ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Juneteenth to be a paid holiday for FCPS employees

By Jillian Atelsek jatelsek@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qEI1A_0hxMcyq900
Buy Now The Frederick County Public Schools central office Staff file photo by Bill Green

Frederick County Public Schools employees who work during the summer months will now get a paid day off for Juneteenth, the Frederick County Board of Education decided Wednesday.

FCPS Deputy Superintendent Mike Markoe presented board members with three options during their Wednesday work session. The school system could operate as usual on Juneteenth; close offices to the public but keep them open to employees; or close entirely and give employees a paid holiday, Markoe said.

Comments / 1

Related
wypr.org

Baltimore councilmember says teacher pay hike plan is a 'real quick way for a county to go down the tubes'

The latest plan by Baltimore County Public School leaders to afford promised teacher pay raises appears to be in trouble with both the county executive and leaders on the county council. An average pay raise of around 8% for educators hangs in the balance as the school system and the county government remain at loggerheads. The school system’s latest proposal, which WYPR obtained through a Maryland’s Public Information Act open records request, hinges on the county giving the schools $167 million additional dollars over a five year period.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frederick County, MD
Education
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Education
Fox News

Maryland high schools put football on hold following game-ending fight: 'Abhorrent and unacceptable'

Football is temporarily suspended at two Maryland high schools after a large brawl broke out during a game Friday night, leading to additional fights with injuries. The Gaithersburg Trojans were hosting the Northwest Jaguars when players on the field began fighting during the third quarter, FOX 5 DC reported. Officials ended the game early and declared Northwest, who was up 14-0, as the winner. Both schools are in the Montgomery County Public Schools district.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Students protest Notre Dame of Maryland University's decision to become fully co-ed

BALTIMORE -- Students at the Notre Dame of Maryland University protested Friday after the school announced it will become a fully co-ed institution in fall 2023. A crowd of students at the currently all-women's school gathered outside President Marylou Yam's office, demanding, among other things, an apology for what they called a "lack of transparency regarding the coeducational shift." The school announced Wednesday it will be admitting men to its traditional undergraduate programs for the first time in more than 125 years. The Catholic university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change a year after launching an Enrollment Task Force studying...
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Hood College Scores High In US News & World Report Rankings

It ranks high in undergraduate teaching across the northeast region. Frederick, Md (KM) The college rankings are out from US News and World Report, and Hood College in Frederick is graded very highly. In the category of best in undergraduate teaching , the magazine ranks Hood as number 13 for the Northeast region. “We’re really proud of that,” says Dr. Andrea Chapdelaine, the President of Hood College. “That’s is quite a climb from what we’ve seen in previous years. And we actually are only one of two colleges in Maryland to receive a ranking in that category.
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

Frederick transit services opens new facility

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland Department of Transportation and Frederick County officials are celebrating as they open the new state-of-the-art Frederick transit facility. “The team and I are so grateful that we could work together today or that we could get together today to mark the completion of the Frederick transit facility,” […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fcps
Wbaltv.com

BCPS issues reminder for students, families after guns were found in schools

Baltimore County school officials issued a stern reminder to students and their families after a number of guns turned up this week on campuses. Baltimore County administrators said they have identified a couple of Perry Hall Middle School students who had what's called an "Orbeez" toy gun on a school bus. that was the beginning of the week, two other weapons turned up on campuses around the county.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

COVID-19 Update from the MCPS Medical Officer

The following message was released by MCPS Medical Officer Patricia Kapunan, M.D., MPH on Friday, September 16:. Here is an update on COVID-19 as we wrap-up the third week of school. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Risk Level for Montgomery County is “low,” we are seeing an expected modest rise in positive COVID-19 cases reported to MCPS, after summer travel and the return to school. The highest number of positive tests so far were reported last week, after Labor Day weekend. Fortunately, fewer positive cases are being reported this week.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
chesapeakefamily.com

Campfires and Wagon Rides in Maryland

Campfires and wagon rides in Maryland are staples of a fall experience. Friends and family sitting around a campfire singing songs, telling stories and toasting marshmallows is a lot of fun and creates memories. As evening temperatures cool a few local parks and farms are offering public rentals of campfire rings and in some cases, even wagon rides. Make sure to reserve your date in advance at the following sites.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Fight breaks out at Gaithersburg High School football game

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Officials stopped a high school football game in Gaithersburg Friday night after a fight broke out among players on the field. Montgomery County police received a call at 8:23 p.m. to provide additional units for crowd control due to a fight at Gaithersburg High School. Police...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
wfmd.com

Two Juveniles Charged After Fights At Frederick Fair

Frederick, Md. (DG) – Two juveniles have been banned from the Frederick Fair after fights broke out on Saturday night. Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were directing traffic at the fair when they saw a large group of juveniles begin to form inside Gate 1. Deputes and security personnel moved the group outside of the gate and a fight occurred.
FREDERICK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Intersection Work To Begin Monday In Washington County

It will take place at US 40 at the Greenbriar State Park entrance. Boonsboro, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says work will begin this coming Monday in the Boonsboro area on an intersection improvement project. Crews will be working at US 40 at the entrance...
BOONSBORO, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
6K+
Followers
269
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy