ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pepin County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

Governor of Wisconsin wants to legalize recreational marijuana

(Madison, WI) -- Governor Tony Evers in neighboring Wisconsin says he’d push to legalize marijuana if re-elected. Evers tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s time for Wisconsin to join the dozens of other states which are regulating -- and taxing -- medical and recreational marijuana. Evers says he’d use the millions of dollars raised in new tax revenue to pay for public education. Republicans call the governor’s proposal an election-year gimmick. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has said he supports legalizing recreational marijuana.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Minnesota governor announces plan to address climate change

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz revealed “Minnesota’s Climate Action Framework” Friday, which aims to protect the state from climate change. The plan will attempt to make Minnesota achieve “net-zero emissions” by the year 2050. In a news conference Friday at Ecolab Research...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pepin County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Gilman, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
onfocus.news

Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin to receive nearly $78.65 million for electric vehicle infrastructure

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin will expand electric vehicle charging stations, making long distance electric vehicle trips more practical for residents, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT is now eligible for federal funding after the Federal Highway Administration approved the state’s expansion plan. “As we work to...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
wisconsinrightnow.com

Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles

One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

DeSantis to stump for Ron Johnson, GOP gubernatorial nominees

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will be attending campaign events to boost Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Republican gubernatorial candidates Derek Schmidt in Kansas and Tim Michels in Wisconsin, the conservative group Turning Point Action announced on Friday. The rallies, which are being hosted by Turning Point Action, will take...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
wearegreenbay.com

Northern half of Wisconsin experiencing higher COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,630,475 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,443 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,630,4751,629,322 (+1,153) Received one dose of vaccine3,776,204 (64.7%)3,775,810 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
spectrumnews1.com

Eight Wisconsin public schools gain Blue Ribbon recognition

WISCONSIN — Eight Wisconsin public schools gained the recognition of a Blue Ribbon School, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. In total, 297 public and private elementary, middle and high schools across the U.S. gained the recognition this year. The designation is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

As Wisconsin’s only oil refinery comes back online, Superior residents will see a decrease in water rates

Superior residents will pay less for water service next year as Wisconsin’s only oil refinery is set to come back online following an explosion in 2018. Privately-owned Superior Water Light & Power is proposing to cut water rates by 9.6 percent for its roughly 10,000 water customers. While it’s moving to reduce rates, the Superior utility is also proposing to raise $3.3 million in revenue to pay for safety and reliability upgrades by increasing electric rates 3.1 percent while gas rates would go up by 8.7 percent.
SUPERIOR, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy