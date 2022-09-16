ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Comments / 0

Related
ncwlife.com

Police search for suspect in downtown Wenatchee burglary

Wenatchee Police are still searching for a suspect in a downtown burglary last week, and also the owner of tools that were later found and believed to have been stolen. The discovery of the tools came after a burglary report, a fleeing suspect and a later search of a vehicle and hotel room.
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Wenatchee, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
East Wenatchee, WA
Crime & Safety
nbcrightnow.com

One dead after shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- On Thursday night, September, 15, the Yakima Police Department responded to reports of a fight outside a bar on the 1100 block of S. 3rd Street. Officers arrived to find a 26 year old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim later died of their injuries. YPD quickly...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncwlife Evening News#The Wenatchee Home Depot#Wenatchee Police
kpq.com

Driver Hits Bicyclist Near Pybus Market

A bicyclist collided with a car near Pybus Market in Wenatchee Friday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., crews were called out to an accident on the intersection of east Thurston and south Worthen streets. A 52-year-old driver was going east on Thurston and was trying to go north on south Worthen...
WENATCHEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Bolt Creek Fire 71% contained; over 10k acres burned so far

SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has reported that the Bolt Creek wildfire burning in Skykomish is approximately 71% contained as of Sept. 18. The fire started on Sept. 10 and spread quickly, prompting the most severe "go now" evacuations for residents in parts of Snohomish and King Counties.
SKYKOMISH, WA
KIMA TV

More than a dozen children are missing from Yakima

Many families like Lucian's, are facing their worst nightmare, waiting for their children to come back home. Across the state of Washington there are currently 49 active missing children and some have been missing for decades. According to the Washington State Patrol, there are 17 children, including Lucian Munguia, who...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice

YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
YAKIMA, WA
Chronicle

Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots

The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy