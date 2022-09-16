ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, SC

WSPA 7News

Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
GREENVILLE, SC
thejournalonline.com

Mineral Spring Park Cleanup Underway

Mineral Spring Park in Williamston is closed Monday Sept. 19 for roof repairs on park structures and other cleanup activities. Modern Roofing will be replacing shingles on the Long Shelter and Amphitheater. While the park is closed, town workers are also in the process of cleanup around several structures and removal of dangerous trees.
WILLIAMSTON, SC
WSPA 7News

Police: Road closed in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a portion of North Harper Street is closed. Police said from Mill Street to the intersection of Hillcrest is not available. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

County Council files objection to closing road near Waterloo

Laurens County has filed an official objection to a request before the SC Department of Transportation to close Cedar Grove Church Road near Waterloo. Three of the six people who spoke during public comments at the Sept. 13 council meeting expressed opposition to closing the road. They told council that the land owner that wants the road closed lives in North Carolina, and that person’s desire should not supersede the people who live there. The county’s objection cites emergency medical and law enforcement travel concerns for the area.
gsabusiness.com

City of Greenville expecting ‘massive ROI’ for Greenville trail project

The Swamp Rabbit Trail extension master plan was launched by the city of Greenville in November 2019, and the City Council adopted the last development strategy for the trail’s 4.5-mile extension last January. The master plan explores land use and connectivity opportunities within a five-minute walk of the planned...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg District 3 Superintendent announces retirement

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Superintendent Kenny Blackwood announced his retirement for the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Blackwood began as the superintendent for the district in July of 2015. He served as Director of Daniel Morgan Technology Center and Supervisory Principal at both Pacolet Elementary School and Middle School of Pacolet prior to his position as superintendent.
SPARTANBURG, SC
tribpapers.com

Hendersonville “Caregivers of Mother Earth” City Celebration

Hendersonville – The City Council voted unanimously on Thursday, September 1, 2022 for Hendersonville, NC to become the cornerstone Caregivers of Mother Earth (COME) city. With this decision, the combined voices of the mayor, city council, and Environmental Sustainability Board further strengthen our city’s commitment to our children and the environment. A Community Celebration is scheduled for September 24th at 10:00 AM at Patton Park and the entire community is invited. Mayor Barbara Volk will read a proclamation for our children, plant a magnolia tree and dedicate a park bench to honor all our Caregivers of Mother Earth from this summer’s farm and nature camps.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
traveltasteandtour.com

Anderson County Museum

From one room and humble beginnings to more than 12,000 square feet of gallery space, the award-winning Anderson County Museum (ACM) has been sharing the history of Anderson County and South Carolina since 1983. As a collecting museum with 25,000 plus artifacts, there is always something new to discover! From transportation and mercantile to textiles and education, you can explore and learn. As a key element in the cultural and intellectual landscape of Upstate South Carolina, our gallery boasts an environment of inclusion where diverse audiences find meaning in our shared past and have healthy discussions about history.
ANDERSON, SC
nowhabersham.com

Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC

Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
OTTO, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for teen last seen leaving work in Anderson Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who was last seen leaving work in Piedmont Saturday evening. Deputies said Caleb M. Mosley was last seen leaving working at the McDonald’s on Highway 153 around 5 p.m. Mosley was last seen...
PIEDMONT, SC
wspa.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Spartanburg County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Corporal David Jones said the collision happened on U.S. Hwy 29 near Brooklyn Road around 12:05 a.m. A 2015 Infinity SUV was traveling...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County

Small business owners like Dave McMeekin are just learning more about a CARES Act provision that provides funds similar to a tax refund. Greer Heritage Museum prepares to open new exhibit on recreation, entertainment. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Greer Heritage Museum's newest addition will feature the community's past entertainment...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
deltanews.tv

BLUES FEST FOR WEB 1

The 45th annual Mississippi Delta Blues and Heritage Festival has begun in downtown Greenville. Thousands of people are in attendance. This is the longest continuously running blues festival in the United States.
GREENVILLE, SC

