willmarradio.com
Governor of Wisconsin wants to legalize recreational marijuana
(Madison, WI) -- Governor Tony Evers in neighboring Wisconsin says he’d push to legalize marijuana if re-elected. Evers tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s time for Wisconsin to join the dozens of other states which are regulating -- and taxing -- medical and recreational marijuana. Evers says he’d use the millions of dollars raised in new tax revenue to pay for public education. Republicans call the governor’s proposal an election-year gimmick. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has said he supports legalizing recreational marijuana.
wpr.org
School resource for 'gender-expansive preschoolers' attacked by GOP candidate Tim Michels
Republican Tim Michels is attacking Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction over a 2018 document regarding transgender preschoolers. The agency says the information is aimed at creating inclusive spaces for all children, and an advocate says the Republicans are "scoring political points off the backs of trans and queer youth."
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Ron Johnson Voted to Outsource Jobs Like Mine. Mandela Barnes Wants to Bring Them Back
Manufacturing is the backbone of our state’s economy. From employing over one-in-seven of our state’s residents to being responsible for a fifth of our economic output, every Wisconsinite should be proud of the role manufacturing has played in our state’s past and present. I know I am...
WEAU-TV 13
Minnesota governor announces plan to address climate change
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz revealed “Minnesota’s Climate Action Framework” Friday, which aims to protect the state from climate change. The plan will attempt to make Minnesota achieve “net-zero emissions” by the year 2050. In a news conference Friday at Ecolab Research...
WEAU-TV 13
Governor Walz announces new plan to reduce pollution, slow climate change
EAGAN, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced a new plan Friday that’s aimed to protect Minnesota’s environment and combating climate change. Walz made his announcement during an event at Ecolab’s Advanced Design Center in Eagan. The framework for this plan...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
WEAU-TV 13
Host of PBS’s Around The Table Farm hosts Makers Market highlighting Chippewa Valley farmers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Inga Witscher, host of ‘Around The Farm Table’ on PBS, held a farmer’s market highlighting Chippewa Valley farmers Sunday. People came from far and wide to support local farmers featured at the Makers Market at Witscher’s Osseo dairy farm. “We are...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin to receive nearly $78.65 million for electric vehicle infrastructure
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin will expand electric vehicle charging stations, making long distance electric vehicle trips more practical for residents, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT is now eligible for federal funding after the Federal Highway Administration approved the state’s expansion plan. “As we work to...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles
One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
DeSantis to stump for Ron Johnson, GOP gubernatorial nominees
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will be attending campaign events to boost Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Republican gubernatorial candidates Derek Schmidt in Kansas and Tim Michels in Wisconsin, the conservative group Turning Point Action announced on Friday. The rallies, which are being hosted by Turning Point Action, will take...
WEAU-TV 13
Flags in Eau Claire County to fly at half-staff on Tuesday for Sheriff Cramer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. and Wisconsin flags will fly at half-staff at government-maintained buildings in Eau Claire County on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in honor of Sheriff Ron Cramer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13. According to a release from Eau Claire County, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers authorized...
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Northern half of Wisconsin experiencing higher COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,630,475 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,443 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,630,4751,629,322 (+1,153) Received one dose of vaccine3,776,204 (64.7%)3,775,810 (64.7%)
wisconsinrightnow.com
Racine County Supervisor Demands Response From Evers on Killers’ Paroles
“It is reprehensible that your administration failed to follow State Law and make any reasonable attempts to notify the victims’ families of the violent offender’s release back into our society” – a Racine County supervisor to Gov. Tony Evers. A Racine County Supervisory is demanding that...
Talking to swing voters at the ballpark ahead of TMJ4 Senate Debate
Overwhelmingly voters out tailgating on Friday said the biggest strike against candidates is the trash talk and negative ads.
UPMATTERS
‘Wisconsin is underrated’: Japanese tourist brings worldwide attention to state
(WFRV) – From trying Culver’s to watching a demolition derby, one tourist from Japan captured why Wisconsin may be an underrated tourist destination. In a viral TikTok video, a visitor from Japan showed some of Wisconsin’s highlights. The video has nearly 600,000 views to go along with over 96,000 likes.
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
spectrumnews1.com
Eight Wisconsin public schools gain Blue Ribbon recognition
WISCONSIN — Eight Wisconsin public schools gained the recognition of a Blue Ribbon School, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. In total, 297 public and private elementary, middle and high schools across the U.S. gained the recognition this year. The designation is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
Wisconsin lawsuit challenges federal voter registration form
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm is challenging the use of a federal voter registration form in Wisconsin, saying it doesn’t meet the requirements laid out by state law. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a judge to declare the...
wpr.org
As Wisconsin’s only oil refinery comes back online, Superior residents will see a decrease in water rates
Superior residents will pay less for water service next year as Wisconsin’s only oil refinery is set to come back online following an explosion in 2018. Privately-owned Superior Water Light & Power is proposing to cut water rates by 9.6 percent for its roughly 10,000 water customers. While it’s moving to reduce rates, the Superior utility is also proposing to raise $3.3 million in revenue to pay for safety and reliability upgrades by increasing electric rates 3.1 percent while gas rates would go up by 8.7 percent.
