Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
Former Golden State Warriors Player Signs With Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have picked up this former Warriors player
Lakers News: Boxing Great Thinks LeBron James Could Thrive In The Ring
Could Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James effectively crack some skulls as a boxer? One modern champion seems to think so. During a fresh conversation with GQ Sports, boxing great Canelo Alvarez noted that he considered LeBron James an excellent boxing prospect: “Why not?" Alvarez ...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
Sneaker Releases: Pharrell and Adidas Originals Deliver the Hu NMD ‘Animal Print’ in Amber + More
Sept. 9, 2022: Pharrell and Adidas Originals have teamed up to deliver another exotic colorway of the Hu NMD, this time using an earthy amber hue with the fall approaching. This iteration of the Hu NMD “Animal Print” features an all-over print, which adds texture to the sock-like Primeknit uppers, as well as plush Boost midsoles and the style’s signature heel cage that allows the wearer to customize how they’re laced. Also, the look comes with rope laces with reflective elements. The look arrives Sept. 17 via Adidas.com, the Adidas Confirmed app and at select retailers. Sept. 1, 2022: Berluti has launched...
Lakers considering drastic lineup move with Russell Westbrook?
With few options left at their disposal, it may be time for the Los Angeles Lakers to execute Order 66. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Lakers are seriously considering the idea of bringing former MVP guard Russell Westbrook off the bench next season. Amick adds that new coach Darvin Ham has the full backing of the organization to make any difficult lineup decisions necessary.
These 4 NBA Teams Reportedly Discussed A Massive Multi-Team Trade
According to Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have discussed a four-team trade.
Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report
It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
Draymond Green Believes LeBron James Asked For Russell Westbrook
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green defended LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers for acquiring Russell Westbrook
MLB Power Rankings: Houston Astros & the Dodgers are STILL the top teams in baseball | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander gives us his updated MLB Power Rankings with just weeks left in the regular season. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros are still the top teams with the NY Mets, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, NY Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and Seattle Mariners!
NBA, NBPA negotiating termination of one-and-done rule
The NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) are in "serious conversations" about two substantial rule changes in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, a report said Monday. Among those rules is dropping the eligibility of a player to enter the NBA Draft from 19 to 18, The Athletic reported. In...
Lakers: Revisiting Shaquille O'Neal And Kobe Bryant's First Title
The latest episode of "Legacy" got us nostalgic.
Tigers hire Giants GM Harris to oversee baseball operations
BALTIMORE (AP) — Scott Harris was hired Monday as the Detroit Tigers’ president of baseball operations, leaving the San Francisco Giants after three years as general manager. The 36-year-old Harris takes over for Tigers general manager Al Avila, who was fired on Aug. 10. The Tigers went 404-573 under Avila, who failed to take the team to the postseason during seven seasons overseeing baseball operations. Detroit started the season with high expectations but entered Monday night’s game against Baltimore last in the AL Central at 55-91. “Scott’s vision for how to construct a baseball organization to compete and win in the modern game is impressive,” Tigers CEO Christopher Ilitch said in a statement,
The Dodgers become the first team in the MLB with 100 wins as they defeat the Giants, 7-2
The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team to 100 wins after defeating the San Francisco Giants 7-2. Trayce Thompson clocked his 11th home run of the season and Julio Urías struck out eight in the win.
Is Tua the real deal after leading Dolphins to 21-point comeback win? | THE HERD
Tua Tagovailoa lead the Miami Dolphins to a shocking 21-point comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Tua threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, including two to both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The WRs became the first pair of teammates to to both have over 150 receiving yards, 10 catches and two touchdowns in the same game. However, Colin Cowherd is not hopping on the Tua train yet. Hear why he is not sold on the QB just yet.
Aaron Judge Debuts Unreleased Nike Air Force 1 Shoes
Aaron Judge recently wore a pair of unreleased Nike Air Force 1 shoes before a New York Yankees game.
MLB power rankings: Blue Jays up; how dominant are the Dodgers?
We are just a couple of weeks away from the Major League Baseball playoffs, and there is so much excitement all around the league. Not only are there playoff races garnering everyone's attention, but plenty of history is happening or being chased all around the league as well. We've run...
