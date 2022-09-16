ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

SUNY New Paltz Student Admits to Grisly Murder of Mother

After insisting he was innocent, a SUNY New Paltz student has admitted to murdering his mother and discarding her in a trash bag. In 2019 Jared Eng was attending college in the Hudson Valley when his mother was found stuffed in a garbage bag with her throat slashed. Paula Chin was stabbed in the neck and bludgeoned several times on the head before being discovered at a home in New Jersey. Investigators say the murder occurred at her Tribeca home and the body was transported from the crime scene in an attempt to cover it up.
NEW PALTZ, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walden, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Middletown, NY
City
Wallkill, NY
Orange County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Walden, NY
Middletown, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ex-boyfriend gets 18 years to life for killing new boyfriend

KINGSTON – Walter Post, Jr., the man who shot and killed his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend, was sentenced in Ulster County Court on Friday to 18 years to life in state prison in the death of Michael Hankins on Vinegar Hill Road in the Ulster County portion of Pine Bush.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#New York State Police#State Route 17#Hudson Valley Post#Ford
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested

Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
SAUGERTIES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
94.3 Lite FM

How Many Hudson River Crabs Can You Eat Before Being Poisoned?

It's blue crab season and many people are wondering if it's actually ok to eat them out of the Hudson River. You may be surprised by the answer. Blue crabs are highly sought-after shellfish prized for their buttery taste. This year, the price of Chesapeake Bay crabs has skyrocketed, forcing some crab lovers to opt for a do-it-yourself option.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Four-Time Convicted Burglar Arrested Again In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man who has been convicted for burglary four times is once again accused of burglary. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., the New Windsor Police Department responded to Spruce Street for a report of a residential burglary that had occurred a few hours earlier. Police...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Fatal Stabbing Tied To Home Fire In Hudson Valley

Police say a "person of interest" in a homicide investigation set fire to another home in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, around 12:30 a.m., officers from the Peekskill Police Department responded to 7 North James Street in Peekskill, New York for a report of an altercation and stabbing. Police were told at least one person was stabbed and seriously injured.
PEEKSKILL, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy