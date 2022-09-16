Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
thejournalonline.com
Mineral Spring Park Cleanup Underway
Mineral Spring Park in Williamston is closed Monday Sept. 19 for roof repairs on park structures and other cleanup activities. Modern Roofing will be replacing shingles on the Long Shelter and Amphitheater. While the park is closed, town workers are also in the process of cleanup around several structures and removal of dangerous trees.
Police: Road closed in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a portion of North Harper Street is closed. Police said from Mill Street to the intersection of Hillcrest is not available. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
golaurens.com
County Council files objection to closing road near Waterloo
Laurens County has filed an official objection to a request before the SC Department of Transportation to close Cedar Grove Church Road near Waterloo. Three of the six people who spoke during public comments at the Sept. 13 council meeting expressed opposition to closing the road. They told council that the land owner that wants the road closed lives in North Carolina, and that person’s desire should not supersede the people who live there. The county’s objection cites emergency medical and law enforcement travel concerns for the area.
spartanburg.com
Spartanburg City Council Approves $3.8 Million for Police, Fire, and Public Works Equipment
At a recent meeting, Spartanburg City Council voted to approve a $3.8 million lease purchase agreement to replace 26 vehicles and pieces of equipment for the City of Spartanburg’s Police, Fire, Public Works, and Information Technology departments. Council member Janie Salley was absent from the meeting. The most expensive...
WYFF4.com
Greenville Co. Schools and former students remember late band director
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A local band director was remembered Friday after years of service between two Greenville County schools. "There's only one kind of once-in-a-lifetime teacher that comes along in your life that really mentors his students and that was Mr. James Fox," former student Brad Porter said. Gaffney...
gsabusiness.com
City of Greenville expecting ‘massive ROI’ for Greenville trail project
The Swamp Rabbit Trail extension master plan was launched by the city of Greenville in November 2019, and the City Council adopted the last development strategy for the trail’s 4.5-mile extension last January. The master plan explores land use and connectivity opportunities within a five-minute walk of the planned...
my40.tv
NAACP meets with Henderson County officials following commissioner's Facebook posts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of the NAACP met with Henderson County officials Friday, Sept. 16 to voice their concerns over recent social media posts made by an elected county official. Multiple people reached out to the WLOS newsroom earlier this week citing concerns over posts made on Henderson...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg District 3 Superintendent announces retirement
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Superintendent Kenny Blackwood announced his retirement for the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Blackwood began as the superintendent for the district in July of 2015. He served as Director of Daniel Morgan Technology Center and Supervisory Principal at both Pacolet Elementary School and Middle School of Pacolet prior to his position as superintendent.
tribpapers.com
Hendersonville “Caregivers of Mother Earth” City Celebration
Hendersonville – The City Council voted unanimously on Thursday, September 1, 2022 for Hendersonville, NC to become the cornerstone Caregivers of Mother Earth (COME) city. With this decision, the combined voices of the mayor, city council, and Environmental Sustainability Board further strengthen our city’s commitment to our children and the environment. A Community Celebration is scheduled for September 24th at 10:00 AM at Patton Park and the entire community is invited. Mayor Barbara Volk will read a proclamation for our children, plant a magnolia tree and dedicate a park bench to honor all our Caregivers of Mother Earth from this summer’s farm and nature camps.
Two Upstate schools named Blue Ribbon Award Winners
Five schools around South Carolina have garnered national honors, two of them from here in the Upstate. Brashier Middle College Charter High School in Simpsonville and Mitchell Road in Elementary in Greenville are those two.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Greenville parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
traveltasteandtour.com
Anderson County Museum
From one room and humble beginnings to more than 12,000 square feet of gallery space, the award-winning Anderson County Museum (ACM) has been sharing the history of Anderson County and South Carolina since 1983. As a collecting museum with 25,000 plus artifacts, there is always something new to discover! From transportation and mercantile to textiles and education, you can explore and learn. As a key element in the cultural and intellectual landscape of Upstate South Carolina, our gallery boasts an environment of inclusion where diverse audiences find meaning in our shared past and have healthy discussions about history.
nowhabersham.com
Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC
Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for teen last seen leaving work in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who was last seen leaving work in Piedmont Saturday evening. Deputies said Caleb M. Mosley was last seen leaving working at the McDonald’s on Highway 153 around 5 p.m. Mosley was last seen...
New development would bring hotel, hundreds of apartments to downtown Greenville
A new development planned for Greenville is expected to add hundreds of new apartments to downtown, along with a hotel.
wspa.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Spartanburg County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Corporal David Jones said the collision happened on U.S. Hwy 29 near Brooklyn Road around 12:05 a.m. A 2015 Infinity SUV was traveling...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County
Small business owners like Dave McMeekin are just learning more about a CARES Act provision that provides funds similar to a tax refund. Greer Heritage Museum prepares to open new exhibit on recreation, entertainment. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Greer Heritage Museum's newest addition will feature the community's past entertainment...
WYFF4.com
Lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina names more coaches, says abuse was repeatedly reported
GREER, S.C. — The attorneys who filed the federal lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina have expanded the lawsuit, adding multiple new accusers and naming multiple coaches. This story began on Aug. 22 when Scott Foster, the owner and founder of Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance in Greer, died...
deltanews.tv
BLUES FEST FOR WEB 1
The 45th annual Mississippi Delta Blues and Heritage Festival has begun in downtown Greenville. Thousands of people are in attendance. This is the longest continuously running blues festival in the United States.
