car in the Hudson Valley. After he was released he was accused of swiping another car. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, members from the Suffern Police Department responded to a report of a stolen car. The car was stolen on Sept. 8, but was reported to police on Sept. 13, police say.
SUNY New Paltz Student Admits to Grisly Murder of Mother
After insisting he was innocent, a SUNY New Paltz student has admitted to murdering his mother and discarding her in a trash bag. In 2019 Jared Eng was attending college in the Hudson Valley when his mother was found stuffed in a garbage bag with her throat slashed. Paula Chin was stabbed in the neck and bludgeoned several times on the head before being discovered at a home in New Jersey. Investigators say the murder occurred at her Tribeca home and the body was transported from the crime scene in an attempt to cover it up.
Hudson Valley Students Receive Scary School Shooting Threat
Hudson Valley students were told to stay home if they didn't want to "get lit up." On Thursday, Sept 15 around 12:45 p.m., officials from the Middletown School District were told about a concerning image someone received on a phone through Apple AirDrop. The message warned of a school shooting during Friday's pep rally.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ex-boyfriend gets 18 years to life for killing new boyfriend
KINGSTON – Walter Post, Jr., the man who shot and killed his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend, was sentenced in Ulster County Court on Friday to 18 years to life in state prison in the death of Michael Hankins on Vinegar Hill Road in the Ulster County portion of Pine Bush.
Police: Newburgh traffic stop nets gun, 5 arrests
What started as a traffic stop Friday afternoon in Newburgh ended with five people behind bars, and thousands of dollars worth of stolen property recovered by police.
What’s This Colossal Mystery Building In Goshen, NY?
It came out of nowhere. Driving home from Port Jervis, NY on I-84, there were beautiful rolling green hills and trees as far as the eye could see, until this hulking behemoth appeared from the landscape. Giant? Yes. Out of place? Absolutely. But what exactly is it?. Mystery Building in...
Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested
Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
Dutchess County, NY: Will Domestic Partners Now Need to Register?
COVID has made a lot of people look at situations differently, domestic partnerships. Think about it. If you wanted to visit your loved one in the hospital, you were probably denied at the heart of COVID, because you were not married. Heck, you have more than likely been with that person for years, so why can't you get the recognition for it?
Hudson Valley Officer Accused of Selling Drugs From New York Home
A corrections officer from the Hudson Valley was allegedly caught selling drugs in New York and setting up drug deals on the job. On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., announced a Dutchess County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine out of his New York City apartment.
Dear Hudson Valley Drivers: PLEASE Stop Doing This (It’s Illegal)
I promise I'm not a grumpy old man. As a matter of fact, stay on my lawn as long as you'd like. That being said, there's one driving trend that's getting worse and worse in the Hudson Valley, and it needs to stop before somebody gets hurt. Unfortunately, there's no...
Are Frogs Taking Over the Hudson Valley? I Think They Might Be
Have you ever had one of those days or weeks where you see something a few times and after you see it you say "HMMM, I've never seen that before?" It's happened to most of us a few times and after walking my dog the last couple of days I noticed something that I've never noticed before.
Holy ‘Donnoli!’ Donut, Cannoli Mashup Rolls into Beacon, NY
The Donnoli has entered the chat. The Hudson Valley has become a hub for some of the best food in New York State. Foodies and influencers have traveled near and far to try some of the best dishes across the mid-Hudson region. Rossi's is a hot spot for influencers to...
How Many Hudson River Crabs Can You Eat Before Being Poisoned?
It's blue crab season and many people are wondering if it's actually ok to eat them out of the Hudson River. You may be surprised by the answer. Blue crabs are highly sought-after shellfish prized for their buttery taste. This year, the price of Chesapeake Bay crabs has skyrocketed, forcing some crab lovers to opt for a do-it-yourself option.
Is It Legal to Ride a Motorized Lawn Chair in a Bike Lane in New York?
This is a ridiculous question. But a new viral video does bring up a point. What are these guys doing, and where did they get those contraptions they're riding on? They seem to be having fun, so it probably doesn't matter. Bicycling in the City. Bicycling has been popular around...
Officer From Poughkeepsie Accused Of Attempting To Smuggle Narcotics Into Corrections Facility
A state corrections officer has been arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into a Hudson Valley jail. Charlinea Ganzaroli, age 23, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, on Friday, Sept. 16, following an investigation. The arrest was the result of an investigation into Ganzaroli, a current...
YouTuber Adds Newburgh, New York to ‘Crappy City Checklist’
A YouTuber made a video featuring 10 cities in New York that you should never move to and one Hudson Valley city made the top of the list. I don't think anyone would be surprised by this one bit. I would never go as far as to call any city...
Four-Time Convicted Burglar Arrested Again In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man who has been convicted for burglary four times is once again accused of burglary. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., the New Windsor Police Department responded to Spruce Street for a report of a residential burglary that had occurred a few hours earlier. Police...
Fatal Stabbing Tied To Home Fire In Hudson Valley
Police say a "person of interest" in a homicide investigation set fire to another home in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, around 12:30 a.m., officers from the Peekskill Police Department responded to 7 North James Street in Peekskill, New York for a report of an altercation and stabbing. Police were told at least one person was stabbed and seriously injured.
