ncwlife.com
Police search for suspect in downtown Wenatchee burglary
Wenatchee Police are still searching for a suspect in a downtown burglary last week, and also the owner of tools that were later found and believed to have been stolen. The discovery of the tools came after a burglary report, a fleeing suspect and a later search of a vehicle and hotel room.
78-Year-Old Man Injured In A Bicycle Accident Near Pybus Market (Wenatchee, WA)
According to the authorities, a 52-year-old driver had been traveling east on Thurston and was trying to travel north on south Worthen Street when he struck a 78-year-old bicyclist. The bicyclist sustained hand and arm injuries from the crash and was later transported to Central Washington Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
kpq.com
Grant County Sheriff’s Office Reports Vague Altercation from August
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) posted a vague report on their Facebook page, regarding an altercation between a Grant County Sheriff’s Office employee and someone accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. On August 6, around 11:30 p.m., Grant County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in...
Missing Yakima boy the only child ‘in recent memory’ not to be found, YCSO says
YAKIMA, Wash. — While Yakima Police Department detectives continue to investigate, they’ve pulled back resources from other agencies assisting in the search for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia. That includes trained search and rescue teams with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, according to spokesperson Casey Schilperoort, who said this...
Driver killed in late night head-on crash on Highway 240 north of Richland. 2 more hurt
The driver died before they could be taken to a hospital.
FOX 11 and 41
Heavy police presence on N 1st St and East Yakima Ave, N 1st St and Chestnut Ave closed
YAKIMA, Wash. – Yakima County Sheriff’s Office confirms two people are dead in a car crash following a shooting in Yakima. The shooting happened just after 9:00 p.m. on N 1st St and E Yakima Ave. At this time, we know N 1st St and Chestnut Ave are...
nbcrightnow.com
One dead after shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- On Thursday night, September, 15, the Yakima Police Department responded to reports of a fight outside a bar on the 1100 block of S. 3rd Street. Officers arrived to find a 26 year old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim later died of their injuries. YPD quickly...
KIMA TV
An extremely dangerous cartel is trying to establish a base of operations in Yakima
An extremely violent cartel has made its way to Yakima. Police say they are vigilantly trying to stop them from building a lethal empire. "These cartel members are very violent whether it's the murders, the torturing, the dismemberment of bodies that is how they thrive," said Robert Hammer, special agent at Homeland Security.
Several Yakima drivers, police involved in pileup at E Nob Hill Blvd & S 1st St
YAKIMA, Wash. — Multiple vehicles, including a police car, were involved in a collision at a busy intersection in Yakima, which forced law enforcement and emergency responders to close all lanes of the prominent roadway Thursday night. According to a social media post by the Yakima Police Department, a...
kpq.com
Driver Hits Bicyclist Near Pybus Market
A bicyclist collided with a car near Pybus Market in Wenatchee Friday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., crews were called out to an accident on the intersection of east Thurston and south Worthen streets. A 52-year-old driver was going east on Thurston and was trying to go north on south Worthen...
Evacuation levels updated as Bolt Creek Fire movement slows
With movement of the Bolt Creek Fire slowing over the past 48 hours, the King County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuation level changes for several areas of King and Snohomish counties on Saturday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., Baring, Grotto and the area along Highway 2 east to the Money...
ifiberone.com
Grant County Sheriff's Office employee under investigation after alleged altercation
EPHRATA - A Grant County Sheriff's Office employee is being investigated for their potential involvement in an altercation in the 10000 block of Dodson Road Northwest on August 6, 2022. Grant County Sheriff's officials provided very limited information about the circumstances surrounding the employee, but they did confirm that an...
q13fox.com
Bolt Creek Fire 71% contained; over 10k acres burned so far
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has reported that the Bolt Creek wildfire burning in Skykomish is approximately 71% contained as of Sept. 18. The fire started on Sept. 10 and spread quickly, prompting the most severe "go now" evacuations for residents in parts of Snohomish and King Counties.
38 firearms, meth, money and fentanyl seized from Mexican cartel in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — An array of firearms was recovered from two separate caches in Yakima through a collaborative seizure from local police, Homeland Security agents and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF). According to the Yakima Police Department, two federal search warrants were executed on September...
Family of Missing 4-Year-Old Creates Facebook Page to Stop Misinformation
The family of Lucian Munguia is still out at Sarg Hubbard park in Yakima, hoping to find answers about what happened to the missing four-year-old. Stations are set up for volunteers to help search, hand out flyers and to get any information they can. Lucian's family has started a Facebook...
KIMA TV
More than a dozen children are missing from Yakima
Many families like Lucian's, are facing their worst nightmare, waiting for their children to come back home. Across the state of Washington there are currently 49 active missing children and some have been missing for decades. According to the Washington State Patrol, there are 17 children, including Lucian Munguia, who...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice
YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
Chronicle
Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots
The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
ifiberone.com
A former deputy was fired by Chelan County Sheriff's Office in 2019, so why is she still among the highest paid?
WENATCHEE - Chelan County payroll records show that former Sheriff's deputy Jennifer Tyler is currently one of the highest paid people on the county's payroll despite not having physically worked for the agency since 2019. So, what gives?. Tyler started receiving monthly checks in April 2021 after signing a second,...
ifiberone.com
OIC of Washington offering help with heating bills, rent for Grant and Adams County residents
MOSES LAKE - Residents in both Grant and Adams counties can get help this winter with utility bills and rent. Help is offered through the Utility and Rental Assistance Program of OIC of Washington. Winter registration opens on Oct. 1 to assist residents with energy bills or past due rent. Applicants can quality for up to $1,000 in assistance.
