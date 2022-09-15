ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs

DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Footwear News

Sneaker Releases: Pharrell and Adidas Originals Deliver the Hu NMD ‘Animal Print’ in Amber + More

Sept. 9, 2022: Pharrell and Adidas Originals have teamed up to deliver another exotic colorway of the Hu NMD, this time using an earthy amber hue with the fall approaching. This iteration of the Hu NMD “Animal Print” features an all-over print, which adds texture to the sock-like Primeknit uppers, as well as plush Boost midsoles and the style’s signature heel cage that allows the wearer to customize how they’re laced. Also, the look comes with rope laces with reflective elements. The look arrives Sept. 17 via Adidas.com, the Adidas Confirmed app and at select retailers. Sept. 1, 2022: Berluti has launched...
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers considering drastic lineup move with Russell Westbrook?

With few options left at their disposal, it may be time for the Los Angeles Lakers to execute Order 66. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Lakers are seriously considering the idea of bringing former MVP guard Russell Westbrook off the bench next season. Amick adds that new coach Darvin Ham has the full backing of the organization to make any difficult lineup decisions necessary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report

It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

NBA, NBPA negotiating termination of one-and-done rule

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) are in "serious conversations" about two substantial rule changes in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, a report said Monday. Among those rules is dropping the eligibility of a player to enter the NBA Draft from 19 to 18, The Athletic reported. In...
The Associated Press

Tigers hire Giants GM Harris to oversee baseball operations

BALTIMORE (AP) — Scott Harris was hired Monday as the Detroit Tigers’ president of baseball operations, leaving the San Francisco Giants after three years as general manager. The 36-year-old Harris takes over for Tigers general manager Al Avila, who was fired on Aug. 10. The Tigers went 404-573 under Avila, who failed to take the team to the postseason during seven seasons overseeing baseball operations. Detroit started the season with high expectations but entered Monday night’s game against Baltimore last in the AL Central at 55-91. “Scott’s vision for how to construct a baseball organization to compete and win in the modern game is impressive,” Tigers CEO Christopher Ilitch said in a statement,
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Is Tua the real deal after leading Dolphins to 21-point comeback win? | THE HERD

Tua Tagovailoa lead the Miami Dolphins to a shocking 21-point comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Tua threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, including two to both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The WRs became the first pair of teammates to to both have over 150 receiving yards, 10 catches and two touchdowns in the same game. However, Colin Cowherd is not hopping on the Tua train yet. Hear why he is not sold on the QB just yet.
FOX Sports

MLB power rankings: Blue Jays up; how dominant are the Dodgers?

We are just a couple of weeks away from the Major League Baseball playoffs, and there is so much excitement all around the league. Not only are there playoff races garnering everyone's attention, but plenty of history is happening or being chased all around the league as well. We've run...
