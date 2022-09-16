Juneteenth to be a paid holiday for FCPS employees

Buy Now The Frederick County Public Schools central office Staff file photo by Bill Green

Frederick County Public Schools employees who work during the summer months will now get a paid day off for Juneteenth, the Frederick County Board of Education decided Wednesday.

FCPS Deputy Superintendent Mike Markoe presented board members with three options during their Wednesday work session. The school system could operate as usual on Juneteenth; close offices to the public but keep them open to employees; or close entirely and give employees a paid holiday, Markoe said.